Dundee United pair Carljohan Eriksson and Ilmari Niskanen called up to Finland national team

Two players from Dundee United have been called up to the Finland squad for their upcoming Uefa Nations League matches.

Carljohan Eriksson and Ilmari Niskanen have been included by manager Markku Kanerva for ties versus Romania and Montenegro at the end of the month.

Despite being called up a number of times, Eriksson has made just one appearance for his national side – a 0-0 draw versus Wales in January last year.

The 27-year-old took over in the United goal after Mark Birighitti conceded 13 goals in two matches versus AZ Alkmaar and Hearts.

🌍 Finnish duo Carljohan Eriksson and Ilmari Niskanen have once again been selected to represent @Huuhkajat, as they prepare to face Romania and Montenegro in the @UEFA Nations League Onnittelut, Saku ja Immi 🇫🇮 🗞 | #UnitedInPursuit pic.twitter.com/3rGE6n0lEA — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) September 14, 2022

The goalkeeper initially shipped three goals to St Mirren and nine to Celtic and retained his place for a win over Livingston in the Premier Sports Cup last 16.

That was followed by a clean sheet and penalty save versus Motherwell.

Niskanen selected

Niskanen has found regular game time difficult to come by this season, making six appearances – all from the bench.

He has not featured since Liam Fox took temporary charge following the defeat to Celtic.

The midfielder has appeared for his national side twice in the current Nations League campaign.

He played the full 90 in the home win over Montenegro and 81 minutes of the defeat in Bosnia, taking his total caps to 10.

Earlier in the day, Dylan Levitt was included in the Wales squad while Aziz Behich was called up for Australia.