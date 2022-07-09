3 talking points as Dundee get Gary Bowyer era off to a winning start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

3 talking points as Dundee get Gary Bowyer era off to a winning start

By George Cran
July 9 2022, 4.52pm Updated: July 9 2022, 4.53pm
Alex Jakubiak makes it 2-0 for Dundee.
Alex Jakubiak makes it 2-0 for Dundee.

Gary Bowyer got his Dundee tenure off to a comfortable start with a 3-0 victory over 10-man Hamilton.

Taking on a Championship rival wasn’t the simplest tie to start the Premier Sports group stage but the Dark Blues eased to three points.

A storming run from Josh Mulligan set up the opener for Niall McGinn in the first half as the Northern Ireland international found the inside of the post.

Straight after the restart Alex Jakubiak netted his second-ever Dark Blues goal from the spot to put his side in control.

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.

Former Dee Brian Easton would see red with 10 minutes to go after bringing Mulligan down on the edge of the area while Harry Sharp would make a couple of key saves in the second period.

Youngster Lyall Cameron, though, would finish things off with his first-ever Dundee goal in stoppage time.

But, what can we take from Bowyer’s first competitive match in charge?

Set-up

All eyes were on how Gary Bowyer might set his new team up after tinkering with a 4-4-2 at Montrose on Tuesday.

This time he went 4-2-3-1 with Max Anderson returning to fitness as the man in behind striker Zak Rudden.

That saw Paul McMullan and McGinn take up their usual places on the wings.

The one big change saw Sam Fisher make his first Dundee appearance since the club were last in the Championship.

The young defender looked assured alongside Ryan Sweeney, getting a timely confidence boost with his first involvement as he stepped in to take the ball off his marker.

Being the first match of the season and the sun beating down, Rudden, Jordan Marshall and Anderson were given a break at half-time.

Former Dundee man Leigh Griffiths was in the stands to watch his old team.

On came Jakubiak, Paul McGowan and Jack Wilkie at left full-back. Young Cameron also replaced Paul McMullan with a distinctly youthful Dundee side ending the contest.

Much of the play was focused on playing to the wings from Harry Sharp and trying to build from there.

These early days showed Dundee’s quality was too much for Accies but there’s still plenty of work on the training field needed before they are firing as Bowyer would like.

Crowd

With only two stands open until the league campaign kicks off, it wasn’t exactly a bumper crowd to welcome Bowyer to the building with 1,760 in the stands (128 away).

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer salutes the Dens Park crowd ahead of his first match in charge.

After the disappointments of last season, that wasn’t a surprise.

However, the folks who piled into the Bobby Cox will be pretty pleased with the start made by the new manager after a comfortable afternoon against a Championship rival.

McGinn

While some of the talented youngsters at Dens Park might hog the headlines, the influence of Niall McGinn in the very early days of this season shouldn’t be ignored.

The 34-year-old showed his international class with the opening goal.

Mulligan will rightly get huge praise for opening up the chance with a trademark surging run.

NIall McGinn makes it 1-0 against Hamilton.

But, it’s often said finishing is the hardest part of the game and McGinn made that part look very, very easy.

There wasn’t a big target to hit but he was clinical, passing the ball off the inside of the post.

If he keeps up this kind of form, the rest of the Championship will have a difficult task to contain Niall McGinn.

Dundee new boy Tyler French on Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Disney and laying bricks as a non-league footballer

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]