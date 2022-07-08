Dundee ‘set to win race’ for Rangers youngster Ben Williamson in loan move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee ‘set to win race’ for Rangers youngster Ben Williamson in loan move

By Scott Lorimer
July 8 2022, 10.05am Updated: July 8 2022, 1.54pm
Rangers loanee Ben Williamson spent the end of last season with Raith Rovers.
Dundee look set to sign Rangers youngster Ben Williamson, according to reports.

The 20-year-old midfielder is expected to join the Dark Blues on a season-long loan as they look to return to the Premiership at the first time of asking.

Williamson was in high demand with Partick Thistle, Hartlepool and Fleetwood said to have been keen to land the Gers kid.

Ben Williamson in action for Raith last season.
However, Dens Park has been chosen as the destination for him to show what he is capable of in the final year of his Ibrox deal, according to the Sun.

It is reported that a deal between all parties could be agreed by next week.

Previous loan spells

Williamson spent the first half of last season with Livingston before joining Raith Rovers in January.

He featured 17 times for the Starks Park side, scoring a brace in his penultimate game for the Fifers again Hamilton.

Ben Williamson made a major impact during his five-month stint at Arbroath
Williamson played a key role helping Arbroath cement their Championship place in the season before last.

He was voted the club’s young player of the year and his performances for the Lichties earned him a call-up to the Scotland U/21 squad.

A loan spell to Dundee would be Williamson’s fourth in three seasons as he looks to kick start his Rangers career.

Who is Dundee new boy Tyler French? From ‘incredible physical attributes’ to Ryan Reynolds connection

