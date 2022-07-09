Jordan Spieth blast LIV Golf rumours and then blasts his way through the field at the Genesis Scottish Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jordan Spieth blast LIV Golf rumours and then blasts his way through the field at the Genesis Scottish Open

By Steve Scott
July 9 2022, 6.52pm
Jordan Spieth scotched LIV Golf rumours and then shot 66.
Jordan Spieth scotched LIV Golf rumours and then shot 66.

It was just another of those eventful days for Jordan Spieth – playing into contention at the Genesis Scottish Open at one hand and scotching unfounded rumours at the next.

“Outed” by an anonymous Twitter account as being a top 10 ranked player about to join LIV Golf – even though he’s actually 12th at present – Spieth issued a statement refuting the claim on Friday night.

Unperturbed, he had two eagles, including a hole-out two from the fairway at 15, to draw into range of the leaders at The Renaissance.

‘Maybe I had not been vocal enough’

Spieth’s infrequent comments on LIV had been perceived by some that he was tempted to join up – oddly given he is a long-time Player Rep on the Tour’s board, and his best mate is Justin Thomas, one of the most vocal anti-LIV players.

He conceded that he’d not been vocal enough with his intentions.

“I was just made aware after the round on Friday of some false reports, and so at that point, I think that maybe I had not been vocal enough,” he said.

“So maybe just set the record straight. It kind of stinks that anyone has to necessarily do it but it’s not really a big deal. I didn’t think it was really that big of a deal.

“I certainly love competing and contending in these PGA Tour events. Another one of those rounds tomorrow may get it done.”

On the course, he doesn’t hold at all with the idea that you should keep your powder slightly dry in the week before a major.

‘There’s no better prep than winning’

“There’s no better prep for a major than winning the week before,” he said. “Just being in contention gets as much prep done as possible. So I’m glad to be in the position I’m in.

“My Open win was in England. I think links golf is arguably my favourite kind of golf. I don’t know of any country that has more fantastic links courses than Scotland.

“All the rich history, it would be meaningful to win Scotland’s National Championship. But also the fact that it’s now a co-sanctioned DP World Tour, PGA TOUR and Rolex Series Event. It seems like it’s one of the biggest international events of the year.”

Max Homa’s 54 holes in 24 hours

Those who don’t think the Renaissance is quite the same as St Andrews don’t go to the same lengths as World No 19 Max Homa.

After completing his second round on Friday and making the cut, he raced off to North Berwick and played 18 more holes at the wonderfully quirky and historic West Links.

He then got back out on Saturday at Renaissance to shoot 66 and move just outside the top 10.

“It’s a bucket list golf course,” he said. “I never play 36 holes a day during a tournament week but for North Berwick, I had to.

“I saw it on a video back in the day and I’ve been wanting to go for years. Very, very fortunate to have Scott (Gillies), the pro over there, take me out. It was a blast.

“I love it. I just like playing the ball along the ground, I like the conditions.

“Playing North Berwick was so good because it’s more like St Andrews than Renaissance is. It was cool to get to experience two different links-style golf courses, playing when it’s firm and fast.”

