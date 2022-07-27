Dundee United sign Aziz Behich as Jack Ross hails ‘coup’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United have completed the signing of Australia international Aziz Behich on a two-year contract.

Behich, 31, arrives at Tannadice after leaving Turkish top-flight side Giresunspor earlier this summer.

The vastly experience left-back has played more than 300 senior games for the likes of Melbourne Victory, Bursaspor and PSV Eindhoven.

🌍 Number five of the window comes with unrivalled pedigree@AzizBehich | #UnitedInPursuit pic.twitter.com/WNxReZKscl — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) July 27, 2022

Behich also played all three of the Socceroos’ fixtures at the 2018 World Cup and helped his country win the 2015 Asian Cup.

As well as challenging Scott McMann and Flynn Duffy for a full-back role, Behich can also operate on the left side of midfield when called upon.

He becomes United’s fifth signing of the summer window following the captures of Dylan Levitt, Steven Fletcher, Craig Sibbald and Mark Birighitti.

Character

Tangerines head coach Jack Ross told United’s official website: “It’s a real coup for us to get a player of his calibre and experience to the club and it is testament to the recruitment team for getting him here.

“In all our talks with him he has shown a real desire to come here. He has a huge hunger for the game and the fans will enjoy watching him.

“He’s got a bit of character about him and I think the Scottish game will suit him.

“One of the traits we were looking to add to the squad was speed and energy and I think Aziz will bring that.”

United sporting director Tony Asghar added: “[Behich is] an established international player and signing players like this are key to what Dundee United are trying to be as a club.

“We have been very strategic and laser-focused in our recruitment and I have to give a lot of credit to our head of recruitment Sean McGee, head coach Jack Ross and assistant head coach Liam Fox.

“They have worked hard to help get Aziz here and we’re excited to have him at our club.

“Our signing talks have been incredibly positive and Aziz has fully bought into our vision at Dundee United.