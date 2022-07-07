Dunfermline’s Craig Wighton on positivity of James McPake and playing under a manager who believes in you

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline’s Craig Wighton on positivity of James McPake and playing under a manager who believes in you

By Craig Cairns
July 7 2022, 6.00am Updated: July 7 2022, 7.24am
Dunfermline striker Craig Wighton
Dunfermline striker Craig Wighton.

Dunfermline forward Craig Wighton wants to move beyond the disappointment of last season and thinks they are off to a great start under their new manager.

James McPake was appointed in the summer after the departure of John Hughes following relegation to League One via the Championship play-off.

Wighton started that season with three goals in the Premier Sports Cup before he and Dunfermline struggled in front of goal between then and Christmas.

Peter Grant was let go in that time, making way for Hughes, and Wighton didn’t find the net again until he was loaned out to Arbroath in January.

McPake previously said he has long been an admirer of the 24-year-old and twice tried to sign him on loan while manager of Dundee.

Mutual respect

The respect goes both ways, strengthened when they did rehab together at Dens Park.

“We played together and we were both injured for pretty much a year together,” said Wighton.

“He was longer so we became quite close then and always kept in touch.

“Even when I was at Hearts I nearly went to Dundee a couple of times. I know him well and I am looking forward to working with him this year.”

Wighton started his career at Dens, scoring a historic goal which relegated their city rivals, before making the move to Tynecastle in 2018.

He was subsequently loaned to Arbroath and Dunfermline before a permanent move to East End Park and another loan to Gayfield.

“I have played the best football of my career when I have had a manager who believed in me and gave me a freedom to go and do what I want to do,” added Wighton.

“I know what he expects in terms of working for the team and the hard work.

“But when we have the ball it is a licence for me [and fellow strikers] Kevin O’Hara or Lewis McCann to go and express ourselves and do what you want.

“We are all looking forward to the real games starting on Saturday and we hope to get off to a great start.”

Insight into manager’s style

That comes in the form of an away tie in the Premier Sports Cup group stage versus East Fife.

There the Dunfermline supporters will be able to see what McPake has been building towards.

Speaking after Dunfermline completed their preseason schedule with a 1-0 defeat to Kilmarnock on Tuesday night, Wighton revealed some of the instructions the manager has passed on to his players.

Craig Wighton
Craig Wighton previously worked with James McPake at Dundee.

“It is still early days and about getting minutes into the legs and the fitness side of it,” he said.

“I’m sure that we will do a lot more tactical stuff over the next couple of weeks.

“He wants the front three to press and win the ball high up, then go for goal as quickly as we can.

“We all have a good understanding so hopefully we can take that into the proper games.”

