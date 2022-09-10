Aziz Behich: The Turkey turmoil that steeled me for Jack Ross Dundee United exit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aziz Behich admits a career in the unforgiven surroundings of Turkish football steeled him for the abrupt Dundee United departure of Jack Ross.

Behich, 31, joined the Tangerines on a two-year deal during the summer, with Ross describing the capture of the former PSV Eindhoven ace as “a real coup”.

As well as boasting 52 caps for Australia, Behich has enjoyed a fine career in Turkey with Bursaspor, Kayserispor, Giresunspor and Hearts’ continental conquerors this week, Istanbul Basaksehir.

Indeed, the won the Super Lig title with the latter in 2019/20; the first time they had ever lifted the nation’s top prize.

And while playing in Turkey had plenty of highs, it is also a brutal division for underperforming managers — patience is rarely in plentiful supply.

As such, Behich is sympathetic but circumspect regarding Ross’ exit after just 10 weeks in the hot-seat.

“Coming from Turkey, I have played under so many managers,” he the wing-back. “That (bosses being dismissed) is a constant thing over there.

“It is all part of football, even if it is something that you never want to happen. It was not what I wanted to come into. Our expectations are much higher.

“We take responsibility because we are the ones on the pitch. A team can have any manager but we are the ones who have to get the job done.

“But we just need to move on and have done that in the last two weeks, getting our heads down in training.”

‘Adaptation period’

Behich endured a testing start to life in Scotland, making his debut in the 7-0 Europa Conference League defeat against AZ Alkmaar.

He retained his place for 4-1 and 3-0 reverses against Hearts and St Mirren before being dropped for the ill-fated 9-0 hammering by Celtic; Ross’ final match at the helm.

However, Behich has looked immeasurably more comfortable as the left-sided wingback in a 5-3-2 during recent games against Livingston and Motherwell, rather than playing in a flat defensive four.

The improvement has not gone unnoticed during a period of self-reflection, albeit the postponement of Saturday’s home fixture against Hibernian will mean the chance to build upon that momentum is unavailable.

“I always expect a lot from myself and I know what I am capable of,” said Behich. “Coming to a new league and country, the adaptation period was longer than I thought.

“But, in the last couple of weeks I feel I am getting better and better.

“As a playing group, winning the Livingston game and drawing at Motherwell — as well as not conceding — is a big positive.”

Socceroos' defender Aziz Behich with the goal-saving off-the-line clearance in the Turkish Super Lig… pic.twitter.com/vdcjl3b17y — Sportsbet.com.au (@sportsbetcomau) September 12, 2016

Behich is also tackling the challenge of living in a new country, having spent the majority of the previous decade in Turkey.

“It is a lot different to what I am used to but my wife will be coming down next week,” smiled Behich. “That will be nice as I have been away from her since joining the club.”