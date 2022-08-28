Teenager taken to hospital after crash in Fife By Emma Duncan August 28 2022, 2.01pm Updated: August 28 2022, 3.11pm The A911 between Auchmuirbridge and Leslie. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A teenager has been taken to hospital after a crash near Glenrothes in Fife. The emergency services were called to the A911 near Auchmuirbridge on Sunday morning. They were attending to a one-car crash between the village and Leslie. A 19-year-old was then taken to hospital for treatment. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.30am on Sunday, officers were called to a report of a one-car crash on the A911 near Auchmuirbridge. “A 19-year-old man was taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Fife In pictures: Red Hot Chilli Pipers top off sun-soaked Scottish Coal Carrying Championship in… 0 'If you're going to take a tumble, do it in Fife': Broadcaster Gyles Brandreth… 1 Fife and Angus poet Ian Nimmo White to host readings in Glenrothes and Forfar… VIDEO: Fife singer Cammy Barnes 'trumps' his piper father at Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 0 St Andrews author: What can ancient coffin roads teach us about handling death in… 0 Funeral Fraud: Jailed Fife undertaker's criminal past revealed as devastated victims speak out Fife scraps cap on buying back former council houses after dramatic increase in demand 0 Why Perth-based Stagecoach spent £24 million on electric buses as services struggle 2 Girl taken to hospital after being hit by car in Glenrothes Couple's golden wedding plans ruined as Fife cruise cancelled - with replacement trip 500… 0 More from The Courier Kyle Macdonald gives honest assessment of Dunfermline performance and has say on disallowed goal 0 3 St Johnstone talking points as Perth side shoot themselves in the foot in… 0 Missing Ayrshire teenager, 14, has links to Dundee Jack Ross vows he won't walk away from Dundee United after 'humiliating and embarrassing'… 1 'Where the Hell is our government?': Anas Sarwar demands action on cost of living… GALLERY: The pick of the bunch from Forfar flower show