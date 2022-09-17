Dundee United respond after ‘Lizzie’s in a box’ chant mars minute’s silence for the Queen ahead of Rangers fixture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United respond after ‘Lizzie’s in a box’ chant mars minute’s silence for the Queen ahead of Rangers fixture

By Reporter
September 17 2022, 3.50pm Updated: September 17 2022, 6.19pm
Dundee United fans in the stands at Ibrox. Picture: SNS Group.
A minute’s silence held at Ibrox following the death of Queen Elizabeth II was disrupted by a section of the travelling Dundee United support.

There were audible jeers throughout the period of reflection ahead of Saturday’s Premiership fixture between Rangers and the Tannadice club.

A chant of ‘Lizzie’s in a box’ was also heard from a small minority of fans in the away section.

A rendition of the national anthem, which was changed back to God Save The King last week, followed the fractious commemoration of the Queen’s passing.

The players lined up for a minute’s silence to honour the Queen before the Rangers v Dundee United match. SNS.

Football clubs throughout Britain marked the occasion with either silence or applause this weekend.

United released a statement shortly after full-time of the 2-1 win for the hosts.

It read: “Dundee United are aware of the actions of a small section of the crowd who chose to not respect the minute’s silence before this afternoon’s match at Ibrox.

“As a club, ahead of the game we reached out to advise our supporters of the pre-match arrangements with the expectation that the minute silence would be observed.”

The Queen will be laid to rest on Monday, when a state funeral will be held.

