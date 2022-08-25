3 days of strike action to hit schools in Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross By Laura Devlin August 25 2022, 3.48pm Updated: August 25 2022, 7.11pm 1 comments School staff across Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross are set to go on strike next month. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags schools schools team strike Tayside Contracts Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from Education Perthshire parents reveal why they chose a Gaelic speaking school for their kids 0 Goodlyburn Primary: The Perth school where children learn entirely in Gaelic 0 Poll: Should Gaelic be taught more widely in Scottish schools as Perth primary leads… 10 Haul of 150 trophies in a year for 5 young dancers at Blairgowrie school 0 What do children learn in P1? St Clement's Primary teachers reveal what happens in… 1 How does it feel when the curtain rises? Dundee Youth Music Theatre reveal the… 0 In pictures: Looking back on the 2019 Dundee Kiltwalk 0 Seaview Primary head teacher's resignation announced on first day of term 0 School meals menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly In pictures: How Kirkton High became Baldragon Academy... then rubble 0 More from The Courier Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals reasons for telling Shaun Byrne he could find a… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson explains why captain Liam Gordon will have to be… 0 'Picky' James McPake says player changed mind on Dunfermline loan and gives Allan and… 0 Ayr v Dundee: Where to watch Championship clash on TV for FREE 0 EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray reveals reasons behind Dario Zanatta exit and praises ready-made replacement 0 PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Will Celtic add to Dundee United despair as… 0
Conversation