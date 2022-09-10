Aziz Behich: The Turkey turmoil that steeled me for Jack Ross Dundee United exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aziz Behich: The Turkey turmoil that steeled me for Jack Ross Dundee United exit

By Alan Temple
September 10 2022, 12.00pm
Former United boss Ross, right, and Behich
Aziz Behich admits a career in the unforgiven surroundings of Turkish football steeled him for the abrupt Dundee United departure of Jack Ross.

Behich, 31, joined the Tangerines on a two-year deal during the summer, with Ross describing the capture of the former PSV Eindhoven ace as “a real coup”.

As well as boasting 52 caps for Australia, Behich has enjoyed a fine career in Turkey with Bursaspor, Kayserispor, Giresunspor and Hearts’ continental conquerors this week, Istanbul Basaksehir.

Indeed, the won the Super Lig title with the latter in 2019/20; the first time they had ever lifted the nation’s top prize.

And while playing in Turkey had plenty of highs, it is also a brutal division for underperforming managers — patience is rarely in plentiful supply.

As such, Behich is sympathetic but circumspect regarding Ross’ exit after just 10 weeks in the hot-seat.

Aziz Behich, improving game on game, helps Eriksson block an Efford shot
“Coming from Turkey, I have played under so many managers,” he the wing-back. “That (bosses being dismissed) is a constant thing over there.

“It is all part of football, even if it is something that you never want to happen. It was not what I wanted to come into. Our expectations are much higher.

“We take responsibility because we are the ones on the pitch. A team can have any manager but we are the ones who have to get the job done.

“But we just need to move on and have done that in the last two weeks, getting our heads down in training.”

‘Adaptation period’

Behich endured a testing start to life in Scotland, making his debut in the 7-0 Europa Conference League defeat against AZ Alkmaar.

Behich after helping Australia qualify for the World Cup

He retained his place for 4-1 and 3-0 reverses against Hearts and St Mirren before being dropped for the ill-fated 9-0 hammering by Celtic; Ross’ final match at the helm.

However, Behich has looked immeasurably more comfortable as the left-sided wingback in a 5-3-2 during recent games against Livingston and Motherwell, rather than playing in a flat defensive four.

The improvement has not gone unnoticed during a period of self-reflection, albeit the postponement of Saturday’s home fixture against Hibernian will mean the chance to build upon that momentum is unavailable.

“I always expect a lot from myself and I know what I am capable of,” said Behich. “Coming to a new league and country, the adaptation period was longer than I thought.

“But, in the last couple of weeks I feel I am getting better and better.

As a playing group, winning the Livingston game and drawing at Motherwell — as well as not conceding — is a big positive.”

Behich is also tackling the challenge of living in a new country, having spent the majority of the previous decade in Turkey.

“It is a lot different to what I am used to but my wife will be coming down next week,” smiled Behich. “That will be nice as I have been away from her since joining the club.”

