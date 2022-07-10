LISTEN: Lewis McCann on keeping head up and James McPake trust after netting Dunfermline double

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LISTEN: Lewis McCann on keeping head up and James McPake trust after netting Dunfermline double

By Craig Cairns
July 10 2022, 3.10pm
Dunfermline striker Lewis McCann.
Dunfermline hitman Lewis McCann is pleased with the faith the manager showed in him to lead the line in their opening match of the season.

The Northern Ireland under-21 international got his campaign off to the perfect start against East Fife in the Premier Sports Cup – netting a double.

That’s even though he could have easily had a hattrick if it hadn’t been for some excellent goalkeeping – but he didn’t let that affect his confidence.

The video below starts at the point of one of Allan Fleming’s saves

McCann was chosen as the preferred No 9 in what is the most competitive position at the club.

Craig Wighton and Kevin O’Hara started either side of the towering striker and Nikolay Todorov was an unused substitute.

Manager keeps faith

James McPake even persisted with the same shape and personnel after not getting enough of what he wanted from his side in the first half on Saturday.

“The gaffer has obviously put trust in me to play me in the first competitive game,” said McCann.

“I’m happy to repay that – and hopefully he’ll continue putting trust in me.

“He came in at half-time and said we need to speed up the play and stop messing about on the ball – get crosses in the box and generally move the ball quicker.”

They did just that, while McCann took the confidence from being in the right places to convert two second-half chances.

The 21-year-old said that the psychological side of the game is something he has been working on.

Listen below

Importance of an injury-free preseason

McCann was not without his injury issues last season.

One spell on the sidelines meant he missed arguably the most important part of the calendar: preseason. He didn’t return until October.

Another more minor injury came later in the season when he played through the pain barrier to net a crucial 88th-minute versus Morton.

Any momentum was also not helped by the well-documented issues of last season, not least a managerial change.

With a preseason under his belt, the backing of his manager to be the No 9 he goes with from the “four” he has and double in his first competitive match – it isn’t a bad start.

The striker is hoping he can continue his form into the next matches in Group C – starting with Buckie Thistle at East End Park on Tuesday.

He is fully aware of the threat they pose after their draw – but penalty-shootout defeat – to Ross County in their opening match.

“We can’t underestimate them just because they are in a lower league but they’re a good side,” said McCann

“Hopefully we can take them to East End and walk away with the three points.”

3 talking points as Dunfermline Athletic get off to winning start versus East Fife

