Dundee ‘set to win race’ for Rangers youngster Ben Williamson in loan move

Dundee look set to sign Rangers youngster Ben Williamson, according to reports.

The 20-year-old midfielder is expected to join the Dark Blues on a season-long loan as they look to return to the Premiership at the first time of asking.

Williamson was in high demand with Partick Thistle, Hartlepool and Fleetwood said to have been keen to land the Gers kid.

However, Dens Park has been chosen as the destination for him to show what he is capable of in the final year of his Ibrox deal, according to the Sun.

It is reported that a deal between all parties could be agreed by next week.

Previous loan spells

Williamson spent the first half of last season with Livingston before joining Raith Rovers in January.

He featured 17 times for the Starks Park side, scoring a brace in his penultimate game for the Fifers again Hamilton.

Williamson played a key role helping Arbroath cement their Championship place in the season before last.

He was voted the club’s young player of the year and his performances for the Lichties earned him a call-up to the Scotland U/21 squad.

A loan spell to Dundee would be Williamson’s fourth in three seasons as he looks to kick start his Rangers career.