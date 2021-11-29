Long queues at Dundee Covid vaccine centre blamed on staff training

An error occurred. Please try again.

NHS Tayside has apologised after people queued in the cold for 45 minutes for vaccines in Dundee.

Queues grew outside the vaccine centre at the former Zara store in High Street on Monday as people waited for booster vaccines and flu jags.

Those waiting shivered as temperatures dropped to 1°C and the queue snaked into Reform Street.

The problem has been blamed on the training of new vaccinators.

NHS Tayside has apologised for the delay, saying it was due to training for new vaccinators.

One woman said: “I had an appointment for my Covid booster and my flu jag for 11.10am.

“I arrived at around 11am to find the queue was right round the corner.

“The queue was really slow moving and it was very, very cold.”

She added: “I finally got to the door at around 11.45am and was taken inside.

“I got my jag just before noon.

“The nurses and others there couldn’t have been nicer and apologised but it was still pretty miserable for everyone waiting.”

Apology

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said: “We would like to apologise to anyone who attended for their appointment for a booster vaccination this morning and had to wait longer than planned.

“Usually appointments are scheduled with a 10 minute time gap between them to minimise wait times on site.

“However, this morning, there was a delay due to new vaccinators being trained.

“As soon as the issue was identified, additional vaccinators were brought in to help reduce the queue.”

Minimise delays

She added: “The public should be assured that the vaccination teams across Tayside are working very hard to ensure people are seen as quickly as possible and to minimise any delays.

“We would like to thank everyone who has attended so far during the vaccine programme and would encourage others to come along for their vaccine.”

Earlier this month people were kept waiting for up to 90 minutes due to a booking error.