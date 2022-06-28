Reid Hall to relinquish Forfar vaccination role and return to community use

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Reid Hall to relinquish Forfar vaccination role and return to community use

By Graham Brown
June 28 2022, 11.15am
The Reid Hall is to return to public use. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.
Forfar’s Reid Hall is to give up its role as a Covid vaccination centre.

It will see one of the biggest public halls in Angus return to public use after a year as a jag clinic.

But Angus Alive bosses are still searching for alternative venues to release Montrose Town Hall and Arbroath Community Centre.

Earlier this year, councillors agreed a plan which might have kept the three halls in the role until March 2023.

But there were concerns about the loss of the venues for public events for such a long period.

The leisure trust has struck a deal with NHS Tayside for rental of the three halls.

Although the figure has not been disclosed, Angus Alive said the loss of the three venues for public bookings was costing the charity around £50,000 a year in lost income.

Covid update to councillors

The Reid Hall’s return will be confirmed in a Covid update to Angus councillors on Thursday.

It has operated successfully for jag appointments and as a drop-in centre.

Council director Vivien Smith says the Montrose Road Centre in Forfar has been identified as a suitable alternative.

Montrose Road Centre in Forfar
Montrose Road Centre in Forfar is to become an NHS vaccination centre.

A changeover date has not yet been set.

“Timings of the transition from the Reid Hall to the Montrose Road Centre are currently being finalised,” the director added.

The council says it expects demand for the Reid Hall to pick up once it becomes available again.

It’s a popular venue for events like the town panto, weddings and dances.

But there’s a recognition some regular groups might never return.

“The majority of customer bookings for the Reid Hall require significant advance planning due to the nature of the events,” says Ms Smith.

“Bookings are consequently reserved well ahead of time to secure preferred dates.

“Previous regular bookings – on a weekly, monthly or annual basis – have already had to make alternative arrangements.

“It will take time for customers to switch back to the venue at the end of these agreements with other providers and some customers may choose to continue to use a different location.

“A number of events were however of a scale that no suitable alternative could be secured and there is expected to be strong demand for these bookings across the remainder of this financial year.”

Alternative venue for Forfar show

But the Reid Hall’s return has come too late for one of the big annual events there.

Forfar Flower Show is returning for 2022, but is going ahead at the Guide Hall in The Myre.

The local society said it was determined to bring the event back after two years’ away.

It will still be a two-day event at the end of August, but has been scaled back in size.

Montrose and Arbroath search continues

But the other big halls in Arbroath and Montrose will stay as Covid clinics for now.

“In Arbroath, two options have emerged with potential for vaccination centre use,” says Ms Smith.

Arbroath community centre Humza Yousaf
Cabinet secretary for health Humza Yousaf got a Covid booster jag at Arbroath community centre earlier this year. Pic: Paul Reid

“Both the venues have their respective merits and it is understood discussions between NHS Tayside and the building owners have commenced with a view to securing one of the venues.

“In Montrose, a number of venues have been considered but there are currently no feasible options identified.”

