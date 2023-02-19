Dundee-based Humza Yousaf enters race to be First Minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Dundee-based Humza Yousaf enters race to be First Minister

By Andy Philip
February 19 2023, 9.20am Updated: February 19 2023, 3.34pm
Humza Yousaf joins Ash Regan in the contest. Image: PA

SNP health secretary Humza Yousaf has entered the race to take over from Nicola Sturgeon.

The 37-year-old announced he’d been through a “rollercoaster of emotions” as he put his name forward to be the next first minister of Scotland.

He will contest the place against Ash Regan, the SNP minister who quit government in opposition to Ms Sturgeon’s controversial gender reform laws.

In a video message posted on social media, Mr Yousaf claimed he has the experience to take on the top job.

However, his opponents have hounded him in Holyrood demanding his resignation from the health job.

Hospital performance has struggled badly with record lows for months.

‘Failing upward’

Labour’s health spokeswoman, Jackie Baillie, called him the worst ever health secretary and claimed he is “failing upward”.

He has also been transport secretary and justice secretary in Ms Sturgeon’s administration.

Earlier this month, he and wife Nadia El-Nakla dropped legal action against Little Scholars Day Nursery in Broughty Ferry for £30,000 after an allegation it unfairly discriminated against her daughter.

Humza Yousaf, his wife Nadia El-Nakla and daughter Amal. Image supplied.

Mr Yousaf said: “I have been trusted by Nicola Sturgeon with some of the toughest jobs in government.”

Talking to the independence movement, he added: “I believe independence is needed now more than ever before.”

Mr Yousaf said there is too much “division” in politics and society and promised to bridge those gaps.

Mr Yousaf was elected in 2011, becoming the youngest MSP then the first Scottish Asian and Muslim to hold a government post.

He moved to transport in 2015, then justice in 2018, followed by health.

The Glasgow Pollok MSP lives with his family in Dundee.

He is being supported by Dundee West MP Chris Law and Scottish Government culture minister Neil Gray.

Angus South MSP Graeme Dey has also backed Mr Yousaf for the top job.

Ms Regan, who also announced her intention to stand, said: “The electorate expect the Scottish Government to focus on things that are important to them.

“That means the NHS which is still struggling to get back on its feet after the pandemic.”

Actor Brian Cox, at an event in DC Thomson headquarters, has voiced support for Angus Robertson. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Other candidates are yet to formally enter the race.

Angus Robertson, Mairi McAllan and Kate Forbes are among those being touted by supporters as potential candidates.

The party’s deputy leader Keith Brown, tipped as a possible contender, has ruled himself out.

Dundee actor Brian Cox had previously announced his support for Mr Robertson, saying he would “make a great leader”.

He said on BBC’s Newscast: “I have a lot of respect for Angus Robertson. He’s the Culture Secretary at the moment, but has a scope which is quite interesting.”

Candidates have until Friday to receive more than the threshold of 100 nominations from at least 20 local branches.

If more than one candidate passes that mark, an election will be triggered, culminating on March 27.

‘Grow up’

Ex-SNP health secretary Jeane Freeman called for her party to “grow up” and hit out at colleagues engaged in “infighting”.

She told BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show: “You will convince nobody, you will persuade nobody, you will achieve nothing by taking lumps out of each other.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Humza Yousaf joins Ash Regan in the contest. Image: PA
Family firm launches bid for houses on site of Angus village smiddy
2
Humza Yousaf joins Ash Regan in the contest. Image: PA
Man, 28, charged with assault and breach of bail in Dundee
3
Humza Yousaf joins Ash Regan in the contest. Image: PA
4 Dundee United talking points: Mark Ogren keeps the faith and what next for…
4
Humza Yousaf joins Ash Regan in the contest. Image: PA
Three people taken to hospital following crash which closed A9 at Dunblane
5
Humza Yousaf joins Ash Regan in the contest. Image: PA
5 of the best Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus properties for £70k or less
6
A Cruise ship in Dundee
Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist…
2
7
Humza Yousaf joins Ash Regan in the contest. Image: PA
Four people taken to hospital following ‘head-on’ collision in Comrie
8
Humza Yousaf joins Ash Regan in the contest. Image: PA
Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers
10
9
Humza Yousaf joins Ash Regan in the contest. Image: PA
Man, 22, and teenager, 15, charged following a ‘disturbance’ in St Andrews
10
Humza Yousaf joins Ash Regan in the contest. Image: PA
Man charged following crash that left car on its roof and closed busy Dundee…

More from The Courier

Humza Yousaf joins Ash Regan in the contest. Image: PA
Pictures: Crowds gather in Perth to remember trans teen Brianna Ghey
Humza Yousaf joins Ash Regan in the contest. Image: PA
Broughty Ferry based movie star picks up best supporting actor at BAFTAS
Humza Yousaf joins Ash Regan in the contest. Image: PA
Last ditch plea to save council funding for Big Noise Douglas programme
Humza Yousaf joins Ash Regan in the contest. Image: PA
Kane Ritchie-Hosler on 'frustrating' afternoon for Dunfermline as he vows Pars will 'bounce back'
Humza Yousaf joins Ash Regan in the contest. Image: PA
3 Dunfermline v Airdrie talking points - Should Pars fans be worried Falkirk have…
Humza Yousaf joins Ash Regan in the contest. Image: PA
NEIL GREIG: Scottish Government must take responsibility for A9 dualling failures
Humza Yousaf joins Ash Regan in the contest. Image: PA
ERIC NICOLSON: Don't move the goalposts - staying up is success for St Johnstone…
Humza Yousaf joins Ash Regan in the contest. Image: PA
Arbroath: 5 key Championship survival factors as Angus side make a point at Cove…
Humza Yousaf joins Ash Regan in the contest. Image: PA
Glamis Castle visitors lay carpet of snowdrops to welcome spring
Humza Yousaf joins Ash Regan in the contest. Image: PA
GINGER GAIRDNER: Gardening by the Victorian calendar

Editor's Picks

Most Commented