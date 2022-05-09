‘It’s an honour’: Perthshire minister personally picked by Queen for historic role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

‘It’s an honour’: Perthshire minister personally picked by Queen for historic role

By Hannah Ballantyne
May 9 2022, 2.08pm Updated: May 9 2022, 2.09pm
Marjory Maclean
The Rev Dr Marjory MacLean has been appointed to the Queen's staff.

A minister from Perthshire says she is “honoured” after being hand-picked by the Queen for a new senior role.

The Rev Dr Marjory MacLean, a former Abernyte minister, will join the Queen’s staff as a chaplain-in-ordinary.

The role dates back to the 15th Century, and involves supporting the Queen in prayer and exercising official duties.

To be asked to join the Chapel Royal is not only an honour but an opportunity to be useful in a new way.

The duties include celebrating significant events such as the Platinum Jubilee as well as facilitating national services at momentous times.

All chaplains are personally picked by the Queen herself.

The Rev Dr MacLean is the first minister from Perthshire to be appointed the role.

The opportunity is rare, and the last appointment was in 2019 when the Rev Dr George Whyte was appointed a chaplain-in-ordinary.

‘An honour’

The Rev Dr MacLean was the minister of Abernyte church, which is also known as one of the Carse Churches in Perthshire, from 2011-20.

The Carse Churches are Abernyte, Longforgan and Inchture church.

Dr MacLean said: “The service of our national life by the national church has always been important to me so to be asked to join the Chapel Royal is not only an honour but an opportunity to be useful in a new way.

“It is lovely to have this small new aspect of ministry.”

The role will also involve liaising with the rest of the Royal Family.

Abernyte church
Dr Maclean was a minister at Abernyte Church from 2011-20.

The Rev Professor David Fergusson, dean of the Chapel Royal in Scotland, said: “I’m delighted to learn that Her Majesty has appointed Dr Marjory MacLean to the Chapel Royal in Scotland.

“She will bring extensive experience of ministry and leadership at local, regional and national levels to the work of the Chapel Royal.

“Her wisdom and acumen are widely recognised throughout the church.”

There are ten chaplains to the Queen in Scotland; each normally retiring upon reaching the age of 70.

The chaplains, along with a physician, a surgeon, an apothecary, a sculptor, an astronomer, a historiographer and some others form part of Her Majesty’s household.

Jubilee school holiday: When will your children be off and what’s happening that weekend?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier