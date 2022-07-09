Dundee boss Gary Bowyer salutes Dens Park crowd after debut victory as he addresses link to Rangers kid Ben Williamson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer salutes Dens Park crowd after debut victory as he addresses link to Rangers kid Ben Williamson

By George Cran
July 9 2022, 6.08pm
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer celebrates at full time after beating Hamilton 3-0.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer celebrates at full time after beating Hamilton 3-0.

Gary Bowyer was delighted to send the Dundee fans home happy after a 3-0 victory over Hamilton in his first competitive game in charge.

The Dark Blues were in control for much of the contest against their Championship rivals with a first-half goal from Niall McGinn added to by an Alex Jakubiak penalty and a late Lyall Cameron strike.

Former Dee Brian Easton also saw red late on after pulling down Josh Mulligan en route to goal.

It was a wholly positive start to life as Dens Park boss for Bowyer with the opportunity to give academy products time on the park a big plus.

“In front of our fans for the first time to get a clean sheet, score three good goals and to see some positive play was good,” Bowyer said.

Lyall Cameron celebrates his first Dundee goal after firing in late on.

“Some of the forward play we need to improve on and young Harry Sharp makes a good save late on.

“There’s lots to build on, we won’t get carried away, but it was positive.

“We won the game, scored three good goals, kept a clean sheet and blooded youngsters so there is loads to be positive about.”

Home fans

Bowyer made a point of stepping out onto the sun-drenched Dens Park pitch ahead of his team as he saluted the home support in the Bobby Cox.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer salutes the Dens Park crowd ahead of his first match in charge.

“They’ve been magnificent. They gave me a great reception before the game,” he said.

“People in the city have been really good with me so I wanted to say thank you before the game kicked off.

“Fortunately we can send them home tonight with happy faces.”

Signings?

He also revealed in his post-match comments that he’d like to have a couple of new faces to call on for the next Premier Sports Cup match at Stranraer next weekend.

Yesterday the Dark Blues were linked with a loan move for Rangers kid Ben Williamson, who spent the second half of last season at Raith Rovers.

Rangers loanee Ben Williamson spent the end of last season with Raith Rovers.
Rangers loanee Ben Williamson spent the end of last season with Raith Rovers.

Bowyer added: “We’re working hard to bring some new faces in, we hope to bring one or two in at the start of next week.

“We’ve been linked with Ben Williamson and I know about him.

“I worked with Stephen Kelly at Salford so I have a decent relationship with Billy Kirkwood and I’ve been speaking to Ross Wilson to find out who is available and what can be done.

“He will certainly go onto the list.”

3 talking points as Dundee get Gary Bowyer era off to a winning start

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]