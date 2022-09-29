‘A dying breed’: Dundee stalwart Paul McGowan joins the 300 club at Dens Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul McGowan is now in a select group of Dundee players.

In the 129-year history of the club only 20 men had played 300 matches for the Dark Blues.

That ticked over into 21 last Friday night at TNS as McGowan joined the likes of Doug Cowie, Bobby Cox, Jocky Scott, Barry Smith, Rab Douglas and Bobby Geddes in the 300-club.

His current manager Gary Bowyer has described the 34-year-old as a “dying breed” in his approach to the game and wishes he’d “known him 10 years earlier”.

Today Courier Sport picks out some of McGowan’s memorable moments in dark blue.

Arrival

On June 20, 2014, a 27-year-old McGowan signed a two-year deal at Dens Park after being released by St Mirren, unveiled on the same day as Paul McGinn and Greg Stewart.

He would make his debut on August 2 in a League Cup clash at home to Peterhead. On target that day were Simon Ferry, Stewart, Peter MacDonald and Luka Tankulic.

McGowan was joined by Kevin Thomson and Gary Harkins in Paul Hartley’s midfield.

His first goal took a little longer to arrive, though it was worth the wait as he hit a 91st-minute winner at home to Partick Thistle.

Goals

Goals haven’t been in huge supply – just 21 in the 300.

It has certainly been quality over quantity for McGowan.

Rarely was it a blast that found the net, the vast majority were passed beyond the keeper, sometimes with the inside of the foot, sometimes improbably with the outside.

📍 | Somerset on Friday. 🔙 | Last time we visited Paul McGowan scored our Goal of the Season in a 3-0 victory #thedee pic.twitter.com/cjQCNKoN4H — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) August 24, 2022

An outside of the foot curler to beat Arbroath in 2020 stands out, as does Dundee’s Goal of the Season that same campaign at Ayr as the Dark Blues headed for promotion (see above).

Then there’s the celebrations.

Last season was ultimately disappointing but it began with a late McGowan header earning a draw against Hibs and the midfield man ending up in the South Enclosure with the fans.

It's a dramatic late equaliser from Paul McGowan who converts from close range for @DundeeFC! 📺 Dundee 2-2 Hibernian live on Sky Sports Football NOW! pic.twitter.com/luwVUJxLHv — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) August 22, 2021

And there was a winner in a derby, a placed effort knocking Dundee United out of the League Cup in 2017.

Before racing to the other end of Dens to celebrate in front of the away fans.

Dens Park erupts! Paul McGowan restores Dundee's #BetfredCup lead with a fine finish. 👌 pic.twitter.com/R1LIvI7HPq — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 9, 2017

Rage

McGowan has never been one to hide his emotions, whether that’s on the pitch or in post-match interviews.

Well known for his brutally honest assessments of his own team’s failings, the former Celtic kid became a go-to for the press when things were bad.

On the pitch, opponents and team-mates alike know McGowan is around.

Demands are high and players know about it when they fall short.

A prime example saw Julen Etxabeguren in the crosshairs after conceding two penalties.

A McGowan steadily getting redder and redder was apoplectic with rage as he lets his team-mate know exactly what he thought after the Basque conceded two penalties.

Dundee let a two-goal lead slip that day at Inverness.

‘Invaluable’

That passion, though, draws fans and certainly managers to McGowan.

The 34-year-old is now on his eighth manager at Dens Park in Gary Bowyer.

And he’s still indispensable.

“I love his passion,” Bowyer said.

“Gowser wears his heart on his sleeve and you can trust him with the ball.

“He has a brilliant football brain.

“Obviously he is getting slightly older, like we all are, but he’s been invaluable to me in terms of helping with the younger players.

“The demands he sets, you can see when he plays.

“It’s a case of us managing him because he wants to play every minute of every match, that’s just the way he is.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him.

Kane Hemmings scores this move against Ayr United on the last occasion Dundee fans were allowed into the stadium, Paul McGowan with a Bergkamp esc assist 🤩👌 2020. #tbt pic.twitter.com/ZlIWvBxd4k — Dens Park Choir 🇨🇷 (@DensParkChoir) March 11, 2021

“I wish I’d known him 10 years ago.

“He’ll have a massive part to play this season.

“He knows how to unlock teams and he really does play the game the way he probably did when he was at U/9 or U/10 level.

“He’s a dying breed.”

Next on the list?

Having played 12 games already this season, McGowan has a number of appearance totals in his sights.

This season he could credibly reach 15th in the all-time charts.

The six ahead of him are Finlay Brown (300), Gavin Rae (303), Alec Troup (305), Rab Douglas (306), Andy Penman (307) and Bobby Geddes (313).

Next on the list is Sandy MacFarlane on 333.

What a strike! Paul McGowan absolutely hammers Dundee in front at Fir Park but Motherwell hit back to earn a point. Full highlights: https://t.co/DYvu2Ov8uX pic.twitter.com/x0MNlskr3O — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) December 24, 2017