Why could schools close due to strike action and how will yours be affected?

Schools and nurseries across Tayside may have to close at the start of the new term if strike action over staff pay goes ahead.

Council employees who work in education roles, including school cleaners, janitors and dinner staff, voted in favour of strike action after rejecting a 2% pay offer.

A strike ballot of about 25,000 council workers across the country from the Unison, Unite and GMB unions is thought to be the largest in more than a decade.

Why are staff taking industrial action? When is it likely to happen? And how will local schools and nurseries be affected?

We answer the key questions on the pay row.

Why are school staff going on strike?

Staff are unhappy about a pay offer put forward by COSLA – the body representing local authorities.

They have been offered a 2% wage rise, but all three unions representing council staff have demanded a £3,000 boost and a minimum wage of £12 an hour for all employees.

Unite say that with inflation increasing to 11.8%, the current offer on the table is unacceptable.

When is the strike going to happen?

Unions said the walk-outs could happen after pupils return from the summer break in August.

Representatives from Unison, Unite and GMB are to meet to discuss when they will hold the industrial action.

Dates have still to be finalised but it is understood strikes impacting schools are expected to begin in early September.

How will local schools be affected?

Local councils in Angus, Dundee, Perth and Kinross are currently monitoring the situation and will likely be drafting plans to determine how they will respond.

Schools and nurseries in Fife are not affected, only waste services will be disrupted after Unite members balloted to strike.

“We are aware of the outcomes of the ballots for industrial action and are continuing to monitor the situation.” A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council

An Angus Council spokesman said: “We will be developing plans for the proposed industrial action and these will be communicated at the appropriate time.”

A spokesperson for Perth and Kinross Council said: “We are aware of the outcomes of the ballots for industrial action and are continuing to monitor the situation.”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “We are monitoring the situation carefully.”

Tayside Contracts, which employs staff across Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross, have been approached for a comment but have given no response.

What are the unions saying?

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The message for both the Scottish Government and COSLA is crystal clear: thousands upon thousands of members won’t tolerate real terms pay cuts anymore, and they have had enough.

“You have to wonder why council workers north of the border have only been offered a measly 2% increase when the cost of living continues to spiral.” Johanna Baxter, Unison head of local government

“Our members are being forced to take this action due to a derisory pay offer, and we will support them in this fight for better jobs, pay and conditions in local government.”

Johanna Baxter, Unison head of local government, said: “Council workers south of the border were offered a flat rate uplift of £1,925, which for those on the lowest pay equates to a 10.5% increase.

“You have to wonder why council workers north of the border have only been offered a measly 2% increase when the cost of living continues to spiral.”

Response from COSLA

A COSLA spokesperson said: “COSLA leaders are clear that they value hugely the local government workforce, which is why discussions with our trade union colleagues continue in order to reach an agreement and avoid strike action.

“As employers we have a responsibility to ensure that any pay deal offered is both sustainable and affordable.

“We are currently in discussions with Scottish Government and await their response to leaders’ request for additional funding.”

Reaction from Scottish Government

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Ministers note and respect the results of the local government industrial action ballots.

“Local government workers play a crucial role in our communities.

“Although the Scottish Government has no formal role in the national local government pay negotiations, both the government and COSLA are working to jointly explore all of the options available to find solutions.

“The Scottish Government urges all parties to continue dialogue and seek a resolution which avoids industrial action.”

Could teachers also strike?

A national strike by teachers over pay could be held in October.

Teaching union Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) plans to run a ballot amongst its members asking for industrial action if no settlement is reached before then.

In June a strike by Dundee secondary school teachers over creation of faculties was called off at the last minute.