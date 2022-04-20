Green shoots on the Angus flower show scene as Forfar Horticultural Society announces 2022 return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Green shoots on the Angus flower show scene as Forfar Horticultural Society announces 2022 return

By Graham Brown
April 20 2022, 5.55am Updated: April 20 2022, 7.28am
Forfar Horticultural Society chairman Dave Nelson in his greenhouse. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

Early shoots of revival for the popular Forfar flower show have emerged after a two-year Covid absence.

But the pandemic has impacted on the event’s return because the traditional Reid Hall venue is still a vaccination centre.

However, Forfar Horticultural Society say they were determined to get the show back up and running.

Other Angus shows – and the popular Dundee Flower and Food Festival – have already been cancelled for a third successive year.

FHS chairman Dave Nelson tends the plants in his greenhouse. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

But Forfar will be a two-day event on the weekend of August 27/28.

It will move to the smaller Guide Hall at The Myre.

Society chairman Dave Nelson said: “We are using a different venue this year as we currently cannot get the use of the Reid Hall because it is being used for Covid boosters.”

Angus Council has extended a deal with NHS Tayside to keep the Reid Hall, Arbroath Community Centre and Montrose Town Hall as vaccination centres.

Visitors at the 2019 event in Forfar’s Reid Hall.

They could remain in the role until March next year.

But there have been calls for smaller and less used facilities to be used instead.

It means a scaled-back Forfar event.

“This year’s show has had to be restricted in the number of classes we can have because of the size of the Guide Hall,” said Dave.

“But as we welcome exhibitors old and new, we will still have a show we can be proud of as we come out of this Covid era.

“A huge effort has been put in by exhibitors, committee members and helpers to keep this vibrant show alive.

The traditional venue of the Reid Hall is still being used as a vaccination centre. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

“We felt missing another year would have damaged the future of the show.”

Children’s classes will not be held, and there will be no novice section.

And for this year there will be no competitive classes for honey or wine.

Grow and show encouragement for newcomers

But Dave hopes the pandemic may have a silver lining for the society.

“I know quite a lot of people have taken up gardening during lockdown.

“And the rise in the cost of living is also encouraging people to grow their own fruit and vegetables.

“Speaking to people up at their allotments, I’ve been trying to get them into the idea of grown and show.

“So hopefully we might see some new exhibitors in the future.”

Financed from funds

The show schedule is now available.

And because of the restriction on the number of classes the committee has taken the decision not to rely on its usual sponsors.

The 2022 event will be funded from the society’s small reserves.

Dave added: “We must thank all the sponsors of past shows.

Forfar primary school pupil Aria Murdoch at the last show in 2019.

“Hopefully we can be back to normal next year for another cracking show.

“The Girl Guides have done us an enormous favour by assisting us to fit in this show and we thank them for the use of the venue.”

And as the committee members work hard to get the show back on track, they have appealed for more volunteers to come forward to ensure the continued success in future years.

They hold four meetings a year and run a fundraising coffee morning in May.

Anyone wanting a copy of the show schedule, or who is willing to volunteer, should contact David Nelson on 01307 464436 or Mary Craib on 01307 465626.

