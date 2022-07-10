LISTEN: Lewis McCann on keeping head up and James McPake trust after netting Dunfermline double

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dunfermline hitman Lewis McCann is pleased with the faith the manager showed in him to lead the line in their opening match of the season.

The Northern Ireland under-21 international got his campaign off to the perfect start against East Fife in the Premier Sports Cup – netting a double.

That’s even though he could have easily had a hattrick if it hadn’t been for some excellent goalkeeping – but he didn’t let that affect his confidence.

McCann was chosen as the preferred No 9 in what is the most competitive position at the club.

Craig Wighton and Kevin O’Hara started either side of the towering striker and Nikolay Todorov was an unused substitute.

Manager keeps faith

James McPake even persisted with the same shape and personnel after not getting enough of what he wanted from his side in the first half on Saturday.

“The gaffer has obviously put trust in me to play me in the first competitive game,” said McCann.

“I’m happy to repay that – and hopefully he’ll continue putting trust in me.

“He came in at half-time and said we need to speed up the play and stop messing about on the ball – get crosses in the box and generally move the ball quicker.”

They did just that, while McCann took the confidence from being in the right places to convert two second-half chances.

The 21-year-old said that the psychological side of the game is something he has been working on.

Importance of an injury-free preseason

McCann was not without his injury issues last season.

One spell on the sidelines meant he missed arguably the most important part of the calendar: preseason. He didn’t return until October.

Another more minor injury came later in the season when he played through the pain barrier to net a crucial 88th-minute versus Morton.

Any momentum was also not helped by the well-documented issues of last season, not least a managerial change.

With a preseason under his belt, the backing of his manager to be the No 9 he goes with from the “four” he has and double in his first competitive match – it isn’t a bad start.

🎥 Watch the goals from yesterday's 2-0 win over East Fife. Full Highlights Later! 🏁 pic.twitter.com/rCibA1Fq8c — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) July 9, 2022

The striker is hoping he can continue his form into the next matches in Group C – starting with Buckie Thistle at East End Park on Tuesday.

He is fully aware of the threat they pose after their draw – but penalty-shootout defeat – to Ross County in their opening match.

“We can’t underestimate them just because they are in a lower league but they’re a good side,” said McCann

“Hopefully we can take them to East End and walk away with the three points.”