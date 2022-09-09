King and Queen Consort leave Aberdeen as church bells ring out to mark death of Queen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Millions are mourning the death of the Queen today – with colourful bouquets, personal messages and gifts being laid across the world in her memory.

Her Majesty died at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon, surrounded by members of the royal family. She was the longest serving monarch in British history, guiding the nation through times of turmoil and social change as a “source of stability, serenity and strength”.

The whole Royal Family – including Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry -travelled to Scotland yesterday to be with the 96-year-old monarch in her final hour.

King Charles III, who ascended the throne following the death of his mother, stayed at Balmoral overnight along with his siblings Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Princess Anne.

The new figurehead of the UK and his wife Camila, the Queen Consort, left Balmoral at around 11.30am with his plan to London taking off from Aberdeen Airport shortly after noon.

Palace officials confirmed he will be proclaimed at the Accession Council in the State Apartments of St James’s Palace at 10am on Saturday.

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, was seen leaving Balmoral at about 8.15am, with the convoy passing flowers that had been laid as tributes to his late grandmother.

The UK has now entered a period of national mourning before a state funeral is held for the Queen in around 10 days.

Muffled church bells will be rung up and down the country at 12pm for a full hour to mark the monarch’s death.

Nation pays respect to the Queen

Crowds have been gathering at spots all across the UK, with people of all ages paying heartfelt tributes to the Queen, who was a much loved and respected figure.

Books of condolence for the Queen are being opened in churches, theatres and local authorities across the country as well as on the royal website.

The royal family added its “Book of Condolence” to the official website, allowing people from all over the world to send messages of support.

The website states: “A selection of messages will be passed onto members of the Royal Family, and may be held in the Royal Archives for posterity.”

There will be no physical books of condolence at any of the royal residences but members of the public can leave their messages online on the royal website.

At Balmoral Castle, floral tributes can be left at the main gate with a park and ride bus service set up from Ballater to take mourners there.

At the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, people are encouraged to give floral tributes to the wardens at the entrance to The Queen’s Gallery.

A period of national and royal mourning

Official union flags at various prominent buildings across the UK have been lowered to half-mast to mark the Queen’s death.

Buckingham Palace said a period of royal mourning will be observed from now until seven days after the Queen’s funeral, the date of which will be confirmed in due course.

Many public buildings such as galleries and museums will be closed during the period of national mourning, which is expected to be around 12 days.

Royal residences will close until after the Queen’s funeral, including the Queen’s Gallery and the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace, and the Queen’s Gallery in Edinburgh.

The Queen’s private estates – Balmoral Castle and Sandringham House – will also close, as will Hillsborough Castle, the sovereign’s official residence in Northern Ireland.