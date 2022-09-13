LEE WILKIE: Do Dundee United stars want Liam Fox as boss? Performance v Rangers will speak volumes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Do Dundee United stars want Liam Fox as boss? Performance v Rangers will speak volumes

By Lee Wilkie
September 13 2022, 8.00am Updated: September 13 2022, 9.56am
Liam Fox has impressed as interim Dundee United boss
Liam Fox has impressed as interim Dundee United boss

Talk is as cheap in football as it is anywhere else.

Ask any of Dundee United’s players whether they want Liam Fox to be appointed head coach, and they’ll probably tell you he’s doing a great job and they’d love him to get the gig.

But you’ll learn a lot more about how they really feel just by watching them play.

Against Livingston and Motherwell, the signs have been positive.

There was some decent stuff played in the win over Livi and, while the performance wasn’t quite there against Motherwell, they did show plenty of desire, spirit and fight.

Steven Fletcher turned in a man of the match showing as Dundee United defeated Livingston.

It certainly looked to me in those two games as though the players were working hard for United’s interim head coach.

And if there’s no appointment made at Tannadice by the time Saturday rolls around, there’ll be one more opportunity for fans to watch how Fox’s players go about things.

To be honest, I don’t think United will get a win against Rangers at Ibrox.

But if they come away having turned in a determined, organised performance, I think that will be taken as another step in the right direction.

And possibly a definitive one.

A few weeks on from Jack Ross’ sacking, I can now see Liam Fox being the man who gets the job.

Jack Ross, right, and his former No2 – and current favourite for the vacancy – Liam Fox

At any other club at this point in time, I’d have said ‘no’.

But Dundee United have already proved they are willing, as a club, to give a young coach his big chance.

They did it with Tam Courts and it paid off in the form of qualifying for Europe for the first time in a decade.

The club’s business model involves providing a pathway to the first-team for young players.

But there’s also room within it for bringing young coaches through.

And when you start looking at things that way, Liam Fox starts ticking a few boxes.

Liam Fox made a bright start to life as interim head coach at Dundee United

He’s young, he’s familiar with how the club operates and he’s worked there under a couple of different managers now.

If those in power at Tannadice believe he can progress, why wouldn’t they give him the chance?

It’s not what I’d call ‘the usual situation’, but it’s also not completely unprecedented.

If Liam Fox has the backing of the players in the dressing room, I can see why he’d be a candidate.

He’s already got a tune out of them twice.

Another one could seal the deal.

