Jordan Spieth blast LIV Golf rumours and then blasts his way through the field at the Genesis Scottish Open

It was just another of those eventful days for Jordan Spieth – playing into contention at the Genesis Scottish Open at one hand and scotching unfounded rumours at the next.

“Outed” by an anonymous Twitter account as being a top 10 ranked player about to join LIV Golf – even though he’s actually 12th at present – Spieth issued a statement refuting the claim on Friday night.

Unperturbed, he had two eagles, including a hole-out two from the fairway at 15, to draw into range of the leaders at The Renaissance.

‘Maybe I had not been vocal enough’

Spieth’s infrequent comments on LIV had been perceived by some that he was tempted to join up – oddly given he is a long-time Player Rep on the Tour’s board, and his best mate is Justin Thomas, one of the most vocal anti-LIV players.

He conceded that he’d not been vocal enough with his intentions.

“I was just made aware after the round on Friday of some false reports, and so at that point, I think that maybe I had not been vocal enough,” he said.

“So maybe just set the record straight. It kind of stinks that anyone has to necessarily do it but it’s not really a big deal. I didn’t think it was really that big of a deal.

“I certainly love competing and contending in these PGA Tour events. Another one of those rounds tomorrow may get it done.”

On the course, he doesn’t hold at all with the idea that you should keep your powder slightly dry in the week before a major.

‘There’s no better prep than winning’

“There’s no better prep for a major than winning the week before,” he said. “Just being in contention gets as much prep done as possible. So I’m glad to be in the position I’m in.

“My Open win was in England. I think links golf is arguably my favourite kind of golf. I don’t know of any country that has more fantastic links courses than Scotland.

“All the rich history, it would be meaningful to win Scotland’s National Championship. But also the fact that it’s now a co-sanctioned DP World Tour, PGA TOUR and Rolex Series Event. It seems like it’s one of the biggest international events of the year.”

Max Homa’s 54 holes in 24 hours

Max Homa 🤝 @NorthBerwick_GC So good, @MaxHoma23 makes the Scottish Open cut and then plays another 18 holes at the West Links late Friday evening. pic.twitter.com/aMX1UGAJXT — Harvey Jamison (@HarveyJamison) July 8, 2022

Those who don’t think the Renaissance is quite the same as St Andrews don’t go to the same lengths as World No 19 Max Homa.

After completing his second round on Friday and making the cut, he raced off to North Berwick and played 18 more holes at the wonderfully quirky and historic West Links.

He then got back out on Saturday at Renaissance to shoot 66 and move just outside the top 10.

“It’s a bucket list golf course,” he said. “I never play 36 holes a day during a tournament week but for North Berwick, I had to.

“I saw it on a video back in the day and I’ve been wanting to go for years. Very, very fortunate to have Scott (Gillies), the pro over there, take me out. It was a blast.

“I love it. I just like playing the ball along the ground, I like the conditions.

“Playing North Berwick was so good because it’s more like St Andrews than Renaissance is. It was cool to get to experience two different links-style golf courses, playing when it’s firm and fast.”