Spiky reaction to idea of main Angus halls remaining as Covid vaccination centres until March 2023

By Graham Brown
February 11 2022, 7.10am Updated: February 11 2022, 8.22am
Three big Angus halls have been used as vaccination centres since last June.
A call has been made for three of the biggest halls in Angus commandeered as Covid vaccination centres to come back into community use as soon as possible.

But there’s still a chance the Reid Hall in Forfar, Montrose Town Hall and Arbroath’s Community Centre will be performing their health role for another 13 months.

It comes after councillors agreed to extend the deal which saw them turned into vaccination centres last June.

But there is growing concern over the loss of their availability to locals and community groups.

And questions over why they might be needed for so long.

Financial impact

It is costing the council more than £50,000 a year in lost income.

But a financial package  – not revealed by officials – has now been agreed with NHS Tayside for their use.

Council director Vivien Smith asked a full meeting of the authority on Thursday to approve the plan to extend the arrangement.

The halls are run by the council’s Angus Alive culture and leisure trust.

Arbroath community centre
Humza Yousaf the Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care received his booster jab at Arbroath Community Centre. Pic: Paul Reid.

The charity has been hard hit by the pandemic, with a report revealing overall income is just 60% of pre-Covid levels.

And it made a plea this week for the public to come back to shows at the area’s main theatre.

“I’m clear that the halls are used quite substantially by communities,” said Ms Smith.

“What I can assure council is that there is ongoing work in Forfar, Montrose and Arbroath to look at alternatives and property services are working closely with NHS Tayside on that.”

It includes the idea of vacant local shops being used for vaccination centres.

Dundee has one in the former city centre Zara outlet.

But the search has so far proved fruitless in Angus.

Vaccination rates

Forfar councillor Colin Brown said: “There have been no weddings, no pantomime and no events at the Reid Hall for two years.

“And the people of Forfar are certainly well aware of this.

“While they’ll have had their vaccination and be very grateful for that, it’s gone on for a long time.”

And Arbroath West and Letham member Richard Moore questioned the need in light of the high local jab data.

“In Angus 94% have had their first dose, 89% their second dose and 74% their third dose or booster.

“I’m just wondering with these figures whether we really need to have these tied up until March 31.”

He wants to see them freed up by the autumn at the latest to let communities host festive events such as shows and Christmas fairs.

Officials said the search for alternatives will continue and told councillors an update on the situation will be brought forward in June.

