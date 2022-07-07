Dundee phone boxes out and digital adverts in as council decision overturned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee phone boxes out and digital adverts in as council decision overturned

By Aileen Robertson
July 7 2022, 6.00am Updated: July 7 2022, 7.26am
A digital 'Street Hub proposed by BT

Payphones in Dundee High Street will be replaced with a ‘digital street hub’ as phone boxes fall out of fashion.

Dundee City Council planners initially refused BT Group’s proposal for the hub, which includes two 75 inch digital advertising screens.

Head of planning Gregor Hamilton said the advert boards would be out of character with the city’s central conservation area.

But the Scottish Government’s Planning and Environmental Appeals Division (DPEA) overturned the council’s decision.

The changing High Street

Here is a before and after view of how the High Street will look:

Two phone boxes will be removed to make way for the hub.

In addition to advertising, the hub will provide wifi, charging points, free calls and public information.

In his submission on behalf of BT, Martin Brown from Harlequin Group said: “It is contended that the modern city and its inhabitants and visitors expect high level mobile communications network technology, whether this be wifi or mobile services networks.”

He also highlighted the fact there were already illuminated advertisements in the city centre.

BT will remove a further two phone boxes nearby with the aim of “decluttering” the street.

Scottish Government reporter Trevor Croft described the phone boxes outside Patisserie Valerie as “somewhat disfigured with fly posting and graffiti”.

Street furniture was “very much part of the appearance and character of the conservation area”.

He added: “I do not believe the proposed development would provide any further detraction.”

Another hub on the way?

A Scottish Government reporter is considering a further BT appeal for a hub outside Primark.

Dundee planners threw out the proposal for similar reasons to the one outside Patisserie Valerie.

Here is how the hub would change the street:

Philip McLean, the reporter appointed to deal with the case, was set to carry out a site visit.

Phone boxes are being phased out as a result of people using mainly mobile phones.

According to Ofcom, 96% of adults in the UK own a mobile.

BT is in the process of decommissioning payphones deemed surplus to requirements.

But Ofcom says around 5,000 of the UK’s phone boxes should be protected.

Almost 150,000 calls were made to emergency services from phone boxes in the year to May 2020.

