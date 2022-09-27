Dundee manager Gary Bowyer reveals offers made for Niall McGinn

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manager Gary Bowyer has revealed Dundee have received two enquiries for winger Niall McGinn.

The 72-times capped Northern Ireland international has been out of favour at Dens Park in recent weeks.

And he didn’t travel south for the Dark Blues’ SPFL Trust Trophy clash with The New Saints last week despite being fit.

However, the 35-year-old has turned down both offers and elected to stay and fight for his place.

It’s understood both were from Scottish clubs.

McGinn, meanwhile, shone in Dundee‘s reserve clash at Hibs on Tuesday.

The winger fired in an early free-kick before setting up Fin Robertson for 2-0 and then adding his second goal after the break.

49’ | 0-3 Strachan ball across finds McGinn in box, he cuts inside the defender and places home for his second and Dundee’s third #thedee — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) September 27, 2022

Young striker Euan Mutale completed the scoring at 4-0.

Boss Bowyer said of McGinn: “He didn’t make the squad (on Friday).

“We have had a couple of enquiries for him but he turned them down.”

Any incoming?

Players in the Scottish lower leagues can still move out on loan until October 1.

By the time Dundee are back in action this weekend, that loan deadline will have passed.

That will also mean the Dark Blues are unable to bring in any new players themselves.

Asked if there would be any new faces coming in this week, Bowyer replied: “Possibly – God loves a trier!

“If the right person comes available who can help us then we’ll put it to the board.

“But it has to be someone who will contribute to what’s already here.

“At the moment, we probably won’t bring anyone in but we’ll see.”