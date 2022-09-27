Liam Fox ‘understands’ Dundee United sceptics and draws Tam Courts parallel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Liam Fox ‘understands’ Dundee United sceptics and draws Tam Courts parallel

By Alan Temple
September 27 2022, 10.23pm
Fox, left, and new United assistant Stevie Crawford
Fox, left, and new United assistant Stevie Crawford

Liam Fox has told sceptical Dundee United supporters that he “understands” their concerns — but reckons Tam Courts is living proof that a rookie gaffer can thrive at Tannadice.

Fox, 38, was named as successor to Jack Ross on Friday afternoon following a heartening three-match stint as interim head coach.

He succeeded in steadying the ship at United, defeating Livingston in the Premier Sports Cup last-16 before drawing 0-0 at Motherwell.

A gutsy 2-1 defeat against Rangers followed.

Nevertheless, his appointment was perceived as underwhelming in some quarters.

While he has coached at Hearts, Livingston and United, Fox’s only previous managerial experience comes in the form of a dismal nine month spell at the helm of Cowdenbeath six years ago.

And Fox does not shy away from the doubters, vowing that he’ll embrace the challenge of winning them round.

New United head coach Fox

“I don’t have social media — maybe that’s a good thing,” smiled Fox. “It’s something I just don’t do.

“But I can understand that (view). They probably look at me as not a high profile name.

“What I can say is: I’ve worked with this group of players for a period of time and I have trust and belief from them.

“I also have it very clear in my own mind where we can take this team. I’m backing myself to do that.”

Tam Courts parallel

Tam Courts, in his first EVER season as a top-flight manager, guided United to fourth place last term before departing for Budapest Honved during the summer.

Courts, left, and Fox enjoyed success

Fox, who served as assistant to Courts, added: “You don’t need to look too far for the success Tam enjoyed.

“In the world we live in today, not everyone will be happy and every section of supporters are entitled to their opinions.

“All I can do is make sure the team is training well every day, putting in performances on a Saturday and winning football matches.”

Stability?

Tuesday afternoon saw Fox unveiled to the media as United’s fifth permanent boss since the summer of 2020.

The turnover is stark and, although not in the realms of Watford’s 17 permanent managers since 2012, it is perhaps telling that the Hornets spring to mind when Fox is asked about the need for some stability and longevity in the dugout.

Fox oversees training in St Andrews

“As a manager, you look transfer window to transfer window and, if you’re performing, you’ll get to look at another window beyond that,” continued Fox.

“That’s the world of football. That’s the nature of it — you saw what happened with the Watford manager (Rob Edwards was sacked after 11 games this week).

Why become a manager, then? That’s something my wife asked me too!

“But I’d rather live by the things I have done as opposed to things I haven’t.”

Fox added: “Stability is something you hope for and you look for, and I believe I have a board and a chairman (Mark Ogren) who will support me, the staff and the players.”

