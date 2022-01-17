Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Crown Estate Scotland reveals ScotWind auction winners

By Hamish Penman
January 17 2022, 10.50am Updated: January 18 2022, 9.02am
The Beatrice array was among Scotland's early offshore wind developments.

BP, Shell and SSE Renewables have been selected to build the next generation of Scottish offshore wind farms.

Crown Estate Scotland has today announced the outcome of its application process for ScotWind leasing.

A total of 17 projects have been selected out of a total of 74 applications, and have now been offered option agreements which reserve the rights to specific areas of seabed.

A full list of the ScotWind winners, the options fees, the project type and total capacity is below.

ScotWind winners

  • BP – £85,900,000 – Fixed – 2,907 megawatts (MW)
  • SSE Renewables – £85,900,000 – Floating – 2,610 MW
  • Falck Renewables – £28,000,000 – Floating – 1,200 MW
  • Shell – £86,000,000 – Floating – 2,000 MW
  • Vattenfall – £20,000,000 – Floating – 798 MW
  • DEME – £18,700,000 – Fixed – 1,008 MW
  • DEME – £20,000,000 – Floating – 1,008 MW
  • Falck Renewables – £25,600,000 – Floating – 1,000 MW
  • Ocean Winds – £42,900,000 – Fixed – 1,000 MW
  • Falck Renewables – £13,400,000 – Floating – 500 MW
  • Scottish Power Renewables – £68,400,000 – Floating – 3,000 MW
  • BayWa – £33,000,000 – Floating – 960 MW
  • Offshore Wind Power – £65,700,000 – Fixed – 2,000 MW
  • Northland Power – £3,900,000 – Floating – 1,500 MW
  • Magnora – £10,300,000 – Mixed – 495 MW
  • Northland Power – £16,100,000 – Fixed – 840 MW
  • Scottish Power Renewables – £75,400,000 – Fixed – 2,000 MW

Totals:

  • £699,200,000
  • 24,826 MW

What is ScotWind?

Organised by Crown Estate Scotland, ScotWind is the mechanism that allows developers to secure areas of seabed that can then be turned into offshore wind farms.

A total of 74 bids were submitted by companies and consortia hoping to put their stamp on Scotland’s low carbon future.

And while many contenders have been left disappointed by today’s announcement, Holyrood has committed to more leasing rounds in the near future.

Now that the list of winners has been firmed up it gives a clearer picture of Scotland’s offshore wind future.

Once the dust has settled successful applicants will press go on their proposals, ushering in a new dawn for Scotland’s energy sector.

Billions of pounds will be invested by companies in the next few years, with big wins expected for the domestic supply chain.

Cash will translate into contracts, creating an extended pipeline of work that will yield and support numerous jobs, helping to deliver a just transition.

Moreover the leasing round alone, the first in Scotland in more than a decade, could raise up to £860 million for the public purse, according to the SNP.

Up until now the benefits to Scotland of offshore wind projects in the country’s waters have been limited with much of the work going overseas.

But it is hoped that ScotWind will signal a step change in that regard, with local content guides in place and swathes of commitments already made by prospective developers.

