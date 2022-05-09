‘It’s an honour’: Perthshire minister personally picked by Queen for historic role

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A minister from Perthshire says she is “honoured” after being hand-picked by the Queen for a new senior role.

The Rev Dr Marjory MacLean, a former Abernyte minister, will join the Queen’s staff as a chaplain-in-ordinary.

The role dates back to the 15th Century, and involves supporting the Queen in prayer and exercising official duties.

To be asked to join the Chapel Royal is not only an honour but an opportunity to be useful in a new way.

The duties include celebrating significant events such as the Platinum Jubilee as well as facilitating national services at momentous times.

All chaplains are personally picked by the Queen herself.

The Rev Dr MacLean is the first minister from Perthshire to be appointed the role.

The opportunity is rare, and the last appointment was in 2019 when the Rev Dr George Whyte was appointed a chaplain-in-ordinary.

‘An honour’

The Rev Dr MacLean was the minister of Abernyte church, which is also known as one of the Carse Churches in Perthshire, from 2011-20.

The Carse Churches are Abernyte, Longforgan and Inchture church.

Dr MacLean said: “The service of our national life by the national church has always been important to me so to be asked to join the Chapel Royal is not only an honour but an opportunity to be useful in a new way.

“It is lovely to have this small new aspect of ministry.”

The role will also involve liaising with the rest of the Royal Family.

The Rev Professor David Fergusson, dean of the Chapel Royal in Scotland, said: “I’m delighted to learn that Her Majesty has appointed Dr Marjory MacLean to the Chapel Royal in Scotland.

“She will bring extensive experience of ministry and leadership at local, regional and national levels to the work of the Chapel Royal.

“Her wisdom and acumen are widely recognised throughout the church.”

There are ten chaplains to the Queen in Scotland; each normally retiring upon reaching the age of 70.

The chaplains, along with a physician, a surgeon, an apothecary, a sculptor, an astronomer, a historiographer and some others form part of Her Majesty’s household.