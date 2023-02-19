Dundee-based Humza Yousaf enters race to be First Minister

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

SNP health secretary Humza Yousaf has entered the race to take over from Nicola Sturgeon.

The 37-year-old announced he’d been through a “rollercoaster of emotions” as he put his name forward to be the next first minister of Scotland.

He will contest the place against Ash Regan, the SNP minister who quit government in opposition to Ms Sturgeon’s controversial gender reform laws.

In a video message posted on social media, Mr Yousaf claimed he has the experience to take on the top job.

However, his opponents have hounded him in Holyrood demanding his resignation from the health job.

Hospital performance has struggled badly with record lows for months.

‘Failing upward’

Labour’s health spokeswoman, Jackie Baillie, called him the worst ever health secretary and claimed he is “failing upward”.

He has also been transport secretary and justice secretary in Ms Sturgeon’s administration.

Earlier this month, he and wife Nadia El-Nakla dropped legal action against Little Scholars Day Nursery in Broughty Ferry for £30,000 after an allegation it unfairly discriminated against her daughter.

Mr Yousaf said: “I have been trusted by Nicola Sturgeon with some of the toughest jobs in government.”

Talking to the independence movement, he added: “I believe independence is needed now more than ever before.”

Mr Yousaf said there is too much “division” in politics and society and promised to bridge those gaps.

Mr Yousaf was elected in 2011, becoming the youngest MSP then the first Scottish Asian and Muslim to hold a government post.

He moved to transport in 2015, then justice in 2018, followed by health.

A huge decision to make, but with the support & love of my family, I have decided to put myself forward as a candidate to become Scotland's next First Minister, and Leader of the SNP. See my video below for some of the reasons why I believe I am the right person for the job 👇 pic.twitter.com/aDbVUe568E — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) February 18, 2023

The Glasgow Pollok MSP lives with his family in Dundee.

He is being supported by Dundee West MP Chris Law and Scottish Government culture minister Neil Gray.

Angus South MSP Graeme Dey has also backed Mr Yousaf for the top job.

Ms Regan, who also announced her intention to stand, said: “The electorate expect the Scottish Government to focus on things that are important to them.

“That means the NHS which is still struggling to get back on its feet after the pandemic.”

Other candidates are yet to formally enter the race.

Angus Robertson, Mairi McAllan and Kate Forbes are among those being touted by supporters as potential candidates.

The party’s deputy leader Keith Brown, tipped as a possible contender, has ruled himself out.

Dundee actor Brian Cox had previously announced his support for Mr Robertson, saying he would “make a great leader”.

He said on BBC’s Newscast: “I have a lot of respect for Angus Robertson. He’s the Culture Secretary at the moment, but has a scope which is quite interesting.”

Candidates have until Friday to receive more than the threshold of 100 nominations from at least 20 local branches.

If more than one candidate passes that mark, an election will be triggered, culminating on March 27.

‘Grow up’

Ex-SNP health secretary Jeane Freeman called for her party to “grow up” and hit out at colleagues engaged in “infighting”.

She told BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show: “You will convince nobody, you will persuade nobody, you will achieve nothing by taking lumps out of each other.”