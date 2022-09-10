James McPake on why he chose Chris Hamilton as Dunfermline Athletic vice-captain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

James McPake on why he chose Chris Hamilton as Dunfermline Athletic vice-captain

By Craig Cairns
September 10 2022, 12.30pm
Kyle Benedictus gets the ball to safety.
Kyle Benedictus (left) is Pars captain, with Chris Hamilton vice-captain. Photograph: Craig Brown.

Boyhood Par Chris Hamilton has drawn praise from his manager after being given the responsibility of vice-captain.

The midfielder was one of James McPake’s first signings at East End Park in the summer, alongside Kyle Benedictus who has been named as captain.

Hamilton was an ever-present until his suspension at the start of the season – overhanging from his spell at Arbroath last season – and on his return until last week’s victory over Queen of the South.

He plays with a maturity beyond his 21 years which goes some way to explaining why he has been given such responsibility a number of times already.

Hamilton ‘gets it’

“Chris has been captain in Scotland youth teams, he’s been captain in the Hearts youth teams,” said McPake.

James McPake
James McPake praised his vice-captain. Photograph: Craig Brown.

He gets it, he’s a Dunfermline fan and he knows what the club means to the people.

“He is young but he’s one of those young players who lead, probably more by example – the way he trains and the way he plays.

“He’s going to be a good Dunfermline player for the future as well.”

Hamilton scored his first goal for the team he grew up supporting as a boy in the draw versus Alloa – which he called a “proud moment”.

He had to make do with a place on the bench in last weekend’s win over Queen of the South as McPake flipped the midfield triangle.

It all fed into McPake’s game plan of going at the Dumfries side from the off.

‘Still edgy at times’

“We asked the players to start fast,” said McPake.

“We knew that that Queen of the South had been at Ibrox and played against a good Rangers side, and done well.

“That was the plan for starting fast – the start was excellent.

“Other than we should have been more comfortable in the game.

“At 2-0, to save a penalty, I don’t think it would have changed the game too much but it was still a bit edgy at times.

“It was a good performance but that was all down to the way Dunfermline started the game and how they came out.

“It showed the difference as well when we get that two-goal cushion – how the game is different when you play with that bit of freedom.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Scott Brown has captained the side this season.
Scott Brown on 'really proud' Raith Rovers moment and delight at being back in…
0
Aaron Arnot started at Pittodrie.
Ian Murray reveals reasons behind Aaron Arnott loan and why he's said no to…
0
Sam Stanton challenges Inverness' Zak Delaney.
Why Raith Rovers' strikers being 'too flat' led to conceding a penalty versus Inverness
0
Scotland's national stadium, Hampden Park
SPFL postpone weekend fixtures after death of Queen Elizabeth II
1
Nicky Low is glad to be back playing again.
Kelty Hearts bring in former Dundee midfielder Nicky Low on loan from Arbroath
0
Ian Murray is still looking to add to his squad.
Ian Murray reveals Raith Rovers 'working hard' on new signing and warns of 'foolishly'…
0
Chris Mochrie celebrates with his teammates after his debut goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline's James McPake delighted for Dundee United loanee Chris Mochrie after under-21 call-up
0
Dylan Easton 'gets a lot of kicks', according to his manager.
Raith Rovers team news ahead of Arbroath clash as Ian Murray sweats over three…
Dunfermline manager James McPake.
James McPake warns Dunfermline to avoid 'looking silly' against Clyde and gives fitness updates…
0
Star midfielder Seth Patrick has left Brechin City.
Star midfielder Seth Patrick leaves Brechin City due to 'personal reasons'

More from The Courier

Smith, pictured during a Plymouth fixture in 2017
Former Dundee manager Dave Smith dies: Dark Blues pay tribute to last boss to…
0
Saturday morning mourners at the gates of Balmoral. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Flowers now piled high outside gates of Balmoral to pay tribute to the Queen
Flower tributes placed outside Buckingham Palace after Queen Elizabeth's death.
Tayside and Fife schools to close for Queen's state funeral
Former United boss Ross, right, and Behich
Aziz Behich: The Turkey turmoil that steeled me for Jack Ross Dundee United exit
0
Scott Brown has captained the side this season.
Scott Brown on 'really proud' Raith Rovers moment and delight at being back in…
0
King Charles III signs an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland during the Accession Council at St James's Palace, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch.
Charles III proclaimed King as Accession Council is televised for first time
0