Dunfermline’s Craig Wighton on positivity of James McPake and playing under a manager who believes in you

Dunfermline forward Craig Wighton wants to move beyond the disappointment of last season and thinks they are off to a great start under their new manager.

James McPake was appointed in the summer after the departure of John Hughes following relegation to League One via the Championship play-off.

Wighton started that season with three goals in the Premier Sports Cup before he and Dunfermline struggled in front of goal between then and Christmas.

Peter Grant was let go in that time, making way for Hughes, and Wighton didn’t find the net again until he was loaned out to Arbroath in January.

McPake previously said he has long been an admirer of the 24-year-old and twice tried to sign him on loan while manager of Dundee.

Mutual respect

The respect goes both ways, strengthened when they did rehab together at Dens Park.

“We played together and we were both injured for pretty much a year together,” said Wighton.

“He was longer so we became quite close then and always kept in touch.

“Even when I was at Hearts I nearly went to Dundee a couple of times. I know him well and I am looking forward to working with him this year.”

Wighton started his career at Dens, scoring a historic goal which relegated their city rivals, before making the move to Tynecastle in 2018.

He was subsequently loaned to Arbroath and Dunfermline before a permanent move to East End Park and another loan to Gayfield.

“I have played the best football of my career when I have had a manager who believed in me and gave me a freedom to go and do what I want to do,” added Wighton.

“I know what he expects in terms of working for the team and the hard work.

“But when we have the ball it is a licence for me [and fellow strikers] Kevin O’Hara or Lewis McCann to go and express ourselves and do what you want.

“We are all looking forward to the real games starting on Saturday and we hope to get off to a great start.”

Insight into manager’s style

That comes in the form of an away tie in the Premier Sports Cup group stage versus East Fife.

There the Dunfermline supporters will be able to see what McPake has been building towards.

Speaking after Dunfermline completed their preseason schedule with a 1-0 defeat to Kilmarnock on Tuesday night, Wighton revealed some of the instructions the manager has passed on to his players.

“It is still early days and about getting minutes into the legs and the fitness side of it,” he said.

“I’m sure that we will do a lot more tactical stuff over the next couple of weeks.

“He wants the front three to press and win the ball high up, then go for goal as quickly as we can.

“We all have a good understanding so hopefully we can take that into the proper games.”