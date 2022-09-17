Dundee United verdict as Rangers survive nervous finale following Antonio Colak double

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United verdict as Rangers survive nervous finale following Antonio Colak double

By Alan Temple
September 17 2022, 5.02pm
Colak makes it two for the hosts

Dundee United succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against Rangers despite a heartening display at Ibrox.

Antonio Colak found the net either side of the interval, with both efforts maddeningly preventable from a United perspective.

However, a wonderful team goal saw the Tangerines halve arrears through Liam Smith.

Glenn Middleton, Aziz Behich and Sadat Anaku — the latter making a superb impact for the Tannadice outfit — also had opportunities.

This was United’s best domestic display of the season, regardless of the defeat.

The fixture will also be remembered for the disturbances of a minute’s silence following the passing of the Queen, including a chant of ‘Lizzie’s in a box’. 

Key moments

Rangers could have claimed the lead in the opening exchanges, with Ryan Kent and Scott Arfield both passing up remarkably similar opportunities following cut-backs from the left flank.

Harkes will rue his early error

When the Gers did open the scoring, it was a gift for the birthday boy Colak.

Ian Harkes dallied on the edge of the hosts’ box and, in a heartbeat, James Tavernier had robbed him, hared forward and teed up the Croatian for the opener; a daft error brutally punished.

That will be all the more frustrating for United, given they grew into the half admirably, with Aziz Behich and the dangerous Glenn Middleton both testing Allan McGregor.

Colak doubled Rangers’ lead after the break, drifting between a static United defence to convert a Borna Barisic cross.

However, United did not wilt.

Smith, right, celebrates his goal

The introduction of Anaku paid immediate dividends, with the Ugandan skipping past Leon King, exchanging passes with Watt and feeding Jamie McGrath. The Irishman then played a perfectly weighted ball to Smith, who slammed beyond McGregor.

United’s star man: Aziz Behich

The Australian internationalist enjoyed comfortably his best game in a Tangerine jersey.

The former Bursaspor and PSV Eindhoven defender underlined that pedigree by marauding down the left flank for 90 minutes, performing his defensive duties superbly and proving a regular attacking threat.

On this form, United could have a mighty fine signing when Behich returns from Socceroo duty.

Player ratings

United (5-3-1-1): Eriksson 7; Smith 7, Edwards 6, Mulgrew 7, Graham 6 (McMann 69, 3), Behich 7; Harkes 5, Levitt 6, McGrath 7; Watt 7 (Cudjoe 88);  Middleton 5 (Anaku 58, 3).

Manager under the microscope: Liam Fox

Fox, in what will prove to be his final match as interim head coach — he could yet land it on a permanent basis — made one enforced change from the side that drew 0-0 against Motherwell, with Steven Fletcher dropping out.

Former Ibrox ace Glenn Middleton replaced Fletcher, affording United more pace on the break.

Colak celebrates

Aside from that alteration, Fox kept faith with the team that held the Steelmen in a protective 5-3-1-1 shape.

Individual errors, rather than tactical faults, saw United fall two-down. And Fox’s decision to replace Middleton with Anaku proved an inspired one.

Fox went 4-4-2 in closing stages but, even with the locals growing nervy and restless, United were unable to restore parity.

Man in the middle: Kevin Clancy

Clancy was taking charge of his first United fixture since overseeing the Tangerines’ 1-0 triumph against Motherwell in April.

The whistler waved away Tony Watt’s claim for a penalty in the second period after the forward went down under pressure from John Lundstram.

He was forced to deal with a minor melee following a cynical foul by King on Jamie McGrath, for which the Gers kid was booked.

Clancy infuriated United fans by blowing for full-time when the visitors had a corner.

