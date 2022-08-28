Teenager taken to hospital after crash in Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenager has been taken to hospital after a crash near Glenrothes in Fife.

The emergency services were called to the A911 near Auchmuirbridge on Sunday morning.

They were attending to a one-car crash between the village and Leslie.

A 19-year-old was then taken to hospital for treatment.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.30am on Sunday, officers were called to a report of a one-car crash on the A911 near Auchmuirbridge.

“A 19-year-old man was taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment.”