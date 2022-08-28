GALLERY: The pick of the bunch from Forfar flower show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

GALLERY: The pick of the bunch from Forfar flower show

By Graham Brown
August 28 2022, 1.24pm Updated: August 28 2022, 3.18pm
Monroe Smith, 8, and her sister Ferne, 5, from Kellas, at the Forfar show. Picture: Paul Reid.
Forfar gardeners shrugged of a pandemic, venue switch and challenging growing season to deliver a fine summer show.

And they were rewarded with a good turnout to look over their produce at the event in the town Guide Hall.

Forfar Horticultural Society was forced into a switch of venue because the Reid Hall remains in use as a Covid vaccination centre.

But the historic organisation was determined to stage the event after two years away due to the pandemic.

Chairman David Nelson with some of the winning begonias. Pic: Paul Reid.
Society chairman Dave Nelson said: “We’ve been really pleased with the way things have gone.

“Even though we had to change the venue, we had a lot of people in on Saturday and that was great to see,” he said.

“We cannot thank the Guides enough for stepping into the breach with the hall and the help they have given us.

“And we were very pleased with the quality of the entries.

High quality in the tomato class.
“The recent heatwave has proved a real challenge – it’s brought some stuff out earlier and has also delayed other stuff.

“But there was a lot of good quality and it’s nice to see people exhibiting again.

“Some shows still haven’t been held this year, but we wanted to make sure Forfar went ahead and didn’t risk disappearing completely.”

Visitors run their eye over the exhibits. Pic: Paul Reid.
2022 Trophy winners

Garden News Shield (best vegetable exhibit) – Colin Robertson

Cream of the Barley Trophy (best in pot plants and cut flowers) – Bruce McLeod

Jean and Alan Sturrock Memorial Trophy (most points for 1st time exhibitor) – Dorothy Black

Forfar’s Pride Trophy (best fuschia) – Dave Robbie

Dispatch Rosebowl (best exhibit cut flowers) – Andrew Childs

McKinnon Silver Cup (best fruit exhibit) – Mairi Alexander

National Vegetable Society Medal – Dave Robbie

Findlay Cup (most points veg) – Colin Robertson

Town Council Cup (most points baking and preserves) – Elizabeth Mitchell

Mary Anderson Memorial Cup (most points handicrafts) – Mairi Alexander

Mrs Violet Callander Silver Cup (floral art) – Alison Talbot

Royal Banksian Medal (most points horticultural classes) – Colin Robertson

Photographer Paul Reid captured a flavour of the show.

Admiring the cut flowers.
Dave Robbie with his award-winning tray of vegetables.
The floral art class.
Society chairman Dave Nelson with prize-winning blooms at the show.
Inspecting the tomato entries.
Cut flowers on show.
