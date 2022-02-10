Historic Webster Theatre battling to bring back the buzz to Arbroath with rallying call to local fans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of Tayside’s oldest theatres has made a community call as it tries to rebuild the numbers coming back through its historic front door.

The Webster Memorial in Arbroath has been a magnet for audiences for more than a century.

In that time it’s hosted everyone from Harry Lauder to Billy Connolly and the Royal Scottish National Orchestra.

And been the regular stage for Arbroath Male Voice Choir, the Angus Minstrels and the town’s music festival.

But crowd numbers are still a quarter less than the heights they hit pre-Covid.

Lockdown closure

The Webster is operated by the council’s Angus Alive culture and leisure trust.

Like venues across the land it closed for 18 months from the start of lockdown in March 2020.

A Facebook Live ‘Big Night In’ featuring town-born West End star Norman Bowman went ahead in April last year.

The Webster, which underwent a £4 million refurbishment in 2008, re-opened last October.

And between now and March 2023 around 60 shows are booked to perform in the 500-capacity auditorium.

They include tributes to the likes of Tina Turner and The Beatles, as well as comedy favourites Jack Dee and Carl Hutchinson.

And the stage will be graced by Arbroath Musical Society’s production of Shrek.

However, they are now preparing for a July run after this month’s planned show was postponed.

Pre-pandemic, the Arbroath High Street venue pulled in almost 40,000 visitors a year for its variety of shows.

With the recent relaxation of Covid rules, theatre bosses were banking on audiences booking up.

Unfortunately, numbers haven’t matched those hopes.

‘Special buzz’

Theatre manager Claire Drummie said: “Our reopening weekend last year saw a fantastic attendance with 876 over the three days.

“It was great to raise the curtain once again and welcome the community back as well as have colleagues return as many were on furlough for an extensive period.

“Arbroath and the theatre itself have a special buzz about them when there is a Webster show on.

“Although we’re absolutely delighted that restrictions are easing and we’re able to put on shows once again, we’re not seeing bookings pick up in the same way we’d hoped.

“It’s important to stress that if people are nervous to return due to Covid, we continue to follow all the measures required to help keep customers and colleagues safe.

“We’re optimistic locals and visitors will return in the coming weeks and months to help us generate that special buzz again.”

The wider entity of Angus Alive has been hard hit by the pandemic, with leisure centre usage still significantly down.

And smaller Angus museums have stayed closed over winter, sparking fears they may not survive in the future.

Claire added: “As we’re a not-for-profit theatre, we rely on the support of our funders, donors and the local community to keep our doors open as well as re-invest in the theatre for the future.”

Laura Mackenzie-Stuart of Creative Scotland says she hopes the venue will bounce back soon.

“The historic Webster Memorial Theatre has played a key role in the community life of Arbroath for decades,” she said.

“Cultural experiences, such as theatre, provide important benefits, not only for the local economy, but also for people of all ages within the community.”