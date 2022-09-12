Dundee United striker set for international debut as ‘dream’ comes true

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United striker set for international debut as ‘dream’ comes true

By Alan Temple
September 12 2022, 3.38pm
All smiles: Anaku
All smiles: Anaku

Sadat Anaku is set to make his international debut for Uganda after being called up to the Cranes squad for an invitational tournament in Libya.

Anaku, 21, has been named in a 35-man squad by boss Milutin Sredojevic.

He is one of just six foreign-based players in the group, which is largely made up of under-23 prospects as Uganda cast an eye over emerging talent.

Nevertheless, it will afford Anaku — who made his United bow in a recent triumph over Livingston — the opportunity to make his first ever appearance for the senior national team.

Uganda will face Libya in Benghazi on September 21 before an encounter with Tanzania three days later.

Speaking recently, the promising forward stated: “I dream of playing for the (Uganda) national team. I have never been at that level but I see this is a greater platform to reach those levels.

“Playing professional football here is a step ahead for me and hopefully gives that chance to play for the national team.”

Eye for goal

Anaku joined the Tangerines last month following a successful trial period, during which he scored against under-23 sides representing Newcastle, Arsenal and Leicester.

Since penning a two-year deal at Tannadice, he rippled the net for United ‘B’ in their Reserve League curtain-raiser — a 2-2 draw against Hibernian.

