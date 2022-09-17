Dundee United respond after ‘Lizzie’s in a box’ chant mars minute’s silence for the Queen ahead of Rangers fixture

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A minute’s silence held at Ibrox following the death of Queen Elizabeth II was disrupted by a section of the travelling Dundee United support.

There were audible jeers throughout the period of reflection ahead of Saturday’s Premiership fixture between Rangers and the Tannadice club.

A chant of ‘Lizzie’s in a box’ was also heard from a small minority of fans in the away section.

A rendition of the national anthem, which was changed back to God Save The King last week, followed the fractious commemoration of the Queen’s passing.

Football clubs throughout Britain marked the occasion with either silence or applause this weekend.

United released a statement shortly after full-time of the 2-1 win for the hosts.

It read: “Dundee United are aware of the actions of a small section of the crowd who chose to not respect the minute’s silence before this afternoon’s match at Ibrox.

“As a club, ahead of the game we reached out to advise our supporters of the pre-match arrangements with the expectation that the minute silence would be observed.”

The Queen will be laid to rest on Monday, when a state funeral will be held.