Home News Angus & The Mearns

Queen-appointed chaplain from Forfar says it is ‘greatest of honours’ to watch over two-day Edinburgh vigil

By Neil Henderson
September 13 2022, 8.26am
Forfar minister Rev Dr Marjory MacLean will continue her role in the Royal household.
Forfar minister Rev Dr Marjory MacLean will continue her role in the Royal household.

A church minister from Forfar, who was a hand-picked member of the  Queen’s royal household, is to continue in her role for the new monarch – King Charles III.

Rev Dr Marjory MacLean was one of a handful of Ministers personally chosen by the Queen earlier this year to take up the position of Chaplin-in-Ordinary as part of the Chapel Royal.

The role dates back to the 15th Century, supporting the monarch in prayer as well as offering advice on spiritual matters and exercising official duties.

The chaplains, along with a physician, a surgeon, an apothecary, a sculptor, an astronomer, a historiographer and some others form part the monarch’s private household.

Now Dr MacLean has received confirmation from King Charles that he wishes to keep his late mother’s appointments in place following his succession to the throne.

It follows the death of Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral on Thursday.

Marjory Maclean
Rev Dr Marjory MacLean at the Scottish Parliament.

First Dr MacLean is playing an important part in the vigil at St Giles cathedral in Edinburgh, where the Queen will lie in state for two days before being transported on to London.

Queen’s vigil at St Giles ‘greatest of honours’ for Forfar minister

Dr MacLean is taking part in the historic events with fellow Chapel Royal Ministers and will remain at St Giles throughout the vigil.

She told The Courier it is the “greatest of honours” to be part of such historic and momentous proceedings.

The Queen’s coffin at St Giles cathedral in Edinburgh.

She added: “There will be 10 of us who will remain at the vigil in St Giles throughout the two days.

“In order to get through such a long and time consuming occasion the ministers will work in relay to ensure a presence at all times, as well as to meet the expectations placed upon us.

“The Dean of the Chapel Royal has instructed each of us to prepare a number of prayers and bible readings that will be used during the time the Queen remains in state at St Giles.

“We will also keep watch over the coffin and assist in whatever way may be required.”

Dr MacLean was a Perthshire minister

And Dr MacLean, a former Church of Scotland minister of Abernyte church from 2011 until 2020 before moving to her new parish on Orkney, admits it was a friend who first alerted her to the Queen’s passing.

Dr MacLean said: “It was a phone call from a friend in Edinburgh who said they would be ‘making up a bed for me to stay’ that actually first alerted me that the Queen had died.

“It was only then that I switched on and heard the news.

“Like everyone else, I was instantly struck by the magnitude of her passing as the Queen has been the one constant presence in all of our lives.

“There are so many of us who have not experienced such a change in our lifetimes.”

Weekend with the Queen at Balmoral

The minister also spoke fondly of a weekend she spent at Balmoral in the Queen’s company last month.

She said: “The Queen likes to meet all new appointments personally but sadly not long after I had been given the chaplain’s role in May, I tested positive for Covid-19 so had to miss that.”

Queen Elizabeth pictured days before her death at Balmoral.
Queen Elizabeth pictured days before her death at Balmoral.

“The Queen invited me to spend a weekend at Balmoral in August where I was involved in the weekend church service for members of the royal family.

“Despite her being more frail and less mobile, it was quite something to watch the Queen enjoying having family members around her, including the young ones.”

The Queen enjoyed spending time with young royals, including Prince Louis (right).

Dr MacLean added: “She was mentally fine and in very good spirits.

“What was most striking was the Queen’s interest in people and her understanding and natural ability to put people at ease.

“Being Queen for 70 years obviously brings a wide experience of life but her knowledge in a so many different topics was astounding really.

“She was always very engaged in whatever it was you happened to be talking about and her concentration in you was absolute.”

