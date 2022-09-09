RIDE THE WAVE: Tayport director Martyn Robertson set to make a splash with film on surfing star Ben Larg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

RIDE THE WAVE: Tayport director Martyn Robertson set to make a splash with film on surfing star Ben Larg

By Nora McElhone
September 9 2022, 12.26pm
Ride The Wave: Ben Larg, surfer, in action.
Ride The Wave: Ben Larg, surfer, in action.

Ride the Wave, the debut feature documentary from Tayport-born director Martyn Robertson, opens its UK run at DCA this evening.

The film follows young surfer Ben Larg over a period of four years, documenting his home and family life on Tiree and ultimately his drive to surf one of the world’s biggest waves.

According to Martyn, he first approached Ben to be the subject of his film when the surfer was just 12.

“He had just won the Scottish under-18 championships in Thurso, and at that point, we thought we were making a film about the first Scot to represent Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.”

The former Madras College pupil explains: “But as all good stories go, the story took a natural twist and sent us in a different direction and a different sort of form of surfing from competition surfing to boy versus wave surfing, big wave surfing in Ireland.”

Martyn and his team immersed themselves in Ben’s family life. “They completely trusted us.”

Steep learning curve

Not a surfer himself, he had to quickly learn a lot about the sport.

“We had to kind of learn to be really nimble, ready to shoot and also very patient,” he reflects. “We had to learn how to read weather charts, we had to learn about swell and all the surfing terms that Ben had – it was like, you know, learning a new language!

“I think one of the big challenges was making sure that the relationship with the family was positive at all times and that they knew what we were doing and why we were doing it.

“Ben often didn’t notice what was happening, which was really great for us because it allowed us to really see those intimate moments with a family.”

Ride The Wave follows the story of Scottish surfer Ben Larg.

It was also important to strike the balance between celebrating Ben’s incredible talent with keeping him safe, Martyn says, “to make sure that we weren’t necessarily putting Ben in a position where he felt he had to do something”. He adds: “Ben actually says in the film, that this isn’t about making a film, this is about him making decisions for himself.”

As the film progresses, the tension mounts. Ben travels to Ireland to surf a huge wave. “Obviously, things played in our favour, there was a huge hurricane in Ireland at the point we were filming, which adds lots of drama to the story, and visually, really helps the film.”

The power of the sea: a nervous wait for Ben’s friends and family as he makes his big wave attempt.

Martyn adds: “For me, it’s not just a film about surfing, it’s a film about growing up. And now that we know that Ben is really one of the most exciting sportsmen to come out of Scotland, and he’s going to go on to bigger and better things.

“I’m really proud that we’ve managed to have the privilege to capture the beginning of his career and I think that will be something he and his family can keep forever.”

Ride The Wave is showing at DCA until September 15, at The Montrose Playhouse on September 16 and at The New Picture House, St Andrews on September 22.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

UK talent set to fare well at 74th Emmy Awards (PA Images)
British talent expected to fare well at 74th Emmy Awards
Pete and Ashley coming out of the sea during the helo-cast task (Channel 4/PA)
Pete Wicks ‘haunted’ after medical withdrawal from Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins
The then Duchess of Cornwall, now the Queen Consort, pictured in 2011 during a visit to BBC Birmingham to meet the cast of The Archers (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
Radio 4’s The Archers marks Queen’s death with specially-recorded scene
Pipe Major Scott Methven from the Royal Regiment of Scotland (Scott Methven/PA)
The Queen’s Piper: We used to have a great laugh
Fitness expert Joe Wicks and his wife Rosie Jones have named their third child Leni (PA)
Body Coach Joe Wicks announces name of third baby
King Charles and Carol Vorderman (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
Carol Vorderman pays tribute to Charles: ‘Long live the King’
Alfie Moon returns to EastEnders (BBC/PA)
EastEnders returns to BBC One amid Queen-related schedule changes
James Bond star Daniel Craig described filming a scene with the Queen for London 2012 as ‘an incredible thing’ (Stephen Hird/PA)
Daniel Craig reflects on filming 007 comedy sketch with the Queen
Post Thumbnail
GINGER GAIRDNER: We need to stop relying on peat
0
Rab finds a great calm in music. It helped with the Godzilla the Goo incident.
RAB MCNEIL: Music helped me overcome Godzilla the Goo
0

More from The Courier

Sharon McIntosh.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles story - CR0037665 -- Blood transfusion service visit Perth High School -- Picture shows, from the left is Margaret MacKinnon-Duncan (Senior Donor Carer), Head Teacher Martin Shaw, Graeme Dewar (Modern Languages Teacher) and Gillian Shenton (Principal Teacher of Guidance) - far right is Gwen Fenton (Donor Recruitment & Publicity Officer) and on the bed is sixth year Ellen Hughes (deputy head prefect) -- Perth High School, Oakbank, Perth - Thursday 8th September 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
Mackenzie Caledonian Pipe Band at the Pitlochry Highland Games.
38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games
0
Courier News, Peter John Meiklem Story, CR0003684 Hilltown Indoor Market and Fit4Less Gym building on fire - emergency crews at the scene. Picture shows fire crews on the scene. Hilltown Indoor Market (and Fit4Less Gym), Main Street, Dundee. Wednesday 12th September 2018.
Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days
0
NA1234 1955-06-28 Queen Elizabeth Prince Philip at Camperdown Jute Works Dundee 00_02 (C)DCT 'Elizabeth Recieving bouquet passing nursery children'
In pictures: The Queen was always given the warmest of welcomes by the people…
0
Estate agents Chris Todd, Jim Parker, Lindsay Darroch, Yvonne O'Connor, Katie Hall and Gary Robertson.
How is the cost of living crisis impacting the Tayside and Fife property market?
0