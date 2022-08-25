Planned floating wind farm off the Angus coast takes name from Scottish literature

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A floating offshore wind farm off the Angus coast set to be one of the world’s largest will take its name from Scottish literature.

The new wind farm will be named after an historic series of books depicting the quests of a third-century Scottish leader, following his adventures across rolling seas.

Ossian (pronounced ‘os-si-un’) from The Poems of Ossian will span across 858 sq km of seabed.

SSE Renewables, Japanese conglomerate Marubeni Corporation and Danish fund management company Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) will deliver the project.

Crown Estate Scotland announced the partners as winners of one of the largest areas in the ScotWind leasing round earlier this year.

Ossian is set to become one of the world’s largest floating offshore wind farms.

It will deliver up to 2.6GW of power, enough to be capable of powering almost 4.3 million Scottish homes.

SSE Renewables, Marubeni and CIP target first generation of power by the end of the decade.

Ossian senior project manager David Willson said: “We believe that the name Ossian is fitting given the combination of scale, power, tradition and global reach it represents.

“As one of the largest wind farm developments in Scottish waters, Ossian represents a new Scottish tradition in power generation.

“It links far-off lands through our partnership of companies from around the world, bringing together local knowledge and global expertise.

“Ossian will provide a significant proportion of the renewable energy capacity we need to meet government ambition and help us reach net zero.”

Who are behind the Ossian wind farm?

Perth-headquartered SSE Renewables has the country’s largest offshore wind portfolio and is building more offshore wind energy in the world right now than any other company.

It includes the 1.1GW Seagreen offshore wind farm, around 27km off the coast of Angus.

Seagreen will be Scotland’s largest and the world’s deepest, fixed-bottom offshore wind farm when complete in 2023.

CIP is the world’s largest fund manager within greenfield renewable energy investments and a global leader in offshore wind.

It has experience of delivering offshore wind across continents and has opened a global floating offshore wind competence centre in Edinburgh.

Marubeni owns stakes in power projects across 21 countries for a total net capacity of about 12GW.