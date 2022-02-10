Historic Webster Theatre battling to bring back the buzz to Arbroath with rallying call to local fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Historic Webster Theatre battling to bring back the buzz to Arbroath with rallying call to local fans

By Graham Brown
February 10 2022, 7.45am
Audience numbers are down at Arbroath's Webster Memorial Theatre. Supplied by Angus Alive.
One of Tayside’s oldest theatres has made a community call as it tries to rebuild the numbers coming back through its historic front door.

The Webster Memorial in Arbroath has been a magnet for audiences for more than a century.

In that time it’s hosted everyone from Harry Lauder to Billy Connolly and the Royal Scottish National Orchestra.

And been the regular stage for Arbroath Male Voice Choir, the Angus Minstrels and the town’s music festival.

But crowd numbers are still a quarter less than the heights they hit pre-Covid.

Lockdown closure

The Webster is operated by the council’s Angus Alive culture and leisure trust.

Like venues across the land it closed for 18 months from the start of lockdown in March 2020.

A Facebook Live ‘Big Night In’ featuring town-born West End star Norman Bowman went ahead in April last year.

The Webster, which underwent a £4 million refurbishment in 2008, re-opened last October.

And between now and March 2023 around 60 shows are booked to perform in the 500-capacity auditorium.

Webster Theatre
Inside the Webster Memorial Theatre. Supplied by Angus Alive.

They include tributes to the likes of Tina Turner and The Beatles, as well as comedy favourites Jack Dee and Carl Hutchinson.

And the stage will be graced by Arbroath Musical Society’s production of Shrek.

However, they are now preparing for a July run after this month’s planned show was postponed.

Pre-pandemic, the Arbroath High Street venue pulled in almost 40,000 visitors a year for its variety of shows.

With the recent relaxation of Covid rules, theatre bosses were banking on audiences booking up.

Unfortunately, numbers haven’t matched those hopes.

‘Special buzz’

Theatre manager Claire Drummie said: “Our reopening weekend last year saw a fantastic attendance with 876 over the three days.

“It was great to raise the curtain once again and welcome the community back as well as have colleagues return as many were on furlough for an extensive period.

“Arbroath and the theatre itself have a special buzz about them when there is a Webster show on.

Ladyboys of Bangkok
The Ladyboys of Bangkok made a first visit to Arbroath in 2019.

“Although we’re absolutely delighted that restrictions are easing and we’re able to put on shows once again, we’re not seeing bookings pick up in the same way we’d hoped.

“It’s important to stress that if people are nervous to return due to Covid, we continue to follow all the measures required to help keep customers and colleagues safe.

“We’re optimistic locals and visitors will return in the coming weeks and months to help us generate that special buzz again.”

The wider entity of Angus Alive has been hard hit by the pandemic, with leisure centre usage still significantly down.

And smaller Angus museums have stayed closed over winter, sparking fears they may not survive in the future.

Claire added: “As we’re a not-for-profit theatre, we rely on the support of our funders, donors and the local community to keep our doors open as well as re-invest in the theatre for the future.”

Laura Mackenzie-Stuart of Creative Scotland says she hopes the venue will bounce back soon.

“The historic Webster Memorial Theatre has played a key role in the community life of Arbroath for decades,” she said.

“Cultural experiences, such as theatre, provide important benefits, not only for the local economy, but also for people of all ages within the community.”

