Dundee United duo Dylan Levitt and Aziz Behich handed international call-ups

Dundee United stars Dylan Levitt and Aziz Behich have been called up by Wales and Australia for September’s international clashes.

Levitt, who has 12 caps, will join Rob Page’s Welsh squad for their Nations League clashes with Belgium and Poland.

Behich, meanwhile, will aim to add to his 52 Australian caps in the Socceroos’ friendly double-header against New Zealand.

🌍 Aziz Behich has been called-up to the @Socceroos for their double-header against New Zealand next weekend, whilst Dylan Levitt makes the @FAWales side for the final @UEFA Nations League fixtures Congratulations, lads 👏🏻 🗞️ | #UnitedInPursuit pic.twitter.com/ueufFP362j — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) September 14, 2022

Both stars have designs on being part of their countries’ squads for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Levitt will be desperate to feature for a Wales side making their first appearance at the tournament since 1958. They share Group B with England, Iran and USA.

Aussie star Behich was part of the Socceroos squad that was dumped out in the group stages in Russia four years ago and will hope to join his countrymen in the Middle East as they face France, Denmark and Tunisia in Group D.