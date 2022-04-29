Dovetail: the company that became part of Dundee history

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

We dusted off our archives at DC Thomson to celebrate the 150-year history of one iconic Dundee company. Curious to see what we have found?

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

In the mid-1990s two independent charities, Lord Roberts and Blindcraft, merged to create Dovetail. Here we take a look back over the history of one of Dundee’s most iconic companies…

Cuttings

With a rich history in cabinet-making and creating bespoke furniture, Lord Roberts was synonymous with attention to detail and style so when it was merged with Blindcraft nearly three decades ago, it was the perfect pairing.

Since then, and to the present day, that legacy lives on in Dovetail.

Just as the craftsmen working at the old Lord Roberts workshops did, the employees at Dovetail take great pride in the products they are creating whether they are special orders for hotels and visitor attractions – such as kitting out Dundee’s Apex Hotel with furniture – or creating a bespoke reception desk for the V&A Dundee.

Inside the factory

Dovetail is a supported business, meaning it’s a business where the majority of its workers are people with a disability.

It’s clear that having a job which employees can take pride in and feel secure and safe is something that Dovetail continues to do well.

As well as the mattresses and beds it has been famed for over the last 150 years, the company now manufactures fire doors for councils, health boards and care homes.

It is evolving to match market demands and believes its knowledge, quality and local base means it will continue to prosper in its home city for many years to come.

Dovetail is a supported business with a history dating back to 1865. It is also a registered charity that is extremely proud of its role in providing employment and training opportunities for disabled and disadvantaged members of society.

VIP visitors

The company’s values – quality, ambition, innovation, respect and communication – are the basis on which the company has been built.

Going forward, Dovetail continues to maintain its reputation within the domestic and contract market.

This weekend at the Overgate, Dovetail will be at a stand next to Starbucks. To find out more about this organisation or to discover how you can be part of its evolution for the future, speak to Dovetail’s staff members on Saturday 30th April or Sunday 1st May.