‘I know when to keep my mouth shut!’ — Liam Fox and Stevie Crawford Dundee United relationship under the microscope

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stevie Crawford boasts 122 games as a boss with Dunfermline Athletic and East Fife.

Liam Fox was in charge of Cowdenbeath for 26.

Crawford guided the Pars to the promotion playoffs in the Championship.

Fox left the Blue Brazil after nine months with the club toiling at the foot of League Two.

There is no doubt where the seniority lies in terms of managerial experience.

However, Crawford is adamant he will know when to speak up and when to be silent as he settles into his role as assistant head coach to Fox at Dundee United.

It is a job he fulfilled with great success under Robbie Neilson, helping Hearts to win the 2015 Championship by a record margin before the Jambos qualified for Europe in their first campaign back in the top-flight.

He has also held subordinate positions at MK Dons, Falkirk and — prior to becoming manager at East End Park — Dunfermline.

“I’ve been brought in here for my football experience,” said Crawford. “I can see Liam is strong in his mindset and what he wants to do with this group.

“Knowing my role will be important; knowing when to speak up is vital as an assistant. Equally, I’ll know when to keep my mouth shut.

“I’ve been an assistant to Robbie at Hearts and Steven Pressley at Falkirk — and sometimes you can speak too much as an assistant and cloud the vision. If Liam asks me, I’ll be there for him.”

Hearts rapport

Fox and Crawford’s bond goes back to their time together at Hearts.

As Neilson and Crawford worked with the first-team, Fox was making his name as a coach with the under-18s.

“Liam gave up his own playing career at a fairly young age because he was serious about becoming a coach,” continued Crawford. “You could see his enthusiasm for the job straight away.

“There was a day when Robbie and I were short of numbers for a training session. We needed four or five of the kids to take part.

“They were then asked to stand at the sidelines for part of it.

“Next thing, we look over and Liam is taking those four or five boys through another session. I loved that appetite!”

‘It didn’t feel right’

Former Scotland and Hibernian striker Crawford is back at Tannadice following an underwhelming stint as a player in 2005.

Signed by Ian McCall in the January window, he found the net five times in 29 appearances.

“It was a difficult spell coming up here as a player,” recalled Crawford. “I signed in January and then Ian McCall lost his job.

“There were other issues that I won’t go public on, in terms of finances and what-not. It just didn’t feel right.

“On a personal note, I had gone through something similar when I was at Dunfermline.

“I felt that I hadn’t done my homework enough, coming into an environment where I could see a few people who were a little bit disheartened.”

He added: “But I am not here as a player — I am here because I want to help Dundee United and add value to us moving forward as a football club. I am grateful for that opportunity.”