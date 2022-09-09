SPFL postpone weekend fixtures after death of Queen Elizabeth II

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This weekend’s SPFL fixtures have been postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The governing body made the announcement on Friday afternoon, swiftly following their English and Northern Irish counterparts.

As a result, Dundee United’s home fixture against Hibernian and St Johnstone’s visit to Kilmarnock have been postponed.

Arbroath vs Raith Rovers, Dunfermline’s trip to Clyde and the home matches involving Kelty Hearts (Queen of the South) and Montrose (Airdrie) will also be rescheduled.

In League Two, East Fife and Forfar Athletic are also effected, with their games against Stenhousemuir and Stirling Albion falling by the wayside.

Dundee’s planned Championship fixture on Friday evening, which was due to be screened live on BBC Scotland, was postponed on Thursday evening.

Scottish Women’s Premier League, and Scottish Highland and Lowland Football Leagues have followed suit.

The SPFL will announce a date for the rearranged fixtures in due course.

‘Mark of respect’

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “Following consultation with the UK and Scottish Governments, the Scottish FA, our counterparts at the EPL and others, we confirm that all SPFL fixtures scheduled for this weekend will be postponed as a mark of respect.

“The passing of The Queen, a constant in our lives for 70 years, is a profound and momentous occasion. It is therefore appropriate that professional football marks this event with all possible solemnity.

“We will update clubs and supporters when we have clarity over official arrangements for Her Majesty’s funeral.”

The following weekend’s fixture list is also thought to be in major doubt ahead of The Queen’s funeral, which could mean Premiership clubs do not play again until after the upcoming international hiatus.

In the aftermath of The Queen’s passing, horse racing was cancelled and the BMW golf Championship at Wentworth was stopped. The SRU confirmed Scottish rugby fixtures this weekend will be cancelled.

However, the Elite Hockey League will proceed with their schedule.