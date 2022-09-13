‘I don’t think Mark had a bad patch’: Birighitti backed for Dundee United redemption arc

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United defender Aziz Behich is adamant compatriot Mark Birighitti possesses the quality and character to bounce back from a nightmare start to life at Tannadice.

Tangerines goalkeeper Birighitti, 31, shipped 11 goals in two games against AZ Alkmaar and Hearts, subsequently losing his place between the sticks to Carljohan Eriksson.

Injury was added to insult when it emerged that the former Central Coast Mariners stopper will be absent for a “few weeks” due to a hamstring strain.

No-one at United is better placed to speak to the personality of Birighitti than Behich, with the pair having been friends and teammates since their days in the Aussie youth ranks together.

And Behich has no doubt Birighitti can still emerge as a success in Scotland.

“Mark and I speak a lot — we have known each other for a long time and this is all part of football,” he said. “We all have bad patches and you have to deal with it.

“I don’t actually think Mark had a bad patch, to be honest. It was a group thing. It was the team that caused those results and the losses that happened. We all have to take that responsibility. We all have to cop it on the chin.

“But Mark will bounce back.

“It’s unfortunate that he’s injured at the moment but he’ll be back soon. He’s a great keeper. That’s why he’s here at this level and at this club.

“Once he’s back fit again he’ll be fighting for the number one spot again. I’m certain of that.”

Unforgiving

Behich added: “Life as a keeper is unforgiving at times. Obviously I’m too small, but even if I wasn’t — I would never want to be one!

“It’s a cruel position because you almost always get punished for any mistakes.

“But Mark is strong. He’s mentally good right now despite being injured and is working hard to get back.”