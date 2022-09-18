5 Dundee United talking points as international ace shines against Rangers and Tannadice hat-trick looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

5 Dundee United talking points as international ace shines against Rangers and Tannadice hat-trick looms

By Alan Temple
September 18 2022, 11.00am Updated: September 18 2022, 1.23pm
United players salute the travelling Arabs
United players salute the travelling Arabs

An Antonio Colak brace secured a 2-1 win for Rangers against Dundee United.

Liam Smith found the net for the visitors, putting the clinical finishing touch to a sweeping team move involving Sadat Anaku, Tony Watt and Jamie McGrath.

Anaku, Aziz Behich and Glenn Middleton all threatened during a fine display from the visitors — albeit an ultimately fruitless one.

And Courier Sport was at Ibrox Stadium to analyse the major talking points, on and off the pitch.

Liam Fox does job chances no harm

It was understood that the result at Ibrox would have no bearing on who is appointed United head coach on a permanent basis.

Four interviews will take place in the early part of next week — believed to be Fox, Kevin Thomson, Dean Holden and one unknown candidate — and the decision will be based on that, rather than the interim’s efforts in Govan.

Sporting director Tony Asghar, pictured, and the United board have a big call to make.

Yet it would be foolish to think that Fox has not impressed.

United’s shape and game-plan were effective, the performances within that were diligent and, barring a couple of daft errors, the Tangerines could have easily claimed a point.

His status as the firm favourite remains unaltered.

Magic McGrath

This was the Jamie McGrath United hoped to see when he arrived on loan from Wigan Athletic during the summer; the Jamie McGrath who provided 27 goal contributions in 79 appearances for St Mirren.

The Ireland internationalist has endured a sluggish start to his Dundee United career but this was a welcome return to form.

McGrath turned in a showing of tenacity and creativity in the heart of the United midfield at Ibrox.

Leon King takes desperate measures to halt another McGrath burst

He claimed his first domestic assist for the Tangerines — he also teed up Middleton’s winner in the 1-0 triumph over AZ Alkmaar, what feels like a lifetime ago — with a perfectly weighted pass for Smith.

McGrath also won 15 duels, embarked on five dribbles and created four chances — all of which were more than ANY other player not he pitch. His 64 touches were the most of any United player.

Hugely heartening signs ahead of a crucial run of games following the international hiatus.

Sadat Anaku impact

United look to have unearthed a mighty promising prospect.

Anaku’s 35-minute cameo at Ibrox was fearless, lively and effective — and almost inspired a sensational comeback.

He sparked Smith’s goal which halved arrears at Ibrox, skipping past Leon King, exchanging passes with Watt, before finding McGrath to tee up the wing-back; bold and inventive.

The 21-year-old now travels to Benghazi with the Uganda national team, where he is likely to make his senior debut during upcoming games against Libya and Tanzania — another feather in his cap.

And United fans have every cause to be excited by his potential impact when he returns.

The minute’s silence

Anyone who believed a minute’s silence at Ibrox would pass without any form of disturbance was naïve in the extreme.

For many, the death of Queen Elizabeth II is inextricably linked to the institution she represented; an opportunity to make a wider point.

In 2022, support for the monarchy is anything but universal.

Some see it as an archaic concept; some cite allegations against Prince Andrew; some simply resent being pitched into a period of all-encompassing mourning which has seemingly relegated the cost of living crisis to an afterthought.

A smattering of jeers was to be expected. There would have been some wailing and gnashing of teeth but, ultimately, everyone would have moved on swiftly.

The minute’s silence was disrupted

However, the chant of ‘Lizzie’s in a box’ was unnecessarily crass. It wasn’t making a point about the monarchy or providing an arch act of rebellion. It was mocking the death of one 96-year-old woman. Regardless of privilege or status, there is an element of basic decency lacking in that.

It should be noted that, while the booing was more widespread, the number of supporters who sung that was far smaller; a minority.

United fans, meanwhile, will take umbrage at being preached to by Rangers supporters — a fanbase whose own songbook is hardly lacking in pointed political discourse.

There were also accusations from some travelling Tangerines that bottles were lobbed towards the away section.

All told, an unedifying spectacle.

Home hat-trick

Ultimately, United left Glasgow with no points.

They remain winless in the league and are two points adrift of Kilmarnock in 11th and a further one point behind the guaranteed safety of 10th.

Smith beats Allan McGregor to make it 2-1

For all there were ample signs of progress against Rangers, those MUST be transformed into victories after the international break.

The Terrors could barely have a more inviting fixture list, with three successive games at Tannadice — St Johnstone, Aberdeen and Hibs. A trip to Ross County follows, before the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final against Kilmarnock on October 18.

By the time the full-time whistle blows at Rugby Park, supporters will have a better idea whether a joyless battle against relegation is on the cards; or a gutsy rise up the league and a visit to Hampden.

