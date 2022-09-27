Liam Fox ‘understands’ Dundee United sceptics and draws Tam Courts parallel

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox has told sceptical Dundee United supporters that he “understands” their concerns — but reckons Tam Courts is living proof that a rookie gaffer can thrive at Tannadice.

Fox, 38, was named as successor to Jack Ross on Friday afternoon following a heartening three-match stint as interim head coach.

He succeeded in steadying the ship at United, defeating Livingston in the Premier Sports Cup last-16 before drawing 0-0 at Motherwell.

A gutsy 2-1 defeat against Rangers followed.

Nevertheless, his appointment was perceived as underwhelming in some quarters.

While he has coached at Hearts, Livingston and United, Fox’s only previous managerial experience comes in the form of a dismal nine month spell at the helm of Cowdenbeath six years ago.

And Fox does not shy away from the doubters, vowing that he’ll embrace the challenge of winning them round.

“I don’t have social media — maybe that’s a good thing,” smiled Fox. “It’s something I just don’t do.

“But I can understand that (view). They probably look at me as not a high profile name.

“What I can say is: I’ve worked with this group of players for a period of time and I have trust and belief from them.

“I also have it very clear in my own mind where we can take this team. I’m backing myself to do that.”

Tam Courts parallel

Tam Courts, in his first EVER season as a top-flight manager, guided United to fourth place last term before departing for Budapest Honved during the summer.

Fox, who served as assistant to Courts, added: “You don’t need to look too far for the success Tam enjoyed.

“In the world we live in today, not everyone will be happy and every section of supporters are entitled to their opinions.

“All I can do is make sure the team is training well every day, putting in performances on a Saturday and winning football matches.”

Stability?

Tuesday afternoon saw Fox unveiled to the media as United’s fifth permanent boss since the summer of 2020.

The turnover is stark and, although not in the realms of Watford’s 17 permanent managers since 2012, it is perhaps telling that the Hornets spring to mind when Fox is asked about the need for some stability and longevity in the dugout.

“As a manager, you look transfer window to transfer window and, if you’re performing, you’ll get to look at another window beyond that,” continued Fox.

“That’s the world of football. That’s the nature of it — you saw what happened with the Watford manager (Rob Edwards was sacked after 11 games this week).

“Why become a manager, then? That’s something my wife asked me too!

“But I’d rather live by the things I have done as opposed to things I haven’t.”

Fox added: “Stability is something you hope for and you look for, and I believe I have a board and a chairman (Mark Ogren) who will support me, the staff and the players.”