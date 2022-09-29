‘A dying breed’: Dundee stalwart Paul McGowan joins the 300 club at Dens Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘A dying breed’: Dundee stalwart Paul McGowan joins the 300 club at Dens Park

By George Cran
September 29 2022, 12.00pm Updated: September 29 2022, 12.03pm
Paul McGowan celebrates a derby winner in front of Dundee United fans in 2017.
Paul McGowan is now in a select group of Dundee players.

In the 129-year history of the club only 20 men had played 300 matches for the Dark Blues.

That ticked over into 21 last Friday night at TNS as McGowan joined the likes of Doug Cowie, Bobby Cox, Jocky Scott, Barry Smith, Rab Douglas and Bobby Geddes in the 300-club.

His current manager Gary Bowyer has described the 34-year-old as a “dying breed” in his approach to the game and wishes he’d “known him 10 years earlier”.

Today Courier Sport picks out some of McGowan’s memorable moments in dark blue.

Arrival

In 2014, Dundee manager Paul Hartley (2nd left) unveils his side’s new signings (L/R) Greg Stewart, Paul McGinn and Paul McGowan.

On June 20, 2014, a 27-year-old McGowan signed a two-year deal at Dens Park after being released by St Mirren, unveiled on the same day as Paul McGinn and Greg Stewart.

He would make his debut on August 2 in a League Cup clash at home to Peterhead. On target that day were Simon Ferry, Stewart, Peter MacDonald and Luka Tankulic.

McGowan was joined by Kevin Thomson and Gary Harkins in Paul Hartley’s midfield.

His first goal took a little longer to arrive, though it was worth the wait as he hit a 91st-minute winner at home to Partick Thistle.

Goals

Goals haven’t been in huge supply – just 21 in the 300.

It has certainly been quality over quantity for McGowan.

Rarely was it a blast that found the net, the vast majority were passed beyond the keeper, sometimes with the inside of the foot, sometimes improbably with the outside.

An outside of the foot curler to beat Arbroath in 2020 stands out, as does Dundee’s Goal of the Season that same campaign at Ayr as the Dark Blues headed for promotion (see above).

Then there’s the celebrations.

Last season was ultimately disappointing but it began with a late McGowan header earning a draw against Hibs and the midfield man ending up in the South Enclosure with the fans.

And there was a winner in a derby, a placed effort knocking Dundee United out of the League Cup in 2017.

Before racing to the other end of Dens to celebrate in front of the away fans.

Rage

McGowan has never been one to hide his emotions, whether that’s on the pitch or in post-match interviews.

Well known for his brutally honest assessments of his own team’s failings, the former Celtic kid became a go-to for the press when things were bad.

On the pitch, opponents and team-mates alike know McGowan is around.

Demands are high and players know about it when they fall short.

A prime example saw Julen Etxabeguren in the crosshairs after conceding two penalties.

A McGowan steadily getting redder and redder was apoplectic with rage as he lets his team-mate know exactly what he thought after the Basque conceded two penalties.

Dundee let a two-goal lead slip that day at Inverness.

‘Invaluable’

That passion, though, draws fans and certainly managers to McGowan.

The 34-year-old is now on his eighth manager at Dens Park in Gary Bowyer.

And he’s still indispensable.

“I love his passion,” Bowyer said.

“Gowser wears his heart on his sleeve and you can trust him with the ball.

Dundee’s Paul McGowan celebrates against Dundee United.

“He has a brilliant football brain.

“Obviously he is getting slightly older, like we all are, but he’s been invaluable to me in terms of helping with the younger players.

“The demands he sets, you can see when he plays.

“It’s a case of us managing him because he wants to play every minute of every match, that’s just the way he is.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him.

“I wish I’d known him 10 years ago.

“He’ll have a massive part to play this season.

“He knows how to unlock teams and he really does play the game the way he probably did when he was at U/9 or U/10 level.

“He’s a dying breed.”

Next on the list?

Having played 12 games already this season, McGowan has a number of appearance totals in his sights.

This season he could credibly reach 15th in the all-time charts.

The six ahead of him are Finlay Brown (300), Gavin Rae (303), Alec Troup (305), Rab Douglas (306), Andy Penman (307) and Bobby Geddes (313).

Next on the list is Sandy MacFarlane on 333.

