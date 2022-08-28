Teenager taken to hospital after crash in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Teenager taken to hospital after crash in Fife

By Emma Duncan
August 28 2022, 2.01pm Updated: August 28 2022, 3.11pm
The A911 between Auchmuirbridge and Leslie.
The A911 between Auchmuirbridge and Leslie.

A teenager has been taken to hospital after a crash near Glenrothes in Fife.

The emergency services were called to the A911 near Auchmuirbridge on Sunday morning.

They were attending to a one-car crash between the village and Leslie.

A 19-year-old was then taken to hospital for treatment.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.30am on Sunday, officers were called to a report of a one-car crash on the A911 near Auchmuirbridge.

“A 19-year-old man was taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Fife

This competitor showed grim determination as he tackled the course.
In pictures: Red Hot Chilli Pipers top off sun-soaked Scottish Coal Carrying Championship in…
0
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Gyles Brandreth has praised NHS Fife after breaking his arm in Anstruther Picture shows; Gyles Brandreth and Victoria Hospital. Kirkcaldy, Fife. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 27/08/2022
'If you're going to take a tumble, do it in Fife': Broadcaster Gyles Brandreth…
1
Ian Nimmo White in 2013 with the poem he wrote in memory of the Tay Bridge Disaster
Fife and Angus poet Ian Nimmo White to host readings in Glenrothes and Forfar…
Fife-raised piper Cammy Barnes performs at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2022
VIDEO: Fife singer Cammy Barnes 'trumps' his piper father at Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
0
St Andrews author: What can ancient coffin roads teach us about handling death in…
0
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Funeral fraudster Picture shows; Barry Stevenson-Hamilton. Fife. Supplied by Kenny Smith Date; 26/08/2022
Funeral Fraud: Jailed Fife undertaker's criminal past revealed as devastated victims speak out
More than 900 people live in Fife Council temporary accommodation
Fife scraps cap on buying back former council houses after dramatic increase in demand
0
perth electric bus
Why Perth-based Stagecoach spent £24 million on electric buses as services struggle
2
Beaufort Dive, Glenrothes. Image: Google.
Girl taken to hospital after being hit by car in Glenrothes
The cruise from Rosyth was cancelled - with an alternative trip leaving 500 miles away in Dover.
Couple's golden wedding plans ruined as Fife cruise cancelled - with replacement trip 500…
0

More from The Courier

Kyle Macdonald was given the sponsor's man of the match award. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Kyle Macdonald gives honest assessment of Dunfermline performance and has say on disallowed goal
0
A dejected Andy Considine at full-time.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Perth side shoot themselves in the foot in…
0
Charlie Crichton was last seen in Kilwinning and has connections in Dundee.
Missing Ayrshire teenager, 14, has links to Dundee
'Humiliated': Jack Ross.
Jack Ross vows he won't walk away from Dundee United after 'humiliating and embarrassing'…
1
'Where the Hell is our government?': Anas Sarwar demands action on cost of living…
Monroe Smith, 8, and her five-year-old sister Ferne, from Kellas at the Forfar show. Pic: Paul Reid.
GALLERY: The pick of the bunch from Forfar flower show