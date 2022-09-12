Dundee United striker set for international debut as ‘dream’ comes true

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sadat Anaku is set to make his international debut for Uganda after being called up to the Cranes squad for an invitational tournament in Libya.

Anaku, 21, has been named in a 35-man squad by boss Milutin Sredojevic.

He is one of just six foreign-based players in the group, which is largely made up of under-23 prospects as Uganda cast an eye over emerging talent.

Nevertheless, it will afford Anaku — who made his United bow in a recent triumph over Livingston — the opportunity to make his first ever appearance for the senior national team.

The gaffer @michocoach announced a squad of 35 including six foreign-based players that will take part in the aforementioned tasks.https://t.co/qSjVm3MQUb — Uganda Cranes (@UgandaCranes) September 12, 2022

Uganda will face Libya in Benghazi on September 21 before an encounter with Tanzania three days later.

Speaking recently, the promising forward stated: “I dream of playing for the (Uganda) national team. I have never been at that level but I see this is a greater platform to reach those levels.

“Playing professional football here is a step ahead for me and hopefully gives that chance to play for the national team.”

Eye for goal

Anaku joined the Tangerines last month following a successful trial period, during which he scored against under-23 sides representing Newcastle, Arsenal and Leicester.

Since penning a two-year deal at Tannadice, he rippled the net for United ‘B’ in their Reserve League curtain-raiser — a 2-2 draw against Hibernian.