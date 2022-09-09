SPFL postpone weekend fixtures after death of Queen Elizabeth II

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

SPFL postpone weekend fixtures after death of Queen Elizabeth II

By Sean Hamilton and Alan Temple
September 9 2022, 12.08pm Updated: September 10 2022, 9.46am
Scotland's national stadium, Hampden Park
Scotland's national stadium, Hampden Park

This weekend’s SPFL fixtures have been postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The governing body made the announcement on Friday afternoon, swiftly following their English and Northern Irish counterparts.

As a result, Dundee United’s home fixture against Hibernian and St Johnstone’s visit to Kilmarnock have been postponed.

Arbroath vs Raith Rovers, Dunfermline’s trip to Clyde and the home matches involving Kelty Hearts (Queen of the South) and  Montrose (Airdrie) will also be rescheduled.

SPFL chief Neil Doncaster has been criticised by Rangers
SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster made the announcement

In League Two, East Fife and Forfar Athletic are also effected, with their games against Stenhousemuir and Stirling Albion falling by the wayside.

Dundee’s planned Championship fixture on Friday evening, which was due to be screened live on BBC Scotland, was postponed on Thursday evening.

Scottish Women’s Premier League, and Scottish Highland and Lowland Football Leagues have followed suit.

The SPFL will announce a date for the rearranged fixtures in due course.

‘Mark of respect’

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “Following consultation with the UK and Scottish Governments, the Scottish FA, our counterparts at the EPL and others, we confirm that all SPFL fixtures scheduled for this weekend will be postponed as a mark of respect.

“The passing of The Queen, a constant in our lives for 70 years, is a profound and momentous occasion. It is therefore appropriate that professional football marks this event with all possible solemnity.

“We will update clubs and supporters when we have clarity over official arrangements for Her Majesty’s funeral.”

The following weekend’s fixture list is also thought to be in major doubt ahead of The Queen’s funeral, which could mean Premiership clubs do not play again until after the upcoming international hiatus.

In the aftermath of The Queen’s passing, horse racing was cancelled and the BMW golf Championship at Wentworth was stopped. The SRU confirmed Scottish rugby fixtures this weekend will be cancelled.

However, the Elite Hockey League will proceed with their schedule.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Sadat Anaku is United's first arrival from East Africa
Dundee United eye 3 untapped markets as Sadat Anaku arrival provides potential sign of…
0
Former United boss Ross, right, and Behich
Aziz Behich: The Turkey turmoil that steeled me for Jack Ross Dundee United exit
0
Duncan Ferguson on punditry duty during the recent Everton v Liverpool match
Dundee United manager timeline revealed — but Duncan Ferguson will NOT be next Tangerines…
0
Liam Fox: Dundee United's interim boss
JIM SPENCE: Is what Dundee United need in new manager right in front of…
0
Fox has garnered a response from his players
Liam Fox outlines his 'non-negotiable' as Dundee United interim makes 'fight, battle and scratch'…
0
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Here's to you Mr Robinson and will it…
0
Mulligan, Mochrie and Montgomery will all get the chance to shine
Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone stars named in Scotland U21 squad as Josh…
0
Set-back: Birighitti
Mark Birighitti injury update as Dundee United goalkeeper faces spell on sidelines
0
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
RAB DOUGLAS: Shaun Byrne could yet be crucial for Dundee and appointing from within…
0
Liam Fox
Liam Fox 'wants to be a manager' but stays cool on Dundee United prospects
0

More from The Courier

Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037665 -- Blood transfusion service visit Perth High School -- Picture shows, from the left is Margaret MacKinnon-Duncan (Senior Donor Carer), Head Teacher Martin Shaw, Graeme Dewar (Modern Languages Teacher) and Gillian Shenton (Principal Teacher of Guidance) - far right is Gwen Fenton (Donor Recruitment & Publicity Officer) and on the bed is sixth year Ellen Hughes (deputy head prefect) -- Perth High School, Oakbank, Perth - Thursday 8th September 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
Mackenzie Caledonian Pipe Band at the Pitlochry Highland Games.
38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games
0
Courier News, Peter John Meiklem Story, CR0003684 Hilltown Indoor Market and Fit4Less Gym building on fire - emergency crews at the scene. Picture shows fire crews on the scene. Hilltown Indoor Market (and Fit4Less Gym), Main Street, Dundee. Wednesday 12th September 2018.
Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days
0
NA1234 1955-06-28 Queen Elizabeth Prince Philip at Camperdown Jute Works Dundee 00_02 (C)DCT 'Elizabeth Recieving bouquet passing nursery children'
In pictures: The Queen was always given the warmest of welcomes by the people…
0
Estate agents Chris Todd, Jim Parker, Lindsay Darroch, Yvonne O'Connor, Katie Hall and Gary Robertson.
How is the cost of living crisis impacting the Tayside and Fife property market?
0