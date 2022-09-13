How to order a new mattress AND support a local charity

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

With 150 years of experience behind it, this Dundee charity has some top tips to help you order the perfect mattress – including how you can avoid a long wait time.

From firmness to size and price, the perfect mattress is different for everyone. Which is why you’ll likely have a few non-negotiables on your list if you’re in the market for a new mattress.

So how would it feel to not only order a mattress to your own requirements, but to also do something good for your local community at the same time? With Dovetail Enterprises, you can do exactly that. Here’s how.

Each mattress sale provides supported employment for the local community

Local charity Dovetail Enterprises carries on the 150 year history of handmaking mattresses in Dundee. It also provides training, support and employment to local people with a disability or other disadvantage, helping countless people enjoy a fulfilling working life.

Dovetail’s charitable history in Dundee goes all the way back to the 19th century.

But it was originally founded as a charity in 1993 through the merging of two historic charitable manufacturing organisations in Dundee: Blindcraft (which offered skills training, education and employment opportunities to people with visual impairment) and Lord Roberts Workshop (specialist training and employment for disabled ex-servicemen).

Today, Dovetail still operates a furniture and bed manufacturing facility in the city. It provides training and jobs for people with disabilities or other disadvantages.

This diverse and highly skilled workforce ensures that Dovetail can continue providing handcrafted beds and other bespoke furniture to customers across Dundee and Scotland.

Garry Laing, commercial manager at Dovetail, says: “Come into our showroom and try out our mattresses, ensuring you select a mattress that will be suitable for you. By doing this you will be getting yourself a high quality, locally made mattress whilst helping Dovetail Enterprises achieve its goals of providing employment for those in our community disadvantaged in the workplace due to disability or other challenges.”

Expert advice and a traditional handmade mattress in days rather than weeks

As well as supporting a local Dundee charity, there are lots of other benefits to ordering from Dovetail Enterprises – not least because of the 150 years of experience you’ll be able to tap into.

Today, the charity sticks to a traditional manufacturing process, with all mattresses made to order by its talented workforce.

It means Dovetail can manufacture standard and bespoke mattress sizes in very short lead times (we’re talking days instead of the usual weeks). You’ll soon be laying down your head and enjoying a cracking night’s sleep on a brand new mattress!

So, alongside lead time, what else should you keep in mind as you order a mattress? Laing shares his top tips to find the right new mattress.

6 key factors to remember when you order a mattress

Your sleeping position. Laing says: “Are you a back sleeper or a side sleeper? We can advise on the mattress to suit your natural seeping position. You can also try out the mattresses in our Factory Showroom to help your decision.”

may impact which mattress is best suited for you. Try out the mattresses to ensure you pick the best one for you. Your preferred firmness. Dovetail mattresses are all medium-firm, but the company can manufacture using firmer spring units to give a firmer mattress.

Dovetail mattresses are all medium-firm, but the company can manufacture using firmer spring units to give a firmer mattress. The type of material that best suits your needs. Dovetail mattresses are made using 100% Cotton Ticking. Laing adds: “You can be confident our non-woven fillings are of the highest quality, all manufactured in the UK.”

that best suits your needs. Dovetail mattresses are made using 100% Cotton Ticking. Laing adds: “You can be confident our non-woven fillings are of the highest quality, all manufactured in the UK.” Your budget. A Dovetail Quality mattress starts at £199, up to £849 including VAT. There’s a handmade mattress for every budget.

A Dovetail Quality mattress starts at £199, up to £849 including VAT. There’s a handmade mattress for every budget. Try before you buy! Garry Laing says: “We believe the most important factor is to try out your new mattress before you buy. This will ensure you can tick off the points above.”

Don’t forget about fire safety

Another aspect you should consider as you order a new mattress is fire safety – it’s incredibly important. That’s why there are strict standards and regulations mattresses must meet.

Laing explains: “Fire safety for mattresses is measured on a scale of one to five, with one being the lowest rating and five the highest. Fire safety regulations dictate that domestic mattresses must be manufactured to at least a two rating. However, unlike most mattress manufacturers, Dovetail works to the highest possible standards, with every mattress we produce tested to meet the five rating for safety.”

Check out the Dovetail Enterprises showroom at Dunsinane Industrial Estate in Dundee for expert help ordering a new mattress. Pop in anytime between 8.30am and 4.30pm Monday to Friday, and between 10am and 4pm Saturdays.

Find out more about Dovetail’s important work as a charity and supported employer in Dundee online, email sales@dovetailenterprises.co.uk or call 01382 810 099.