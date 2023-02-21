Dunfermline sign ‘fantastic footballer’ Paul McGowan on loan from Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James McPake has added Dundee’s Paul McGowan, a player with “bags of experience”, to his Dunfermline squad.

The midfielder – who knows the Pars manager and his assistant Dave Mackay well from their time at Dens Park – joins up at KDM Group East End Park on loan until the end of the season.

McGowan has been at Dundee since 2014 and won promotion to the Scottish Premiership under McPake during that time.

McPake revealed that he had tried to sign the 35-year-old – who has played more than 300 matches for the Dark Blues – in the recent summer and winter transfer windows.

“He’s a player Dave and myself know really well,” said McPake.

“He’s a player that, over the course of time at Dundee, played the most games for us out of everyone.

“I played with him, coached him and managed him. Dave has coached him as well.

“First and foremost he’s a fantastic footballer with bags of experience that will be very helpful to the young group.

McGowan a ‘winner’

“We do have some experience in it but adding to that we felt was crucial.

“It’s what he brings as a character as well. He is a winner, he wants to win in training every day.

“Everything we spoke about during the transfer window: it’s not just important to add players, they’ve got to be the right people as well.

“In terms of people I’ve worked with, Paul is at the very top when it come to that.

“A year ago I was playing Paul in the Scottish Premiership, he has had a bit of a niggle, but he started the season very well at Dundee.

“But he’s now been back training for three and a half weeks.

“Hence the reason it’s taken a bit longer but it’s one we tried to do in August, we tried to do again in January and we were just waiting on Paul getting back training and making sure he’s OK.

“I’m delighted to get it done and delighted to be working with him again.”

McGowan is Dunfermline’s second signing since the turn of the year after Ewan Otoo signed on loan from Celtic.