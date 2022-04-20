Green shoots on the Angus flower show scene as Forfar Horticultural Society announces 2022 return

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Early shoots of revival for the popular Forfar flower show have emerged after a two-year Covid absence.

But the pandemic has impacted on the event’s return because the traditional Reid Hall venue is still a vaccination centre.

However, Forfar Horticultural Society say they were determined to get the show back up and running.

Other Angus shows – and the popular Dundee Flower and Food Festival – have already been cancelled for a third successive year.

But Forfar will be a two-day event on the weekend of August 27/28.

It will move to the smaller Guide Hall at The Myre.

Society chairman Dave Nelson said: “We are using a different venue this year as we currently cannot get the use of the Reid Hall because it is being used for Covid boosters.”

Angus Council has extended a deal with NHS Tayside to keep the Reid Hall, Arbroath Community Centre and Montrose Town Hall as vaccination centres.

They could remain in the role until March next year.

But there have been calls for smaller and less used facilities to be used instead.

It means a scaled-back Forfar event.

“This year’s show has had to be restricted in the number of classes we can have because of the size of the Guide Hall,” said Dave.

“But as we welcome exhibitors old and new, we will still have a show we can be proud of as we come out of this Covid era.

“A huge effort has been put in by exhibitors, committee members and helpers to keep this vibrant show alive.

“We felt missing another year would have damaged the future of the show.”

Children’s classes will not be held, and there will be no novice section.

And for this year there will be no competitive classes for honey or wine.

Grow and show encouragement for newcomers

But Dave hopes the pandemic may have a silver lining for the society.

“I know quite a lot of people have taken up gardening during lockdown.

“And the rise in the cost of living is also encouraging people to grow their own fruit and vegetables.

“Speaking to people up at their allotments, I’ve been trying to get them into the idea of grown and show.

“So hopefully we might see some new exhibitors in the future.”

Financed from funds

The show schedule is now available.

And because of the restriction on the number of classes the committee has taken the decision not to rely on its usual sponsors.

The 2022 event will be funded from the society’s small reserves.

Dave added: “We must thank all the sponsors of past shows.

“Hopefully we can be back to normal next year for another cracking show.

“The Girl Guides have done us an enormous favour by assisting us to fit in this show and we thank them for the use of the venue.”

And as the committee members work hard to get the show back on track, they have appealed for more volunteers to come forward to ensure the continued success in future years.

They hold four meetings a year and run a fundraising coffee morning in May.

Anyone wanting a copy of the show schedule, or who is willing to volunteer, should contact David Nelson on 01307 464436 or Mary Craib on 01307 465626.