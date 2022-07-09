Dundee boss Gary Bowyer salutes Dens Park crowd after debut victory as he addresses link to Rangers kid Ben Williamson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gary Bowyer was delighted to send the Dundee fans home happy after a 3-0 victory over Hamilton in his first competitive game in charge.

The Dark Blues were in control for much of the contest against their Championship rivals with a first-half goal from Niall McGinn added to by an Alex Jakubiak penalty and a late Lyall Cameron strike.

Former Dee Brian Easton also saw red late on after pulling down Josh Mulligan en route to goal.

It was a wholly positive start to life as Dens Park boss for Bowyer with the opportunity to give academy products time on the park a big plus.

“In front of our fans for the first time to get a clean sheet, score three good goals and to see some positive play was good,” Bowyer said.

“Some of the forward play we need to improve on and young Harry Sharp makes a good save late on.

“There’s lots to build on, we won’t get carried away, but it was positive.

“We won the game, scored three good goals, kept a clean sheet and blooded youngsters so there is loads to be positive about.”

Home fans

Bowyer made a point of stepping out onto the sun-drenched Dens Park pitch ahead of his team as he saluted the home support in the Bobby Cox.

“They’ve been magnificent. They gave me a great reception before the game,” he said.

“People in the city have been really good with me so I wanted to say thank you before the game kicked off.

“Fortunately we can send them home tonight with happy faces.”

Signings?

He also revealed in his post-match comments that he’d like to have a couple of new faces to call on for the next Premier Sports Cup match at Stranraer next weekend.

Yesterday the Dark Blues were linked with a loan move for Rangers kid Ben Williamson, who spent the second half of last season at Raith Rovers.

Bowyer added: “We’re working hard to bring some new faces in, we hope to bring one or two in at the start of next week.

“We’ve been linked with Ben Williamson and I know about him.

“I worked with Stephen Kelly at Salford so I have a decent relationship with Billy Kirkwood and I’ve been speaking to Ross Wilson to find out who is available and what can be done.

“He will certainly go onto the list.”