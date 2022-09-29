‘I know when to keep my mouth shut!’ — Liam Fox and Stevie Crawford Dundee United relationship under the microscope

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

‘I know when to keep my mouth shut!’ — Liam Fox and Stevie Crawford Dundee United relationship under the microscope

By Alan Temple
September 29 2022, 12.00pm Updated: September 29 2022, 12.04pm
Crawford, left, and Fox
Crawford, left, and Fox

Stevie Crawford boasts 122 games as a boss with Dunfermline Athletic and East Fife.

Liam Fox was in charge of Cowdenbeath for 26.

Crawford guided the Pars to the promotion playoffs in the Championship.

Fox left the Blue Brazil after nine months with the club toiling at the foot of League Two.

There is no doubt where the seniority lies in terms of managerial experience.

Crawford after collecting Championship manager of the month in December 2020

However, Crawford is adamant he will know when to speak up and when to be silent as he settles into his role as assistant head coach to Fox at Dundee United.

It is a job he fulfilled with great success under Robbie Neilson, helping Hearts to win the 2015 Championship by a record margin before the Jambos qualified for Europe in their first campaign back in the top-flight.

He has also held subordinate positions at MK Dons, Falkirk and — prior to becoming manager at East End Park — Dunfermline.

“I’ve been brought in here for my football experience,” said Crawford. “I can see Liam is strong in his mindset and what he wants to do with this group.

“Knowing my role will be important; knowing when to speak up is vital as an assistant. Equally, I’ll know when to keep my mouth shut.

“I’ve been an assistant to Robbie at Hearts and Steven Pressley at Falkirk — and sometimes you can speak too much as an assistant and cloud the vision. If Liam asks me, I’ll be there for him.”

Hearts rapport

Fox and Crawford’s bond goes back to their time together at Hearts.

As Neilson and Crawford worked with the first-team, Fox was making his name as a coach with the under-18s.

Three of United’s last five managers – Fox, Ross and Neilson – were on the Hearts staff in 2015/16 (pictured)

Liam gave up his own playing career at a fairly young age because he was serious about becoming a coach,” continued Crawford. “You could see his enthusiasm for the job straight away.

“There was a day when Robbie and I were short of numbers for a training session. We needed four or five of the kids to take part.

“They were then asked to stand at the sidelines for part of it.

“Next thing, we look over and Liam is taking those four or five boys through another session. I loved that appetite!”

‘It didn’t feel right’

Former Scotland and Hibernian striker Crawford is back at Tannadice following an underwhelming stint as a player in 2005.

Signed by Ian McCall in the January window, he found the net five times in 29 appearances.

Stevie Crawford in action for Dundee United in 2005.
Stevie Crawford in action for United in 2005

“It was a difficult spell coming up here as a player,” recalled Crawford. “I signed in January and then Ian McCall lost his job.

“There were other issues that I won’t go public on, in terms of finances and what-not. It just didn’t feel right.

“On a personal note, I had gone through something similar when I was at Dunfermline.

“I felt that I hadn’t done my homework enough, coming into an environment where I could see a few people who were a little bit disheartened.”

He added: “But I am not here as a player — I am here because I want to help Dundee United and add value to us moving forward as a football club. I am grateful for that opportunity.”

