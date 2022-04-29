Dovetail: the company that became part of Dundee history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Dovetail: the company that became part of Dundee history

April 29 2022, 3.00pm
The late Queen Mother visiting the factory with her daughters Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret
We dusted off our archives at DC Thomson to celebrate the 150-year history of one iconic Dundee company. Curious to see what we have found?

In the mid-1990s two independent charities, Lord Roberts and Blindcraft, merged to create Dovetail. Here we take a look back over the history of one of Dundee’s most iconic companies…

With a rich history in cabinet-making and creating bespoke furniture, Lord Roberts was synonymous with attention to detail and style so when it was merged with Blindcraft nearly three decades ago, it was the perfect pairing.

Since then, and to the present day, that legacy lives on in Dovetail.

Blindcraft launches its new retail shop at Dundee's Nethergate
The Dundee Institution for the Blind is awarded Royal accent in 1915
Blindcraft hit the headlines after record sales in 1965

Just as the craftsmen working at the old Lord Roberts workshops did, the employees at Dovetail take great pride in the products they are creating whether they are special orders for hotels and visitor attractions – such as kitting out Dundee’s Apex Hotel with furniture – or creating a bespoke reception desk for the V&A Dundee.

Dovetail is a supported business, meaning it’s a business where the majority of its workers are people with a disability.

It’s clear that having a job which employees can take pride in and feel secure and safe is something that Dovetail continues to do well.

As well as the mattresses and beds it has been famed for over the last 150 years, the company now manufactures fire doors for councils, health boards and care homes.

It is evolving to match market demands and believes its knowledge, quality and local base means it will continue to prosper in its home city for many years to come.

A look back to the Lord Roberts workshop in the 1960
Inside Dovetail’s impressive 100,000 square foot factory as it is today
The Shilling Bowl was made by, and sold at, Lord Roberts as a silver wedding gift – each shilling represents one year of marriage
Talented staff at work in the old workshop manufacturing in 1910

Dovetail is a supported business with a history dating back to 1865. It is also a registered charity that is extremely proud of its role in providing employment and training opportunities for disabled and disadvantaged members of society.

The Countess of Strathmore unveils a plaque at the opening of the new Dovetail premises on June 22 1994
The company’s values – quality, ambition, innovation, respect and communication – are the basis on which the company has been built.

Going forward, Dovetail continues to maintain its reputation within the domestic and contract market.

This weekend at the Overgate, Dovetail will be at a stand next to Starbucks. To find out more about this organisation or to discover how you can be part of its evolution for the future, speak to Dovetail’s staff members on Saturday 30th April or Sunday 1st May. 

 

