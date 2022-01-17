Crown Estate Scotland reveals ScotWind auction winners

An error occurred. Please try again.

BP, Shell and SSE Renewables have been selected to build the next generation of Scottish offshore wind farms.

Crown Estate Scotland has today announced the outcome of its application process for ScotWind leasing.

A total of 17 projects have been selected out of a total of 74 applications, and have now been offered option agreements which reserve the rights to specific areas of seabed.

A full list of the ScotWind winners, the options fees, the project type and total capacity is below.

ScotWind winners

BP – £85,900,000 – Fixed – 2,907 megawatts (MW)

SSE Renewables – £85,900,000 – Floating – 2,610 MW

Falck Renewables – £28,000,000 – Floating – 1,200 MW

Shell – £86,000,000 – Floating – 2,000 MW

Vattenfall – £20,000,000 – Floating – 798 MW

DEME – £18,700,000 – Fixed – 1,008 MW

DEME – £20,000,000 – Floating – 1,008 MW

Falck Renewables – £25,600,000 – Floating – 1,000 MW

Ocean Winds – £42,900,000 – Fixed – 1,000 MW

Falck Renewables – £13,400,000 – Floating – 500 MW

Scottish Power Renewables – £68,400,000 – Floating – 3,000 MW

BayWa – £33,000,000 – Floating – 960 MW

Offshore Wind Power – £65,700,000 – Fixed – 2,000 MW

Northland Power – £3,900,000 – Floating – 1,500 MW

Magnora – £10,300,000 – Mixed – 495 MW

Northland Power – £16,100,000 – Fixed – 840 MW

Scottish Power Renewables – £75,400,000 – Fixed – 2,000 MW

Totals:

£699,200,000

24,826 MW

What is ScotWind?

Organised by Crown Estate Scotland, ScotWind is the mechanism that allows developers to secure areas of seabed that can then be turned into offshore wind farms.

A total of 74 bids were submitted by companies and consortia hoping to put their stamp on Scotland’s low carbon future.

And while many contenders have been left disappointed by today’s announcement, Holyrood has committed to more leasing rounds in the near future.

Now that the list of winners has been firmed up it gives a clearer picture of Scotland’s offshore wind future.

Once the dust has settled successful applicants will press go on their proposals, ushering in a new dawn for Scotland’s energy sector.

Billions of pounds will be invested by companies in the next few years, with big wins expected for the domestic supply chain.

Cash will translate into contracts, creating an extended pipeline of work that will yield and support numerous jobs, helping to deliver a just transition.

Moreover the leasing round alone, the first in Scotland in more than a decade, could raise up to £860 million for the public purse, according to the SNP.

Up until now the benefits to Scotland of offshore wind projects in the country’s waters have been limited with much of the work going overseas.

But it is hoped that ScotWind will signal a step change in that regard, with local content guides in place and swathes of commitments already made by prospective developers.