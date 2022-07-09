3 talking points as Dunfermline Athletic get off to winning start versus East Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James McPake got off to a winning start as Dunfermline manager after Lewis McCann’s double at East Fife in the Premier Sports Cup.

The striker had many chances before he scored, eventually volleying in after Kyle Benedictus headed back across goal.

He then doubled Dunfermline’s advantage from the spot after Aaron Comrie was fouled in the box.

Next in Group C, Dunfermline host Buckie Thistle, who drew with Ross County but lost on penalties, while East Fife take on Alloa at the Indodrill.

Patient Dunfermline

The first half was a little flat but Dunfermline looked assured, knocking the ball about well while in possession.

They kept their shape effectively and their solid foundation of Benedictus and Rhys Breen meant most East Fife attacks were repelled –

It also meant the ones that did get through were dealt with.

One player whose patience was being tested was Lewis McCann. Not that he let it show.

The big striker had many chances, snatching at a few, the keeper comfortably saving a couple of others.

He even saw a first-half, point-blank header saved by the legs of Allan Fleming in the East Fife goal.

He was eventually rewarded in the second half, as Dunfermline continued to ramp up the pressure, emphatically finishing on 67 minutes.

GOAL: 2-0 Dunfermline through Lewis McCann's penalty. pic.twitter.com/pIpbOuDdfS — Craig Cairns (@craigcairns001) July 9, 2022

He then took his second from the spot and was denied a hattrick by a fantastic save from Fleming.

Chris Hamilton at the centre

To say that James McPake is building the team around the dogged midfielder would be going a bit too far.

He is certainly at the centre of most things though – literally in terms of his average position and also in what they do going forward.

He’ll take the ball from centre-backs, sometimes dropping between them, before unleashing his range of passing.

When out of possession the boyhood Pars fan is the man to break up opposition attacks and takes his fair share of knocks in the process – battles he relishes.

Premier Sports Cup format

This group stage of the competition appears to have had its day. It forces an earlier start of the season, causing disruption to preseason preparations.

What was a bright new format a few years ago feels stale, the games can be flat and the penalties feel pointless – some actually are.

On top of this the smaller clubs struggle to fill squads before it kicks off given the restrictions on trialists.

The argument against trialists is maintaining the integrity of the competition.

However, rushing through signings, threadbare squads and demoralising results against Premiership opposition bring into question the integrity of the competition just as much.

Dunfermline are in better shape than many others but are still lacking in a few positions in what has been a frustrating transfer window so far.

Manager James McPake pointed out earlier in the week that even Premiership clubs like Kilmarnock are struggling to get transfers over the line.

East Fife manager Stevie Crawford also made comments post-match about his struggle to find players.

Scrapping the group stage or, at the least, relaxing the trialist rule should be a priority for the tournament next season.