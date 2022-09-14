Dundee United pair Carljohan Eriksson and Ilmari Niskanen called up to Finland national team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United pair Carljohan Eriksson and Ilmari Niskanen called up to Finland national team

By Craig Cairns
September 14 2022, 11.24am Updated: September 14 2022, 12.22pm
Ilmari Niskanen (left) and Carljohan Eriksson have been called up to their national side.
Ilmari Niskanen (left) and Carljohan Eriksson have been called up to their national side.

Two players from Dundee United have been called up to the Finland squad for their upcoming Uefa Nations League matches.

Carljohan Eriksson and Ilmari Niskanen have been included by manager Markku Kanerva for ties versus Romania and Montenegro at the end of the month.

Despite being called up a number of times, Eriksson has made just one appearance for his national side – a 0-0 draw versus Wales in January last year.

The 27-year-old took over in the United goal after Mark Birighitti conceded 13 goals in two matches versus AZ Alkmaar and Hearts.

The goalkeeper initially shipped three goals to St Mirren and nine to Celtic and retained his place for a win over Livingston in the Premier Sports Cup last 16.

That was followed by a clean sheet and penalty save versus Motherwell.

Niskanen selected

Niskanen has found regular game time difficult to come by this season, making six appearances – all from the bench.

He has not featured since Liam Fox took temporary charge following the defeat to Celtic.

The midfielder has appeared for his national side twice in the current Nations League campaign.

He played the full 90 in the home win over Montenegro and 81 minutes of the defeat in Bosnia, taking his total caps to 10.

Earlier in the day, Dylan Levitt was included in the Wales squad while Aziz Behich was called up for Australia.

