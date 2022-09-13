Iconic restaurant in Dumfries offers fine food, literary history

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Not many pubs or restaurants can declare they’re the favourite of a famous writer, let alone Scotland’s national poet. But that is the claim to fame of The Globe Inn. Back in the day, Robert Burns had frequented the restaurant in Dumfries so much that he had lovingly referred to it as his favourite howff in many of his correspondence.

No wonder that over 400 years after it first opened on Dumfries High Street in 1610, The Globe Inn has been named the most historic pub in Scotland.

The Globe Inn in Dumfries preserves Robert Burns’ Rooms

Fans will be thrilled to know that the owners have preserved the so-called ‘Burns’ Rooms’ so visitors can experience the space as the Scottish poet himself did when he had often visited. These rooms include a small reading nook and the upstairs bedroom where he would spend the night. There’s also the private Burns’ dining room and another area known as Mrs. Hyslop’s Kitchen, named after the original proprietor of The Globe Inn who had prepared hearty meals for Burns and his companions.

Visitors can discover the verses of poetry inscribed on the windows by the bard himself using his stylus. They can even sit on the chair that Burns had often used (aptly called ‘Poet’s Chair’).

Lee Medd, The Globe Inn’s group marketing, PR and training manager shares:

Back in the day, there was a great percentage of the population of the south of Scotland that couldn’t read the newspapers for themselves. So, Burns would sit in that chair and educate them through the windows of the pub in the town centre,

Recently refurbished restaurant in Dumfries ready for modern diners

But while many aspects of Burns’ favoured haunt have remained, some have changed over the years. The stables, for example, have been replaced by the pub and the 1610 restaurant.

In 2018, when the Globe Inn passed to its current owners, the place underwent a complete refurbishment. The building’s façade and its original wood panelling inside were retained, but the interiors were updated, albeit with many nods to Burns. For instance, there are three beautiful stained-glass windows that show scenes from one of the wordsmith’s longer poems, ‘Tam O’Shanter’.

Culinary team with Michelin experience brings fine dining to The Globe Inn

1610 has also been reinvented as a casual fine dining restaurant – the only one in the south of Scotland. Its modernisation is led by Executive Chef Jonathan Brett and sous chef Fraser Cameron, both of whom have Michelin experience; they’ve worked with Chef Andrew Fairlie whose eponymous restaurant is the only one in Scotland with two Michelin stars.

Every evening, 1610 restaurant offers two menus: its traditional ala carte menu, and an 11-course degustation meal that gives a taste of its very best.

Lee is especially proud of their fillet of Galloway beef served with chicken liver parfait, pickled onions, carrot and jamon crumb. He says:

It’s probably our best-selling dish. It’s absolutely local; it comes from a farm that’s about five miles down the road and where we get it from has a reputation of delivering the best. People rave about it.

With the culinary team consistently serving up daring but delicately plated dishes using the finest locally sourced ingredients, The Globe Inn’s 1610 restaurant won Dumfries and Galloway Restaurant of the Year in 2021. Can they expect a Michelin star soon?

See for yourself and book a table at The Globe Inn now.