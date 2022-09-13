‘I don’t think Mark had a bad patch’: Birighitti backed for Dundee United redemption arc

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United

‘I don’t think Mark had a bad patch’: Birighitti backed for Dundee United redemption arc

By Alan Temple
September 13 2022, 7.00am Updated: September 13 2022, 9.31am
Birighitti warms up ahead of a 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock
Birighitti warms up ahead of a 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock

Dundee United defender Aziz Behich is adamant compatriot Mark Birighitti possesses the quality and character to bounce back from a nightmare start to life at Tannadice.

Tangerines goalkeeper Birighitti, 31, shipped 11 goals in two games against AZ Alkmaar and Hearts, subsequently losing his place between the sticks to Carljohan Eriksson.

Injury was added to insult when it emerged that the former Central Coast Mariners stopper will be absent for a “few weeks” due to a hamstring strain.

No-one at United is better placed to speak to the personality of Birighitti than Behich, with the pair having been friends and teammates since their days in the Aussie youth ranks together.

And Behich has no doubt Birighitti can still emerge as a success in Scotland.

Behich, pictured, has enjoyed an improvement in his own displays in recent fixtures

“Mark and I speak a lot — we have known each other for a long time and this is all part of football,” he said. “We all have bad patches and you have to deal with it.

“I don’t actually think Mark had a bad patch, to be honest. It was a group thing. It was the team that caused those results and the losses that happened. We all have to take that responsibility. We all have to cop it on the chin.

But Mark will bounce back.

“It’s unfortunate that he’s injured at the moment but he’ll be back soon. He’s a great keeper. That’s why he’s here at this level and at this club.

Once he’s back fit again he’ll be fighting for the number one spot again. I’m certain of that.”

Unforgiving

Behich added: “Life as a keeper is unforgiving at times. Obviously I’m too small, but even if I wasn’t — I would never want to be one!

Mark Birighitti, left, and compatriot Aziz Behich.

“It’s a cruel position because you almost always get punished for any mistakes.

“But Mark is strong. He’s mentally good right now despite being injured and is working hard to get back.”

