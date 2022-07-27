Dundee United sign Aziz Behich as Jack Ross hails ‘coup’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United sign Aziz Behich as Jack Ross hails ‘coup’

By Alan Temple
July 27 2022, 7.44pm Updated: July 28 2022, 6.20am
Arrival No5: Behich
Arrival No5: Behich

Dundee United have completed the signing of Australia international Aziz Behich on a two-year contract.

Behich, 31, arrives at Tannadice after leaving Turkish top-flight side Giresunspor earlier this summer.

The vastly experience left-back has played more than 300 senior games for the likes of Melbourne Victory, Bursaspor and PSV Eindhoven.

Behich also played all three of the Socceroos’ fixtures at the 2018 World Cup and helped his country win the 2015 Asian Cup.

As well as challenging Scott McMann and Flynn Duffy for a full-back role, Behich can also operate on the left side of midfield when called upon.

He becomes United’s fifth signing of the summer window following the captures of Dylan Levitt, Steven Fletcher, Craig Sibbald and Mark Birighitti.

Character

Tangerines head coach Jack Ross told United’s official website: “It’s a real coup for us to get a player of his calibre and experience to the club and it is testament to the recruitment team for getting him here.

“In all our talks with him he has shown a real desire to come here. He has a huge hunger for the game and the fans will enjoy watching him.

“He’s got a bit of character about him and I think the Scottish game will suit him.

“One of the traits we were looking to add to the squad was speed and energy and I think Aziz will bring that.”

Behich surveys his new home

United sporting director Tony Asghar added: “[Behich is] an established international player and signing players like this are key to what Dundee United are trying to be as a club.

“We have been very strategic and laser-focused in our recruitment and I have to give a lot of credit to our head of recruitment Sean McGee, head coach Jack Ross and assistant head coach Liam Fox.

“They have worked hard to help get Aziz here and we’re excited to have him at our club.

“Our signing talks have been incredibly positive and Aziz has fully bought into our vision at Dundee United.

What will Aziz Behich bring to Dundee United as Scotland’s Aussie influx continues?

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]