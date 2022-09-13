Iconic restaurant in Dumfries offers fine food, literary history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Entertainment

Iconic restaurant in Dumfries offers fine food, literary history

In partnership with The Globe Inn
September 13 2022, 9.00am
cannon of lamb served at The Globe Inn in Dumfries
The Globe Inn offers casual fine dining, serving up a creative and seasonally inspired menu.

Not many pubs or restaurants can declare they’re the favourite of a famous writer, let alone Scotland’s national poet. But that is the claim to fame of The Globe Inn. Back in the day, Robert Burns had frequented the restaurant in Dumfries so much that he had lovingly referred to it as his favourite howff in many of his correspondence.

No wonder that over 400 years after it first opened on Dumfries High Street in 1610, The Globe Inn has been named the most historic pub in Scotland.

The Globe Inn in Dumfries preserves Robert Burns’ Rooms

facade of The Globe Inn in Dumfries
The Globe Inn has been a firm fixture on Dumfries High Street for over 400 years.

Fans will be thrilled to know that the owners have preserved the so-called ‘Burns’ Rooms’ so visitors can experience the space as the Scottish poet himself did when he had often visited. These rooms include a small reading nook and the upstairs bedroom where he would spend the night. There’s also the private Burns’ dining room and another area known as Mrs. Hyslop’s Kitchen, named after the original proprietor of The Globe Inn who had prepared hearty meals for Burns and his companions.

the Burns Dining Room inside The Globe Inn in Dumfries
Explore the carefully preserved rooms inside Robert Burns’ favourite howff.

Visitors can discover the verses of poetry inscribed on the windows by the bard himself using his stylus. They can even sit on the chair that Burns had often used (aptly called ‘Poet’s Chair’).

Lee Medd, The Globe Inn’s group marketing, PR and training manager shares:

Back in the day, there was a great percentage of the population of the south of Scotland that couldn’t read the newspapers for themselves. So, Burns would sit in that chair and educate them through the windows of the pub in the town centre,

Recently refurbished restaurant in Dumfries ready for modern diners

the Grand Dining Room inside The Globe Inn in Dumfries
The beautifully decorated Grand Dining Room inside The Globe Inn can seat up to 30 people.

But while many aspects of Burns’ favoured haunt have remained, some have changed over the years. The stables, for example, have been replaced by the pub and the 1610 restaurant.

In 2018, when the Globe Inn passed to its current owners, the place underwent a complete refurbishment. The building’s façade and its original wood panelling inside were retained, but the interiors were updated, albeit with many nods to Burns. For instance, there are three beautiful stained-glass windows that show scenes from one of the wordsmith’s longer poems, ‘Tam O’Shanter’.

Culinary team with Michelin experience brings fine dining to The Globe Inn

1610 has also been reinvented as a casual fine dining restaurant – the only one in the south of Scotland. Its modernisation is led by Executive Chef Jonathan Brett and sous chef Fraser Cameron, both of whom have Michelin experience; they’ve worked with Chef Andrew Fairlie whose eponymous restaurant is the only one in Scotland with two Michelin stars.

Every evening, 1610 restaurant offers two menus: its traditional ala carte menu, and an 11-course degustation meal that gives a taste of its very best.

Galloway beef served at The Globe Inn's 1610 restaurant
Galloway beef is a favourite dish at The Globe Inn’s 1610 restaurant.

Lee is especially proud of their fillet of Galloway beef served with chicken liver parfait, pickled onions, carrot and jamon crumb. He says:

It’s probably our best-selling dish. It’s absolutely local; it comes from a farm that’s about five miles down the road and where we get it from has a reputation of delivering the best. People rave about it.

With the culinary team consistently serving up daring but delicately plated dishes using the finest locally sourced ingredients, The Globe Inn’s 1610 restaurant won Dumfries and Galloway Restaurant of the Year in 2021. Can they expect a Michelin star soon?

See for yourself and book a table at The Globe Inn now.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Entertainment

Blythe Jandoo in The Maggie Wall at the studio at Pitlochry Festival Theatre.
REVIEW: The Maggie Wall is a passionate, evocative tribute
Rising stars Tide Lines are deliberately playing smaller venues in their coming tour.
Folk-rock's rising stars, Tide Lines go back to smaller places
0
Gayle Ritchie at a secluded bay visited on Arbroath Cliff Tours. Picture: Cameron Smith.
Magical kayak tour of Arbroath's cliffs and caves explores 'creepy ballroom', 'mermaid's kirk' and…
0
Morgana Robinson as Carla and Dylan Moran as Dan in Stuck.
TELLYBOX: Dylan Moran and Martin Compston - spoilt for choice
The Rings Of Power,
TV review: New Lord of the Rings series makes Game of Thrones look quaint
A modern take on Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors is currently at Perth Theatre.
REVIEW: A very modern take on Shakespeare's classic comedy
Pitlochry Highland Games is due to be held this weekend.
List of Tayside and Fife events still going ahead despite Queen's death
0
Echo in the Dark's Hanna Tuulikki and Tommy Perman. Photo by Laurence Winram & makeup and SFX by MV Brown.
Bat sounds in starring role at Hospitalfield raves
The Maggie Wall has its world premiere in Pitlochry.
The Maggie Wall, a play about witches and persecution
Kirkcaldy favourites Dovv are at Outwith tomorrow.
GIG GUIDE: Star-studded line-up at Outwith this weekend

More from The Courier

Crowds in Dundee watch as the Queen's coffin passes through the city on the way to Edinburgh
ALAN COCHRANE: I celebrated the coronation in Dundee and the city still loves the…
Ross Anderson.
Angus killer given extra prison time for hospital scissors threat
Employee at Dovetail Enterprises in Dundee making a mattress to order.
How to order a new mattress AND support a local charity
Forfar minister Rev Dr Marjory MacLean will continue her role in the Royal household.
Queen-appointed chaplain from Forfar says it is 'greatest of honours' to watch over two-day…
0
Liam Fox has impressed as interim Dundee United boss
LEE WILKIE: Do Dundee United stars want Liam Fox as boss? Performance v Rangers…
0
Birighitti warms up ahead of a 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock
'I don't think Mark had a bad patch': Birighitti backed for Dundee United redemption…
0