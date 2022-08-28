GALLERY: The pick of the bunch from Forfar flower show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forfar gardeners shrugged of a pandemic, venue switch and challenging growing season to deliver a fine summer show.

And they were rewarded with a good turnout to look over their produce at the event in the town Guide Hall.

Forfar Horticultural Society was forced into a switch of venue because the Reid Hall remains in use as a Covid vaccination centre.

But the historic organisation was determined to stage the event after two years away due to the pandemic.

Society chairman Dave Nelson said: “We’ve been really pleased with the way things have gone.

“Even though we had to change the venue, we had a lot of people in on Saturday and that was great to see,” he said.

“We cannot thank the Guides enough for stepping into the breach with the hall and the help they have given us.

“And we were very pleased with the quality of the entries.

“The recent heatwave has proved a real challenge – it’s brought some stuff out earlier and has also delayed other stuff.

“But there was a lot of good quality and it’s nice to see people exhibiting again.

“Some shows still haven’t been held this year, but we wanted to make sure Forfar went ahead and didn’t risk disappearing completely.”

2022 Trophy winners

Garden News Shield (best vegetable exhibit) – Colin Robertson

Cream of the Barley Trophy (best in pot plants and cut flowers) – Bruce McLeod

Jean and Alan Sturrock Memorial Trophy (most points for 1st time exhibitor) – Dorothy Black

Forfar’s Pride Trophy (best fuschia) – Dave Robbie

Dispatch Rosebowl (best exhibit cut flowers) – Andrew Childs

McKinnon Silver Cup (best fruit exhibit) – Mairi Alexander

National Vegetable Society Medal – Dave Robbie

Findlay Cup (most points veg) – Colin Robertson

Town Council Cup (most points baking and preserves) – Elizabeth Mitchell

Mary Anderson Memorial Cup (most points handicrafts) – Mairi Alexander

Mrs Violet Callander Silver Cup (floral art) – Alison Talbot

Royal Banksian Medal (most points horticultural classes) – Colin Robertson

Photographer Paul Reid captured a flavour of the show.