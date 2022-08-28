‘Where the Hell is our government?’: Anas Sarwar demands action on cost of living crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar says he is struggling to contain his anger, as he demanded, “where the Hell is our government?”

Last week it was announced a new energy price cap will be introduced in October, meaning the average household’s energy bill will rise to around £3,549.

And strikes have been announced across the country.

Refuse workers in Dundee and Angus are currently undertaking an eight-day strike and some school staff in Tayside are due to go on strike next month.

Mr Sarwar now says both Westminster and Holyrood need to do more to stop families being pushed into destitution.

‘Zombie government’ nowhere to be seen

Speaking on The Sunday Show, Mr Sarwar said: “I have struggled to contain my anger over the last week.

“We had Ofgem’s announcement on the energy price cap and a zombie government that is nowhere to be seen while people are in despair across the country.

“Where the Hell is our government?”

The Scottish Labour leader added many businesses will go bust and unemployment levels will rise if action is not taken to also support businesses through the cost of living crisis.

Call for SNP to accept responsibility

Mr Sarwar added both the UK Government and the Scottish Government have a “moral duty” to support people through the crisis.

He said: “We are making a demand on the UK Government to immediately cancel the increase to save families over £1,000.

“I accept a big part of this is for the UK Government and for them to bring down inflation, and the Scottish Government should be making demands of the UK Government.

“But the Scottish Government needs to recognise they are not commentators, they have powers of responsibility.”

He suggests Holyrood could work to bring down the cost of commuting, introduce an eviction ban, freeze rents, write off £1 million of school meals debt and put more money into the Scottish welfare fund.

Mr Sarwar added these could be paid for by having a windfall tax on energy companies making “record” profits and from unallocated money in the Scottish Government’s reserves.

SNP criticises Westminster over crisis

Over the weekend the SNP have also said the UK Government is not using its reserved powers to support people through the cost of living crisis.

Alison Thewliss, the SNP’s shadow chancellor, says the Conservatives in Westminster are “abandoning families and businesses”.

She added Boris Johnson is refusing to do the job of prime minister over the summer.

The next prime minister won’t be announced until September 5.

She said: “Households need help right now – and many businesses are on the verge of closing their doors.

“They can’t afford to wait weeks or months more, without knowing when, what or whether any meaningful support will come.

“The UK Government must stop passing the buck, reverse the energy price cap rise, and recall parliament immediately to deliver an emergency budget that provides the support people need – including scrapping VAT on fuel, doubling support for households, and introducing an energy price cap and grants for businesses.”