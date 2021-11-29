Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee

Long queues at Dundee Covid vaccine centre blamed on staff training

By Lindsey Hamilton
November 29 2021, 6.54pm
People queued in the cold.
NHS Tayside has apologised after people queued in the cold for 45 minutes for vaccines in Dundee.

Queues grew outside the vaccine centre at the former Zara store in High Street on Monday as people waited for booster vaccines and flu jags.

Those waiting shivered as temperatures dropped to 1°C and the queue snaked into Reform Street.

The problem has been blamed on the training of new vaccinators.

NHS Tayside has apologised for the delay, saying it was due to training for new vaccinators.

The queue stretched right along the High Street with average waiting times of 30 to 40 minutes

One woman said: “I had an appointment for my Covid booster and my flu jag for 11.10am.

“I arrived at around 11am to find the queue was right round the corner.

“The queue was really slow moving and it was very, very cold.”

She added: “I finally got to the door at around 11.45am and was taken inside.

“I got my jag just before noon.

“The nurses and others there couldn’t have been nicer and apologised but it was still pretty miserable for everyone waiting.”

Apology

A  spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said: “We would like to apologise to anyone who attended for their appointment for a booster vaccination this morning and had to wait longer than planned.

“Usually appointments are scheduled with a 10 minute time gap between them to minimise wait times on site.

“However, this morning, there was a delay due to new vaccinators being trained.

“As soon as the issue was identified, additional vaccinators were brought in to help reduce the queue.”

Minimise delays

She added: “The public should be assured that the vaccination teams across Tayside are working very hard to ensure people are seen as quickly as possible and to minimise any delays.

“We would like to thank everyone who has attended so far during the vaccine programme and would encourage others to come along for their vaccine.”

Earlier this month people were kept waiting for up to 90 minutes due to a booking error.

