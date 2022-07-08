Kyle Benedictus praises ‘good foundation’ and insists James McPake has Dunfermline ready for Premier Sports Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Kyle Benedictus praises ‘good foundation’ and insists James McPake has Dunfermline ready for Premier Sports Cup

By Craig Cairns
July 8 2022, 6.00pm
Dunfermline defender Kyle Benedictus.
Dunfermline defender Kyle Benedictus.

Dunfermline summer signing Kyle Benedictus thinks his new side has the firepower to win matches – if he and his fellow defenders can keep chalking up clean sheets.

The 30-year-old joined from rivals Raith Rovers at the start of June after seven seasons in Kirkcaldy.

Since joining he has been part of a defence which conceded one goal in four preseason friendlies.

A 1-0 defeat to Kilmarnock on Tuesday night followed wins of 2-0, 6-0 and
2-0.

The conceded goal came via an error from trialist goalkeeper Ryan Mullen – 21 years old and thrown in just before kick-off after Deniz Mehmet dropped out with a minor injury.

Either side of that he made some impressive saves, including a couple of one-on-ones.

Good foundation

Mehmet is expected to return for Saturday’s clash versus East Fife as both sides prepare to start their Premier Sports Cup campaign.

“It is a good foundation to start with: keep as many clean sheets as possible,” said Benedictus, who has captained the side during preseason.

“Everyone can see with the attacking players that we have got that we are going to cause teams problems in this league.

“I am more than confident in that, as long as we can keep the back door shut we have every chance of taking three points from each game.”

Kyle Benedictus is forming a strong partnership with Rhys Breen.

The Pars qualified from the group stage in each of the previous five seasons and Benedictus is keen to keep that going.

They start at Bayview on Saturday before hosting Buckie Thistle and Alloa and a trip to face Ross County in between.

Building partnerships

Benedictus’ central defensive partner Rhys Breen was another pick up a knock on Tuesday but is also expected to recover in time for Saturday.

“I never knew him until I came here,” Benedictus said. “He is 22, young, a big boy and he has been different class when I have been playing with him.

“I will try and help him in any shape or form.

“Obviously it is a pity that he had to go off but I am hoping that it is not too bad because we have built a partnership in pre-season.

“I don’t want to get too carried away but it is about building relationships all over the park, it is not just about me and Rhys.

“I just hope that he is fine come these cup games.”

Midfielder and fellow summer recruit Chris Hamilton dropped into defence alongside Benedictus on Tuesday after Breen was taken off.

Dunfermline’s Chris Hamilton finished the match in defence.

Whoever lines up, Benedictus is confident manager James McPake has them ready given how hard he has worked them.

“That is what he has drilled into the boys and if we can outwork most teams that we are going to be up against in this league then that takes you halfway there.

“The quality that we have got will shine through so we just need to keep training every day as hard as possible.”

Dunfermline's Craig Wighton on positivity of James McPake and playing under a manager who believes in you

