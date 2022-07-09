3 talking points as Dunfermline Athletic get off to winning start versus East Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

3 talking points as Dunfermline Athletic get off to winning start versus East Fife

By Craig Cairns
July 9 2022, 5.54pm Updated: July 9 2022, 8.06pm
Lewis Martin scored a double.
Lewis Martin scored a double.

James McPake got off to a winning start as Dunfermline manager after Lewis McCann’s double at East Fife in the Premier Sports Cup.

The striker had many chances before he scored, eventually volleying in after Kyle Benedictus headed back across goal.

He then doubled Dunfermline’s advantage from the spot after Aaron Comrie was fouled in the box.

Next in Group C, Dunfermline host Buckie Thistle, who drew with Ross County but lost on penalties, while East Fife take on Alloa at the Indodrill.

Patient Dunfermline

The first half was a little flat but Dunfermline looked assured, knocking the ball about well while in possession.

They kept their shape effectively and their solid foundation of Benedictus and Rhys Breen meant most East Fife attacks were repelled –

It also meant the ones that did get through were dealt with.

One player whose patience was being tested was Lewis McCann. Not that he let it show.

The big striker had many chances, snatching at a few, the keeper comfortably saving a couple of others.

He even saw a first-half, point-blank header saved by the legs of Allan Fleming in the East Fife goal.

He was eventually rewarded in the second half, as Dunfermline continued to ramp up the pressure, emphatically finishing on 67 minutes.

He then took his second from the spot and was denied a hattrick by a fantastic save from Fleming.

Chris Hamilton at the centre

To say that James McPake is building the team around the dogged midfielder would be going a bit too far.

He is certainly at the centre of most things though – literally in terms of his average position and also in what they do going forward.

He’ll take the ball from centre-backs, sometimes dropping between them, before unleashing his range of passing.

Dunfermline’s Chris Hamilton made his competitive debut.

When out of possession the boyhood Pars fan is the man to break up opposition attacks and takes his fair share of knocks in the process – battles he relishes.

Premier Sports Cup format

This group stage of the competition appears to have had its day. It forces an earlier start of the season, causing disruption to preseason preparations.

What was a bright new format a few years ago feels stale, the games can be flat and the penalties feel pointless – some actually are.

On top of this the smaller clubs struggle to fill squads before it kicks off given the restrictions on trialists.

The argument against trialists is maintaining the integrity of the competition.

However, rushing through signings, threadbare squads and demoralising results against Premiership opposition bring into question the integrity of the competition just as much.

Dunfermline are in better shape than many others but are still lacking in a few positions in what has been a frustrating transfer window so far.

Dunfermline manager James McPake.

Manager James McPake pointed out earlier in the week that even Premiership clubs like Kilmarnock are struggling to get transfers over the line.

East Fife manager Stevie Crawford also made comments post-match about his struggle to find players.

Scrapping the group stage or, at the least, relaxing the trialist rule should be a priority for the tournament next season.

Dunfermline’s Craig Wighton on positivity of James McPake and playing under a manager who believes in you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]