James McPake on why he chose Chris Hamilton as Dunfermline Athletic vice-captain

Boyhood Par Chris Hamilton has drawn praise from his manager after being given the responsibility of vice-captain.

The midfielder was one of James McPake’s first signings at East End Park in the summer, alongside Kyle Benedictus who has been named as captain.

Hamilton was an ever-present until his suspension at the start of the season – overhanging from his spell at Arbroath last season – and on his return until last week’s victory over Queen of the South.

He plays with a maturity beyond his 21 years which goes some way to explaining why he has been given such responsibility a number of times already.

Hamilton ‘gets it’

“Chris has been captain in Scotland youth teams, he’s been captain in the Hearts youth teams,” said McPake.

“He gets it, he’s a Dunfermline fan and he knows what the club means to the people.

“He is young but he’s one of those young players who lead, probably more by example – the way he trains and the way he plays.

“He’s going to be a good Dunfermline player for the future as well.”

Hamilton scored his first goal for the team he grew up supporting as a boy in the draw versus Alloa – which he called a “proud moment”.

He had to make do with a place on the bench in last weekend’s win over Queen of the South as McPake flipped the midfield triangle.

It all fed into McPake’s game plan of going at the Dumfries side from the off.

‘Still edgy at times’

“We asked the players to start fast,” said McPake.

“We knew that that Queen of the South had been at Ibrox and played against a good Rangers side, and done well.

“That was the plan for starting fast – the start was excellent.

“Other than we should have been more comfortable in the game.

“At 2-0, to save a penalty, I don’t think it would have changed the game too much but it was still a bit edgy at times.

🎥 Watch the goals from yesterday's 2-0 victory over Queen of the South. Full Highlights Later! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/cZBcrg5yhp — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) September 3, 2022

“It was a good performance but that was all down to the way Dunfermline started the game and how they came out.

“It showed the difference as well when we get that two-goal cushion – how the game is different when you play with that bit of freedom.”