Cove Rangers v Dundee postponed following death of Queen Elizabeth II

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s Friday night fixture at Cove Rangers has been postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Dark Blues were set to travel up the A90 for the Championship clash at the Balmoral Stadium.

However, the SPFL has called off the fixture out of respect for the late monarch, who died on Wednesday afternoon at the age of 96.

She passed away at her Scottish residence, Balmoral Castle, in Aberdeenshire.

Game to be rearranged

A statement from Dundee read: “As a mark of respect, following the passing of Her Majesty, the Queen, Elizabeth II, earlier today, the SPFL has confirmed that our game against Cove Rangers on Friday night has been postponed.”

Cove echoed the Dark Blues’ sentiments in their statement adding: “Details of a rearranged date for the fixture will be issued in due course.”

Murdoch MacLennan chairman of the SPFL said: “The death of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II marks the end of a glorious, momentous reign. https://t.co/ic6CFZ3Yxh — SPFL (@spfl) September 8, 2022

The postponement of tomorrow’s game throws the entire fixture schedule into doubt for the weekend and beyond.

The SPFL and SFA are in dialogue with the UK and Scottish Governments and a decision on the weekend’s card is likely to be made on Friday morning.

An SPFL statement read: “Friday’s game between Cove Rangers and Dundee has been postponed as a mark of respect following the passing of her majesty, Queen Elizabeth II earlier today.

“An update on the fixtures scheduled for Saturday will be provided tomorrow.”

Earlier in the evening, SFA President Rod Petrie said: “On behalf of the Scottish football family, I send my condolences to the royal family following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“We will join the nation in a period of mourning and reflect on the indomitable spirit that characterised Her Majesty’s long reign and the enduring legacy she leaves behind.

“Her Majesty’s love and affinity for Scotland is well-known and long-established and we at the Scottish FA are deeply saddened by the passing of our patron.”