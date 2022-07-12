Chris Hamilton on relishing ‘knocking people about’ as he reveals reason behind Dunfermline ‘togetherness’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chris Hamilton on relishing ‘knocking people about’ as he reveals reason behind Dunfermline ‘togetherness’

By Craig Cairns
July 12 2022, 7.00am Updated: July 12 2022, 9.08am
Dunfermline midfielder Chris Hamilton.
Dunfermline midfielder Chris Hamilton.

Dunfermline midfielder Chris Hamilton has been given a key role in James McPake’s side.

Positioned at the base of midfield, he is tasked with taking the ball from the central defenders before starting attacks.

When his side loses the ball he is one of the first snapping at the heels of the opposition.

He gets the same treatment when he’s in possession, but welcomes it – adhering to the principle of giving as good as he gets.

“I’m used to that, I like it,” said Hamilton. “I like getting knocked about, I like knocking people about – that’s part of my game.

“I like to do that side of the game so that other boys can go play.”

Chris Hamilton made his competitive debut for Dunfermline on Saturday.

On his duties while in possession, he added: “That’s what we want to try and do.

“We want to build from the back and come through myself and Matty Todd and whoever is playing in there – and try and create chances by doing that.

We’ve also got big [Lewis] McCann up front who we can also play more direct to at times.

“So we need to be able to mix our game up, especially in League 1.”

A squad together

The boyhood Dunfermline fan made his competitive debut at the weekend after signing at East End Park in the summer.

Last season he narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premiership with Arbroath.

That was one of several loans from parent club Hearts before the
20-year-old left Tynecastle in the summer.

One of the key ingredients to the success at Gayfield in recent years has been the team spirit fostered by Dick Campbell and his coaching staff.

Hamilton said the group he has since joined are just as close-knit.

“We don’t have the biggest of squads, so it’s been easy to gel together,” added Hamilton.

“The training has been good, it’s been tough. All the boys got through preseason and worked hard.

“I think that’s brought us closer together – to go through that preseason together.

“Then we’ve had good results on the pitch as well, which has made it easier.”

Players who can hurt teams

The Scotland under-21 international is wary of the threat posed by Buckie Thistle after the Highland League side took a point from Ross County in their opening game.

They went on to lose the bonus point on penalties and Hamilton knows it will give them extra motivation for the visit to East End Park on Tuesday.

It follows Dunfermline’s 2-0 opening-day victory over East Fife.

“We need to make sure that we are up for it,” he added.

“If we perform like more like we did in the second half [versus East Fife], with a bit more urgency and getting the ball forward a wee bit quicker, we have a lot of players in the team that can hurt teams.”

