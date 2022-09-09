60 years of wedded bliss is just the ticket for Forfar couple Les and Mary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

60 years of wedded bliss is just the ticket for Forfar couple Les and Mary

By Graham Brown
September 9 2022, 5.55am Updated: September 9 2022, 9.35am
Mary and Les Craib in the garden of their Forfar home.
Mary and Les Craib in the garden of their Forfar home. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

Angus couple Les and Mary Craib have celebrated 60 years of marriage after love which blossomed as teenagers grew through their shared passion for gardening.

The popular Forfar couple are lifelong stalwarts of the local horticultural society, with Les being one of Scotland’s best known vegetable judges.

And on Thursday’s diamond day a string of wellwishers visited the Yeaman Street house which has been home to the couple throughout their entire married life.

Teenage dream

Both are from Forfar and the fairtyale began in January 1957.

Les was at a social evening held to thank the artists from a concert held to raise funds for the new Boys’ Brigade Hall.

“Each boy was given a ticket with a girl’s name on it and that was their partner for the evening,” Les said.

But he didn’t get Mary.

So Les asked a friend who the girl in the blue dress was and the first seeds of romance were sown.

Les was 19 at the time, Mary 15 and still at Forfar Academy.

Les and Mary Craib who celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary
The happy couple. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

They met from time to time and when Les was called up for National Service later that year both already knew they were destined to be together.

Mary left school in October 1957 to take up her first job in the Bank of Scotland.

And she continued to receive letters from 5044917 L Craib during his two years in England and then Cyprus.

Les came back to live in Forfar in 1959 and the sweethearts announced their engagement on December 23 1960.

They were married in Forfar’s East and Old Church on September 8 1962 and honeymooned in Ayr.

Les and Mary Craib on their wedding day in 1962.
Les and Mary on their wedding day in 1962.

And they moved to Yeaman Street, which has been home for the past six decades.

It’s been extended to accommodate family life with the arrival of son Ian and daughter Lorna, and the couple have a granddaughter, Rachael and grandson, Scott.

And outside is the garden where their love has grown through a shared passion for horticulture.

Les and Mary enjoying a laugh in the garden of their home.
Les and Mary enjoy a laugh in the garden of their home. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

But Mary admits there’s a very clear dividing line there.

“I’ve always loved plants and Les likes his veg so we each keep to our own half,” she said.

“My father and mother were on the committee of the flower show and I was always growing things when I was a little girl.

“When we got married Les took it up and he joined the committee in 1963.”

Mary and Les Craib with Angus Deputy Lieutenant Norman Atkinson.
Mary and Les Craib with Angus Deputy Lieutenant Norman Atkinson. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

Their commitment to the organisation has been remarkable, with Mary serving as treasurer from 1973 until now.

And Les was society chairman for more than 35 years until he stepped down from the role at the age of 80.

They remain closely involved and were delighted to see the show’s recent return after the pandemic.

In 2017, the National Vegetable Society honoured Les with its highest accolade, their prestigious Gold Medal.

Les Craib was awarded the NVS Gold Medal in 2017.
Les was awarded the NVS Gold Medal in 2017.

But Les, 85, and Mary, 81, are definitely on common ground when it comes to the secret of a successful marriage.

“You have to be able to trust one another to go where they want to go,” said Mary.

“We don’t argue. We have differences of opinion but we don’t fall out over it.

“Trust is the most important thing.”

Les, who was a well-known painter and decorator in Forfar, added: “You work as a team.

“There’s no sense in having a pair of horses with one pulling one way and one another.

“You’ll never get a straight furrow that way.

“And never go to bed without saying goodnight because you never know what the next day will bring.”

