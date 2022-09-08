Cove Rangers v Dundee postponed following death of Queen Elizabeth II

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Cove Rangers v Dundee postponed following death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II

By Scott Lorimer
September 8 2022, 10.40pm
Cove's Balmoral Stadium.
Dundee’s Friday night fixture at Cove Rangers has been postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Dark Blues were set to travel up the A90 for the Championship clash at the Balmoral Stadium.

However, the SPFL has called off the fixture out of respect for the late monarch, who died on Wednesday afternoon at the age of 96.

She passed away at her Scottish residence, Balmoral Castle, in Aberdeenshire.

Game to be rearranged

A statement from Dundee read: “As a mark of respect, following the passing of Her Majesty, the Queen, Elizabeth II, earlier today, the SPFL has confirmed that our game against Cove Rangers on Friday night has been postponed.”

Cove echoed the Dark Blues’ sentiments in their statement adding: “Details of a rearranged date for the fixture will be issued in due course.”

The postponement of tomorrow’s game throws the entire fixture schedule into doubt for the weekend and beyond.

The SPFL and SFA are in dialogue with the UK and Scottish Governments and a decision on the weekend’s card is likely to be made on Friday morning.

An SPFL statement read: “Friday’s game between Cove Rangers and Dundee has been postponed as a mark of respect following the passing of her majesty, Queen Elizabeth II earlier today.

“An update on the fixtures scheduled for Saturday will be provided tomorrow.”

Earlier in the evening, SFA President Rod Petrie said: “On behalf of the Scottish football family, I send my condolences to the royal family following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“We will join the nation in a period of mourning and reflect on the indomitable spirit that characterised Her Majesty’s long reign and the enduring legacy she leaves behind.

“Her Majesty’s love and affinity for Scotland is well-known and long-established and we at the Scottish FA are deeply saddened by the passing of our patron.”

