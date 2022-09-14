The Horn: Filmmakers flock to iconic A90 snack stop

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Movie makers and music producers are flocking to the iconic Horn Milk Bar between Dundee and Perth.

The Horn Milk Bar has been attracting hungry customers in their droves since the 1960s, with its enormous bacon butties, cool retro decor and iconic life-sized cow on the roof.

The popular snack stop, just off the A90 between Dundee and Perth, has featured on films and TV programmes galore and hosted a shoot for top fashion magazine Vogue. Put it this way – there’s no shortage of quirky back stories!

In the last 18 months alone, the landmark has been used as a film location for four movies and two music videos, as well as for “pick-up shots” for the short movie, Pram Snatcher.

In May, The Horn played host to London pop band Autoheart while they made their latest single, Time Machine, which features on their album Hellbent.

Siri Rodnes, who has directed several episodes of both River City and Shetland, was in charge of the shoot.

Roadside diner

The Horn also acted as the film set for A90, described as a “modern day love story set in a roadside diner”.

And at the tail end of 2021, the restaurant shut for two days for a Disney production rumoured to be called The Wedding Season.

Other impressive credits include the BBC’s The One Show featuring Phil Tufnell and a Vogue photoshoot starring Edie Campbell and Blondie McCoy.

Life-sized plastic animals

The Horn is owned by Kenny Farquharson, who is among the world’s top exporters of life-sized plastic animals… such as the roof-dwelling cow!

In fact, Kenny’s company – Horn Imports – is the only company in the UK that supplies a variety of realistic life-size model animals including bulls, cows, deer, sheep, goats, cows, horses, pigs, penguins and calves. Oh, and they also make giant strawberries!

Diversify

Kenny sees branching out into filming as another great example of how a small family business can diversify in a dog-eat-dog world.

His 15-year-old daughter Gabi has featured in some of the productions, much to her delight, and she’s hopeful of appearing in many more.

“Clapperboards, camera operators, sound engineers, lighting technicians and makeup artists have been rocking up here to make films and music videos over the past few years,” says Kenny.

“Pram Snatcher was pretty good, a modern-day heist about robbers with a conscience!

“A90 starred Scottish Bafta-winner Marli Siu. Where else could a modern-day love story set in a roadside diner have been set after all!

“There was also a dark comedy called AV Van set here, written and produced by sisters Moyo and Morayo Akonde.

“The sisters also appear as the main characters in the film which references lots of other epic movies. This was the third movie in which Gabi appeared, this time featuring as a waitress.”

Autoheart

Kenny got hugely excited about Autoheart’s music video, which was set in “another time” with a family arriving at The Horn in a convertible car.

“There was a big ‘80s vibe and a relative brought along his old Volvo to maintain the ‘80s feel in the car park. It was a lot of fun.

“We also had Edinburgh band Logan’s Close here, recording the music video for their track Heart-Shaped Jacuzzi,” he adds.

“Anyone who remembers U2 filming the rooftop video in Los Angeles for their hit, Where the Streets Nave No Name, will probably see parallels.

“This is Logan’s Close performing the title track of their album on top of the Horn alongside the famous cow to promote the single.”

Where the magic happens

So what is it about The Horn that draws musicians and film directors from across the globe to make the magic happen here?

Kenny reckons it’s down to the venue’s “different vibe and quirkiness” – something that has stood the test of time.

“In an age where the majority of roadside services, including coffee shops, look exactly the same and it could be suggested appear a bit mundane and boring, The Horn has something special,” he says.

“What it perhaps lacks in terms of modern facilities it makes up for in character.

“Lack of space has restricted alterations to certain aspects of the business.

“However, on reflection, perhaps that’s just as well as it may lose some of its diner attraction and unique character if it were to expand.

“It has certainly appeared to work for all the film production crews who have been queuing up to feature their various projects here at The Horn, and they’ve positively enthused about the place, suggesting it has iconic status in filming circles.”

A restaurant at heart

Kenny says The Horn has never been advertised as a film venue. That’s because at its heart, it’s a restaurant.

He adds: “The Horn has been around since 1960, so there’s a vast experience in hospitality and local knowledge.

“And that means that you offer more than just the venue and try to assist and accommodate in various other ways to ensure each production is a mighty success.”

He’s hugely proud of Gabi’s ambitions to do more acting and modelling and hopes she’ll feature in plenty more Horn-based productions.

“She’s now appeared in three of the films and both music videos and loved every minute – from makeup to costumes to the acting itself,” he says.

“She’s trying to absorb as much of the experience as possible and to take on advice from cast and crew members.

“All the crews were really helpful – and great at offering little words of wisdom and different pointers.

“The production team who directed the Autoheart music video and having previously worked on River City and Shetland are keeping Gabi in mind for future castings.”

Words of wisdom

Kenny reveals that Michael Socha who stars in Pram Snatcher asked actor Vicky Alcock (of Bad Girls, Eastenders and Grange Hill) to pop into The Horn to give Gabi some words of advice.

“Gabi realised that she had watched Vicky playing a somewhat dodgy character in the CBBC programme The Dumping Ground and found it somewhat surreal sitting having a cosy chat with her – after booing at her on the TV as a kid!

“They’ve since met up again, with Vicky offering to mentor Gabi, and Gabi promising not to boo!”

Raising the profile

There’s no doubt all the filming projects have raised the profile of The Horn, and put it firmly on the film location map.

“That can only be a good thing as we all try to navigate our way through these challenging times, especially in the hospitality sector,” reflects Kenny.

“We consider it a nice illustration of how a small family business can diversify by thinking outside the box, finding a wee niche in the process.

“If further opportunities present themselves, they will be carefully considered.”

Cooking show?

Kenny reveals he’s just been approached by the production team of a “well-known chef” keen to film behind the scenes at The Horn.

“This could make Gordon Ramsay look like a timid pussy cat – so it’s only under consideration at this point!” he laughs.

‘Hollywood Highlights’

Pram Snatcher: Gabi’s older siblings, Ollie and Holly, appeared in the first film as extras. Old vehicles and props were brought into a couple of the films from the Carse of Gowrie area to provide an authentic feel. One director suggested that the lighting was too strong for filming interior shots at night. So Kenny allowed every inside window to be smeared with a block of butter which diffused the light. “It was a beautiful look on film as headlights panned across the windows,” he says. “However, it was 3.30am before the butter was cleaned off and you could see out again – just in time for real customers coming in for breakfast.”

The Disney shoot: “We agreed that three vans driven by ‘kidnappers’ could be left in the Horn car park for a couple of days,” says Kenny. “In hindsight, perhaps the fact that huge signage indicated that they were pest control vans was not a great look outside a catering establishment!” The stunt team for the Disney shoot were the same stunt team that featured on Peaky Blinders series, says Kenny. “So after watching Peaky Blinders one day, it was bizarre to see them up close doing fight scenes in the Horn the following day.”